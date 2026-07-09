How to Prepare for a Flood in Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Prepare for a Flood in Australia

A father and son sweep water away from their home after flooding
Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

9 July 2026 | See disclaimer

When floodwaters rise, the threat to your home, where you hold precious memories, is more than financial; it’s personal.

Data shows extreme weather events cost Australians $3.5 billion in 2025 [1] and with large parts of Australia experiencing severe weather in early 2026, being prepared for a flood is essential.

What Is a Flood?

In Australia, since June 2012, there has been a standard definition of flood which applies to home and contents insurance. Flood is defined as:

The covering of normally dry land by water that has escaped or been released from the normal confines of any of the following:

  • a lake, river, creek or other natural watercourse (whether or not any of them have been altered or modified)
  • a reservoir, canal, or dam.

Is There a Flood Risk in Your Area?

The position of your home on your land and the height of your floor level can affect your exposure. Check your home insurance policy to understand if flood cover is included and any conditions.

Flood Zones by State

These resources give you a clearer picture of your area’s flood potential:

If you’re in the market for a new home, you can add flood cover to your house-hunting checklist.

What To Do Before a Flood

You should prepare your home in case of a flood as they can be unpredictable and occur at any time during the year.

Optional Extras for Your Home Insurance

Choose from optional covers, including Flood, Accidental Damage, Commercial Storage, Personal Effects, Motor Burnout, and Sum Insured Safeguard.

What extras should I consider with my home insurance?

Flood Preparation Checklist

  • Prepare a home emergency plan
  • Prepare an emergency plan for pets
  • Develop an evacuation plan based on your home and its surroundings
  • Identify risks around your home
  • Fix faults around your home
  • Purchase an emergency weather radio
  • Remove leaves, debris, and other items around the home
  • Store any products that contain poisons or chemicals on higher shelves
  • Prepare a checklist of emergency documents
  • Follow flood warning instructions in your area. You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information.

Reviewing and fixing any of your property’s vulnerabilities before a flood event will give you and your home a better chance.

Emergency Documents

Keep a file with important documents including a copy of your driver’s licence, birth certificates and citizenship documents, wills, passports, and insurance policy numbers to help with the recovery.

What Should Be In a Flood Emergency Kit?

A flood kit should contain a first-aid kit, torch, protective clothing, drinking water, portable radio with spare batteries, candles and waterproof matches, rubber gloves and waterproof bags, a copy of your emergency plan and emergency contact numbers.

Make sure you regularly review the sum insured on your policy to make sure it reflects the current replacement value of your home and contents.

What To Do in a Flood

Tune into flood warnings, have your emergency flood plan ready, and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Adhere to Flood Warnings

Your local council or state emergency services can provide further information on how to prepare, respond and recover from flooding. They will also have local plans, warning systems, evacuation routes and flood strategies.

If a flood warning alert is issued in your area, then make sure to check the Bureau of Meteorology for further information. You can also follow them on social media for regular updates on your specific region.

Execute Your Emergency Plan

Put your emergency flood plan into action by securing loose items around your house and yard, moving belongings above the expected flood level, placing sandbags around your home, turning off household utilities, and staying out of floodwater and flash flooding.

Evacuate If Necessary

Evacuation may be your only option. Never attempt to drive through floodwater and stay away from storm drains, pipes and grilles.

Follow Directions from your Insurance Company

If you have experienced damage in your home from a natural disaster, contact your insurance company who will give you clear instructions on how to make a claim and what happens next.

In some circumstances, your insurance company may take over all of the cleaning where your coverage allows. Your insurance company may engage in disaster restoration and this means you won’t have to put yourself at risk.

Does Home Insurance Cover Flood?

Budget Direct offers Flood Insurance as an optional cover in our Home and Contents Insurance. You can be covered for loss or damage caused by flood to your insured address (as long as you meet our underwriting criteria).

Get a Quote for Home Insurance

Make a Claim With Your Insurance

You can make a Home Insurance claim:

You can also follow our step-by-step instructions in the Home Claims Helper.

Helpful Contacts for Cleaning Up

Here is a list of contacts for further safety instructions.

Queensland

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500
  • Energex - 13 19 62
  • Ergon Energy - 13 16 70
  • Road traffic and travel information - 13 19 40

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

New South Wales

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500
  • NSW Rural Fire Service - 1800 679 737
  • NSW State Emergency Services - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Victoria

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500
  • VicEmergency - 1800 226 226

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Australian Capital Territory

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • ACT State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500

Please refer to Access Canberra in the event of an emergency.

Tasmania

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • Tasmania State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500
  • Tasmania Police - 131 444
  • TasNetworks - 132 004

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

South Australia

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • South Australia State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Western Australia

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • Western Australia State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Northern Territory

  • Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)
  • Northern Territory State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

See More Storm Season Guides

References

  1. Insurance Council of Australia, 2026, Extreme weather cost $3.5 billion in 2025

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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