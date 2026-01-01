^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct Motor Burnout cover

Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance automatically covers loss or damage to your domestic appliances and whitegoods (e.g. fridges, washing machines, dishwashers) due to the following 10 insured events:

  • Storm and rainwater (flood cover is optional)
  • Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
  • Fire
  • Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
  • Lightning
  • Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
  • Theft (or attempted theft)
  • Explosion
  • Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
  • Earthquake

If you also want your appliances to be insured against electric motor burnout – also known as fusion damage – you can add optional ‘Motor Burnout’ cover to your policy.

This cover applies only to motors that are 10 years old or under.

What’s covered?

Motor burnouts caused by... In domestic appliances such as...
  • electrical currents (e.g. fluctuations in electricity supply such as brownouts and voltage sags, or dips)
  • power surges (sudden electricity spikes caused by, for example, overloaded circuits and damaged wiring).1
  • clothes dryers
  • dishwashers
  • extractor fans
  • food waste disposal units
  • freezers
  • fridges
  • microwaves
  • washing machines

1. Power surges caused by lightning are covered – even if you do not have Motor Burnout cover.

What’s not covered?

Motor Burnout does not cover:

  • the cost of removing or replacing a submerged or underground motor
  • damage to fuses, switches, lighting or heating elements, electrical contacts or protective devices
  • replacing worn or damaged parts caused by normal wear and tear
  • loss or damage that occurs because you cannot use the motor, such as contamination of a pool
  • the costs of hiring a replacement motor or appliance
  • any motor that is over 10 years old
  • damage to a refrigerator or freezer caused by spoiled food
  • any motor that is covered by a warranty
  • any motor that is part of an item used in connection with your business, trade or occupation
  • any motor in a vehicle, e-bike, e-scooter, or personal e-transporter.

Food spoilage

If you have Motor Burnout cover, we can also pay for spoilage of perishable food in fridges or freezers resulting from fusion damage (some exclusions apply – for details, please read the PDS).

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct home and contents insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS)

How to make a claim

If your home and/or contents are lost, damaged or destroyed by an insured event and you need to claim, we’re here to help. Make a claim on your home insurance policy.

How do I add Motor Burnout cover to my policy?

For an additional premium, you can add optional Motor Burnout cover to your Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance policy.

You can do this when you get a quote and buy a policy. (During the quote process you’ll be presented with an initial price before being asked to ‘refine your cover’: This is your opportunity to add optional covers, including Motor Burnout cover.)

If you’ve already bought a policy, you can add Motor Burnout cover by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

How will my claim be settled?

After you’ve lodged your claim, we may send an assessor to your home to investigate the cause of the electric motor burnout.

If necessary, we’ll ask an electrician to verify the cause.

Upon acceptance of your claim, we’ll repair or replace the motor.

Contents insurance vs home appliance insurance vs manufacturer’s warranty

Heard about ‘home appliance insurance’ but not sure how it compares to contents insurance? Wondering whether a manufacturer’s warranty is all the cover you need? Here’s how these three forms of appliance protection differ:

Contents insurance Insures your household contents, including your domestic appliances, against loss or damage due to sudden and unexpected events like fire, storm and theft.
Home appliance insurance More common in the US than in Australia, it covers the repair or replacement of systems (e.g. plumbing, electrical, heating, cooling) and appliances that break or fail due to normal wear and tear. (Also known as appliance protection cover or home warranty protection.)
Manufacturer’s warranty A voluntary promise offered by the manufacturer to repair or replace their product if it develops a defect within a specified amount of time. Retailers sometimes offer to sell you an extended warranty. (Warranties are separate from your consumer guarantees.)
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