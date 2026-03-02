What is a certificate of currency?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What is a certificate of currency?

Woman reviewing documentation on her tablet
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

2 March 2026 | See disclaimer

A certificate of currency is a document that your insurance company can provide as proof to your mortgagee that your policy is current and that they are noted as having a financial interest in the property. It outlines your sums insured, premium amount, policy expiration date, and notes the mortgagee that has a financial interest in your home as proof of your insurance. [1]

If you’re taking out a home loan to purchase a property, you’ll need to provide a certificate of currency insurance to your lender before the loan settles as a condition of the loan.

This document conveys to lenders that their financial interest in your home is protected against certain insured events as outlined in your home insurance Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

What is in a certificate of currency?

Policyholder's name and details The names of the policyholder.
Insured property address The address of the property covered by the policy.
Policy number The policy number that covers the property.
Period of insurance The start date and the expiry date of the policy.
Interested party or mortgagee details The lender or bank's name is mentioned as the interested party.
Sum insured The amount that the policy covers the insured address for.
Premium paid The amount of premium paid.
Insurer details The name of the policy issuer and who underwrites the policy.

The sum insured on your policy is the maximum amount your insurer will pay if your claim is accepted. It’s important that your sum insured accurately reflects the current rebuilding costs of your home and the replacement value of your contents inside. This means if your home is damaged due to an insured event and your claim is accepted, your insurer will pay up to your sum insured amount, as listed on your policy.

When you have a mortgage noted on your insurance certificate for your insured home building, if we’ve agreed to pay a cash settlement for your claim, we may be required to pay the outstanding mortgage amount first. Any remaining balance of the cash settlement will be paid to you.

It can be difficult to determine how much home insurance you need. If you’re unsure how to estimate a figure, our Home and Contents replacement cost calculators can help you decide on your sum insured amount to prevent any financial gaps that may leave you out of pocket.

Mortgage lenders, such as banks or credit unions, are also listed on the certificate of currency as interested parties. This protects the lender from unexpected loss or damage to the home, confirming that the property is insured against events such as fire, storms and earthquake. Having home insurance and a certificate of currency to reflect the policy can protect the lender and homeowner from costly damage.

Are you heading into the home-buying journey?

Find out when you should take out your home insurance policy, what your policy should cover, and why you may want to purchase Home Insurance before settlement.

Do I need home insurance before settlement?

When do you need to provide a certificate of currency?

You’ll need to provide a certificate of currency to your lender before property settlement, when applying for a home loan or refinancing your mortgage.

It’s worth noting that you generally won’t need a certificate while building a home — as this is covered by the builder’s insurance — or if you’re purchasing a unit or apartment where the insurance is covered by strata. You will need to ask your Strata manager to provide the certificate of currency for proof of building insurance to your selected lender. [2]

If you own a rental property, it’s worth considering landlord insurance. For all investment loans, a certificate of currency listing the interested party is required, and until this condition is met, the lender will not settle the loan.

Requesting a Certificate of Currency from Your Insurer

To request your certificate of currency, you can do so online when purchasing the policy, over the phone or by email. If you’re an existing customer with Budget Direct, you can easily download your certificate of currency when you access your Policy Manager online or contact us to email it to you.

If you’re purchasing a new home, we recommend requesting your certificate of currency well in advance of the settlement period to ensure you have enough time so as to avoid any unnecessary delays in your settlement. When financing a property, your lender will typically require that insurance is in place from settlement date. Make sure your certificate of currency shows a start date on or before settlement, so everything is in order when your lender does their final checks.

Quote First with Budget Direct Home Insurance

Having Home Insurance from the day you settle offers protection for your new home.

Get a quote for Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance

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References

  1. Finder, 2025, Why you need a certificate of currency for your home loan application
  2. Home Loan Experts, 2025, Certificate of Currency

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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