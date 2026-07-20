How to Prepare for Storm Season

Storm season in Australia can be an unpredictable and intense time for most homeowners. Understandably, storms and heavy rainfall can cause stress and lead to significant risks of loss or damage. And according to the CSIRO’s State of Climate 2024 report, since 1979, there has been an increase in intense heavy rainfall, especially from thunderstorms, heightening this risk. [1]

The Insurance Council of Australia recently reported $3.5 billion in insured losses from extreme weather events in 2025, primarily due to storm-related claims. After $1.4 billion of these claims were made during just five weeks in October and November, [2] the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) reports a reminder that you should be best prepared for severe storms in the months of October through to April. [3] Physically preparing your home for these storms and making sure you have adequate insurance cover can help you through these tough months.

Prepare Your Property Before the Storm Season Starts

There are a few ways to best protect your property before the storm season begins.

Secure Loose Items

Large and severe thunderstorms typically bring strong winds, which can turn loose objects around your home into dangerous projectiles, possibly causing damage to your own or your neighbour’s property.

Ahead of time, remove or secure loose items on your back veranda or in your yard, including outdoor furniture, trampolines and building materials. And if you’re going on holiday, batten down before you leave. Removing objects that can be swept up from the ground due to strong, damaging winds can help prevent damage to your home and the need to make a claim.

Clean Your Gutters

Clogged gutters can also cause damage to your home. Heavy rain can overflow and collect around your home. If this is left unchecked, it could lead to cracks in your home’s foundation, which in turn could damage its structure. This water can also infiltrate your home, seeping into your home’s roof and/or wall spaces, leading to damaged contents inside the home and triggering mould.

Checking, clearing and maintaining your gutters regularly before and during storm season can reduce the risk of needing to make a claim. This may prevent you from needing to lodge a claim about water backflowing into your roof, causing mould to grow on your walls due to a storm.

Trim Trees and Branches

It’s best to be mindful of trees that can potentially damage your home if they fall. Severe storms can soften the ground around their roots, and with strong wind gusts, they pose a dangerous threat to your property.

It’s a good idea to trim back any overhanging branches or engage a tree surgeon and ask whether any large trees may impact your property. Cutting down trees or limiting the amount of branches that hang over your roofline may reduce the need to make a future claim.

Keep in mind, before trimming or getting a tree removed, check whether it’s a protected tree, on council land or growing into the powerlines. If it is, you’ll most likely need your local council’s approval. [4] Also, it’s always best to use the services of a reputable professional tree removal business, as they should have their own insurance in case they accidentally damage your property in the process. Before hiring a professional, it’s worth checking that they are covered by insurance.

Fix any Roof Wear and Tear

Your roof can suffer from wear and tear, which is normal. Gradual deterioration can happen over time from ordinary, everyday use or from the effects of weather and the natural environment.

Check your home’s roof annually for any wear and tear. Look for loose, cracked or misaligned tiles, missing fasteners or any other signs of wear and tear. Rust, corrosion or discolouration can also signal potential problems. If in doubt, go inside your roof cavity; if you can see light shining through, it may be a sign that there is some wear and tear in your roof that needs to be fixed. Ensuring your home is properly maintained and in good condition is critical, as making sure your roof is secure enough to face a dangerous storm can prevent damage.

Roof repairs can be technically challenging and physically treacherous, so they are best left to professional roofers to carry out.

Create a Household Emergency Plan

In the middle of a storm, it can be difficult to find the things you need most, especially if there’s a blackout.

That’s why it’s advisable to plan ahead so you’re not making decisions under stress. When something like a catastrophic storm happens, the first thing to consider is everyone’s safety.

Establishing a household communication plan with your family is one of the most critical steps to ensure everyone is safe and knows how to navigate the situation. When creating a plan, make sure your family members know who they need to call for emergencies during this time, and arrange a meeting point within and outside your house. Having a communication plan set out allows everyone to feel more prepared if a storm sweeps through and affects your home.

It’s also best to know your local evacuation routes. Mapping out the roads you may need to escape an affected area, or the best routes to a hospital or recovery centre, is essential. It’s also important to understand the BOM’s warning levels and what each means, so you can prepare.

If you need to evacuate, we suggest looking out for increasing storm warnings from authoritative sites such as the BOM website, taking your planned emergency kit with you and securing your property before leaving. This may include storing electrical items in a safe place and off the ground, switching off your power, water and gas at the mains and sandbagging your toilets and drains. [5]

In your household emergency plan, we also recommend that you take your pets and any livestock you have into consideration. As they rely on us to keep them safe, it’s best to have a plan in place to protect your animals, too.

