How to Prepare for a Flood in Australia

When floodwaters rise, the threat to your home, where you hold precious memories, is more than financial; it’s personal.

Data shows extreme weather events cost Australians $3.5 billion in 2025 [1] and with large parts of Australia experiencing severe weather in early 2026, being prepared for a flood is essential.

What Is a Flood?

In Australia, since June 2012, there has been a standard definition of flood which applies to home and contents insurance. Flood is defined as:

The covering of normally dry land by water that has escaped or been released from the normal confines of any of the following:

a lake, river, creek or other natural watercourse (whether or not any of them have been altered or modified)

a reservoir, canal, or dam.

Is There a Flood Risk in Your Area?

The position of your home on your land and the height of your floor level can affect your exposure. Check your home insurance policy to understand if flood cover is included and any conditions.

Flood Zones by State

These resources give you a clearer picture of your area’s flood potential:

If you’re in the market for a new home, you can add flood cover to your house-hunting checklist.

What To Do Before a Flood

You should prepare your home in case of a flood as they can be unpredictable and occur at any time during the year.

Optional Extras for Your Home Insurance Choose from optional covers, including Flood, Accidental Damage, Commercial Storage, Personal Effects, Motor Burnout, and Sum Insured Safeguard. What extras should I consider with my home insurance?

Flood Preparation Checklist

Prepare a home emergency plan

Prepare an emergency plan for pets

Develop an evacuation plan based on your home and its surroundings

Identify risks around your home

Fix faults around your home

Purchase an emergency weather radio

Remove leaves, debris, and other items around the home

Store any products that contain poisons or chemicals on higher shelves

Prepare a checklist of emergency documents

Follow flood warning instructions in your area. You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information.

Reviewing and fixing any of your property’s vulnerabilities before a flood event will give you and your home a better chance.

Emergency Documents

Keep a file with important documents including a copy of your driver’s licence, birth certificates and citizenship documents, wills, passports, and insurance policy numbers to help with the recovery.

What Should Be In a Flood Emergency Kit?

A flood kit should contain a first-aid kit, torch, protective clothing, drinking water, portable radio with spare batteries, candles and waterproof matches, rubber gloves and waterproof bags, a copy of your emergency plan and emergency contact numbers.

Make sure you regularly review the sum insured on your policy to make sure it reflects the current replacement value of your home and contents.

What To Do in a Flood

Tune into flood warnings, have your emergency flood plan ready, and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Adhere to Flood Warnings

Your local council or state emergency services can provide further information on how to prepare, respond and recover from flooding. They will also have local plans, warning systems, evacuation routes and flood strategies.

If a flood warning alert is issued in your area, then make sure to check the Bureau of Meteorology for further information. You can also follow them on social media for regular updates on your specific region.

Execute Your Emergency Plan

Put your emergency flood plan into action by securing loose items around your house and yard, moving belongings above the expected flood level, placing sandbags around your home, turning off household utilities, and staying out of floodwater and flash flooding.

Evacuate If Necessary

Evacuation may be your only option. Never attempt to drive through floodwater and stay away from storm drains, pipes and grilles.

Follow Directions from your Insurance Company

If you have experienced damage in your home from a natural disaster, contact your insurance company who will give you clear instructions on how to make a claim and what happens next.

In some circumstances, your insurance company may take over all of the cleaning where your coverage allows. Your insurance company may engage in disaster restoration and this means you won’t have to put yourself at risk.

Does Home Insurance Cover Flood?

Budget Direct offers Flood Insurance as an optional cover in our Home and Contents Insurance. You can be covered for loss or damage caused by flood to your insured address (as long as you meet our underwriting criteria).

Get a Quote for Home Insurance

Make a Claim With Your Insurance

You can make a Home Insurance claim:

Online

By messaging with a team member

By calling us on 1800 069 336

You can also follow our step-by-step instructions in the Home Claims Helper.

Here is a list of contacts for further safety instructions.

Queensland

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500

- 132 500 Energex - 13 19 62

- 13 19 62 Ergon Energy - 13 16 70

- 13 16 70 Road traffic and travel information - 13 19 40

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

New South Wales

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500

- 132 500 NSW Rural Fire Service - 1800 679 737

- 1800 679 737 NSW State Emergency Services - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Victoria

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500

- 132 500 VicEmergency - 1800 226 226

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Australian Capital Territory

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) ACT State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500

Please refer to Access Canberra in the event of an emergency.

Tasmania

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) Tasmania State Emergency Service (SES) - 132 500

- 132 500 Tasmania Police - 131 444

- 131 444 TasNetworks - 132 004

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

South Australia

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) South Australia State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Western Australia

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) Western Australia State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

Northern Territory

Police, Fire and Ambulance - Triple Zero (000)

- Triple Zero (000) Northern Territory State Emergency Services (SES) - 132 500

Search the local government directory for contact information for your local city council.

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