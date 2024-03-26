^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian Property Prices Survey and Statistics 2024

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

26 March 2024 | See disclaimer

In our latest survey, we spoke to 1,002 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out what Australians think about current property prices.

We also compared these results to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and our previous survey on Australian Property Prices to better understand trends and how changes in the property market impact Australians’ abilities to buy a home.

Quick Stats

  • Of those surveyed, 70% of 18-27-year-olds are interested in purchasing a property in the next two years.

  • More than 53% of Australian respondents believe their position in the property market has changed in the last 12 months.

  • More than 40% of Australian respondents think it’s still worth buying a home in the current property market.

Australian Property Prices

Total Value of Household Stock in Australia Over 10 Years

Over the last ten years, the estimated value of all residential properties in Australia has increased steadily up until 2020. In 2021 there was a significant increase in the estimated value of residential properties and this figure has continued to rise. [1]

Mean Price and Number of Residential Dwellings December 2023

Prices

House prices in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory exceeded the Australian mean price. [1]

Number

Most residential properties are located in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. [1]

Median Price and Number of Established House Transfers in 2023

Capital Cities

StatesPriceNumber of Established House Transfers
Sydney$1,360,00012,208
Melbourne$840,00011,089
Brisbane$830,0008,342
Adelaide$760,0004,864
Perth$665,0006,836
Hobart$701,100515
Darwin$585,000305
Canberra$980,000879

Sydney had the highest median residential price (of any capital city), followed by Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane. Sydney also had the highest number of moves, followed by Melbourne and Brisbane. [1]

Rest of State

StatesPriceNumber of Established House Transfers
NSW$712,00011,853
Vic$570,0004,183
Qld$575,00010,281
SA$425,0001,789
WA$450,0002,073
Tas$528,000831
NT$472,50070

The rest of New South Wales (outside of Sydney) also had the highest median residential price. The rest of New South Wales also had the highest number of moves, closely followed by Queensland. [1]

Australian Housing Values

According to CoreLogic’s national Home Value Index, Australian house values have increased by 8.1% in the housing market during 2023 [2]. Australia’s capital cities recorded stronger value growth than regional areas, despite large disparity.

This is a reversal of an early COVID-19 trend where regional areas saw more housing demand due to Australians migrating internally within states. This has led to significant capital gains in the housing market and less housing affordability in regional areas. [2]

Housing affordability challenges and housing stock levels have remained significantly below average for a substantial time. [2]

In Queensland, a new Housing Availability and Affordability Bill 2023 has been proposed to improve planning framework responses to low housing stock.

Moving forward, CoreLogic has predicted that changing interest rates and weaker economic conditions will be key factors in influencing housing market trends in the coming year.

Annual Changes in Capital City House Values

The housing market performance varied greatly across each capital city. Perth had the highest annual change in property value, followed by Brisbane and Sydney. While home buyers in Darwin, Canberra and Hobart saw a downturn in home values.

Melbourne was the only capital city that increased annually and was still below the national annual change.

The combined capitals saw a larger increase by 9.3% annually while combined regional areas only increased by 4.4%. [2]

Australian Property Price Survey Results

Which of these statements best describes your position in the housing market?^*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100% *Respondents were able to select more than one response

There are 1 in 2 Australians looking to buy a property in the next two years.

More than 55% of male respondents are looking to purchase a property in the next two years.

Of those who were surveyed, 70% of 18-27-year-olds are interested in purchasing a property in the next two years.

Nearly 55% of respondents from Victoria were interested in buying a property in the next two years.

The number of Australians looking to buy a property has increased since 2022.

How would you describe the change in property prices in your state over the last 12 months?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly one-third of Australian respondents said there was a significant increase in property prices in their state over the past 12 months.

More than 35% of female respondents said there was a significant increase in property prices, compared to only 22% of male respondents.

There are 6% of respondents aged 18-27 who said there was a decrease in property prices in their state over the past 12 months.

More than 40% of respondents from Queensland said there was a significant increase in property prices over the past 12 months. This was higher than all other states.

More than 46% of Australian respondents said there was a significant increase in property prices in 2022 compared to 30% of respondents in 2024.

How have recent property prices in your area influenced your financial situation?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 47% of Australian respondents said there was no change to their financial situation due to recent property prices.

Nearly a quarter of 28-37-year-old respondents said their financial situation improved slightly.

In 2022, most respondents said there was no change to their financial situation - this trend continued into 2024.

Ideally, what would you like to see happen to property prices in your local region over the next 12 months?^

Australia

Gender

By Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

There was 1 in 5 Australian respondents who said they wanted no change to property prices in their local region over the next 12 months.

More than 18% of female respondents said they wanted property prices in their local region to decrease.

More than 20% of respondents aged 28-37 said they wanted property prices to decrease in their local area over the next 12 months.

Respondents from Western Australia were most likely to say they wanted no change to property prices.

What do you expect to happen to property prices in the next 12 months?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

A third of Australian respondents said they expect property prices to rise slightly in the next 12 months.

Nearly 50% of respondents aged 58-63 said they expect property prices to rise slightly over the next year.

Do you believe your ability to purchase a home in the current property market has changed in the last 12 months?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 53% of Australian respondents believe their position in the market has changed in the last 12 months.

Almost two-thirds of respondents aged 18-27 believe their position in the market has changed as a result of the current property market.

Nearly 65% of respondents from South Australia believe that their ability to purchase a house has changed due to the current market.

Would you be prepared to buy a property that didn’t meet your needs because it was more affordable?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Almost 40% of Australian respondents are not prepared to buy a property that doesn’t meet their needs despite being more affordable.

Half of respondents aged 18-27 years old said they would buy a property that was more affordable even if it didn’t suit their needs.

More than 40% of Western Australian respondents said they were prepared to buy a property that didn’t meet their needs, even though it was more affordable.

Do you think it’s still worth buying a home based on the current state of the property market?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 40% of Australian respondents think it’s still worth buying a home in the current property market.

Nearly 45% of respondents aged 38-47 said it was still worth buying property.

South Australian respondents were most likely to say it’s still worth buying property in the current market.

Key Findings

Younger Australians really want to enter the property market

While 70% of 18-27-year-olds are interested in purchasing a property in the next two years, almost two-thirds of this age group believe their position in the market has changed as a result of the current property market.

Also, half of respondents aged 18-27 years old said they would buy a property that was more affordable even if it didn’t suit their needs.

Respondents from South Australia and Western Australia felt the most change in the property market

While nearly 65% of respondents from South Australia believe that their ability to purchase a house has changed due to the current market, they were most likely to say it’s still worth buying property in the current market.

Respondents from Western Australia were most likely to say they wanted no change to property prices. And more than 40% of Western Australian respondents said they were prepared to buy a property that didn’t meet their needs, even though it was more affordable.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2024, Total Value of Dwellings
  2. CoreLogic, 2024, Australian home values surge 8.1% in 2023

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in March 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,002, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-63). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in March 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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