Build Your Emergency Kit

Having an emergency kit in your home is a good idea to help you and your loved ones survive safely when natural disasters or an unexpected crisis strikes during storm season. These may be worth packing into your emergency kit.

Item Why You Need It Done? Torch For light during power outages or emergencies Replacement batteries To power torches Mobile phone and spare device charger To recharge your phone and other devices Emergency contact numbers saved on a transferable place on your phone To reach family, friends and emergency services Insurance Policy Details saved in a safe and easily accessible space on your phone Essential for claims and proof of cover Essential medications & first-aid kit Critical for ongoing health conditions and for treating injuries Bottled water For hydration in case of water supply disruption Important documents (e.g., birth certificates, passports) Proof of identity and essential records. If possible, save on your phone, such as in a folder.

Is Your Home Insurance Storm-Ready?

If you’ve done everything you can to prepare your home physically, now it’s time to make sure your insurance policy will protect you in a time that you need it most.

1. Check your sum insured amount

Recently, building costs have skyrocketed, and new construction has become increasingly more expensive. With an increase of 10 per cent in paint, 15 per cent in steel and surcharges for products including cement, [6] your home sum insured, the amount to rebuild your home, may be outdated.

As costs continue to rise, it’s important to regularly check your sum insured amount to ensure it accurately reflects your home and belongings. If your sum insured is lower than the actual cost to rebuild, you may have a large gap in your cover. This means that if a storm sweeps through and you need to rebuild, you’d be left to pay the gap out of your own pocket. To help you decide what you think the cost is to rebuild your house and replace your belongings, you can use our Home and Contents Calculators.

Save 30%^ in your first year when you get a Home and Contents Insurance Quote online.

2. Understand what storm damage covers

When looking into your insurance policy, it’s in your best interest to understand what’s covered and what isn’t. Storm damage under our Home and Contents policy refers to a few situations.

This includes earth movement within 72 hours of a storm, heavy rain and surface run-off rainwater from surrounding areas, the escape of water from a pipe, drain or gutter and wind damage from a storm. To understand what’s covered, please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

It’s important to know that flood cover isn’t automatically included in our standard Home and Contents policy. You can add optional flood cover to your insurance policy.

3. Have your insurer’s contact details on hand

Knowing your insurer’s contact number before storm season starts can help you be better prepared for dangerous storms in case one affects your home and you need to lodge a claim.

During and After the Storm

During a storm, remember to stay sheltered, away from windows and monitor any local BOM updates for severe weather warnings and expected hazards. If you have a battery-powered radio, you’ll be able to listen to weather reports specific to your area, even if your home has no power or Wi-Fi.

If your property has sustained damage, make sure you contact your insurance company as soon as possible to lodge a claim. Before you begin cleaning up, document all the damage thoroughly with photos and videos, contact your insurer promptly after the storm passes to lodge your claim and keep any receipts you pay for quick emergency repairs.

When it comes to storm season, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. By taking the steps outlined above, you’ll be better prepared to weather the season.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is storm season in Australia? While severe weather events can happen at any time, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) reports that Australia’s peak severe storm season runs from October to April. This period brings a higher risk of severe thunderstorms, tropical cyclones and flooding. [3] During these months, it’s best to be well-equipped with a household emergency kit and plan to prepare for dangerous events.

What is the difference between storm and flood insurance? Storm insurance typically covers damage from rainwater and wind caused by a destructive storm. Home and Contents Insurance usually covers the activity of earth movement within 72 hours of a storm, surface run-off rainwater within 24 hours of a storm and escape of water from a pipe, drain or gutter that is caused by a storm. Flood cover is water that has escaped from a lake, creek or river that covers normally dry land. Flood cover isn’t always automatically included in Home and Contents policies, so you may have to add the flood option to your policy to be covered.

How do I make a home insurance claim after storm damage? Before you make a claim, make sure you have the relevant information ready to present. This way, you’ll be in the best position to lodge a successful claim. Ensure you have all the details related to the incident, including what happened, the time and date the storm damage occurred and your address. If possible, take any photos or videos of the damage or loss. Once you have the relevant information, you can lodge your claim 24/7 online or by calling one of our friendly team members on 1800 182 310.

How can I protect my home from hail damage? Large hailstones can severely impact your roof, which is why it’s essential to check that it’s in good condition before storm season. Check your roof for any discolouration, rust, damage from previous summer storms or unsecured sheets or tiles. If you’re unsure, we suggest hiring a professional to inspect your roof and see if it needs an upgrade to prevent potential hail damage. To protect your home from Australian summer storms, it’s worth considering Home and Contents Insurance to safeguard your house and your belongings inside.

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