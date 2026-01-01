^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct Flood Cover

With Budget Direct home and contents insurance, flood insurance is not automatically included. It is an optional cover that can be added to your policy for an additional premium, subject to eligibility.

If you do choose to add our Flood cover, upon acceptance of any claim, we’ll pay to repair or replace your flooded home and/or contents, up to your sum insured.

There may be a 72 hour waiting period after your Flood cover is added. For full details, check your Product Disclosure Statement.

What is a ‘flood’?

We define a ‘flood’ as:

The covering of normally dry land by water that has escaped or been released from the normal confines of the following:

  • a lake, river, creek or other natural watercourse (whether or not any of them have been altered or modified)
  • a reservoir, canal, or dam.

‘Flood’ is different from…

Event Loss or damage caused by... Covered by Budget Direct?
Storm and rainwater Storms and rainwater, including escape of rainwater from any water pipe, drain or gutter; and surface run-off of rainwater from surrounding areas that occurs within 24 hours of a storm or heavy rain. Yes – automatically
Escape of liquid Escape of liquid in the home, including water damage caused by burst or leaking water pipes and overflowing sinks, basins, baths and appliances. Yes – automatically

‘Flood’ does not include…

Event Loss or damage caused by... Covered by Budget Direct?
Action of the sea Any action or movement of the sea, including a rise in ocean or sea level, storm surge, high tide, king tide or tidal wave. No
Underground water Underground water seepage or pressure. No
Hydrostatic pressure The force or pressure of fluids that are at rest (e.g. damage from water leaking because of pressure on pool or retaining walls). No

How do we determine flood risk?

Some of the data we consider when reviewing the risk to your individual property includes:

  • The location of your home The Insurance Council of Australia's (ICA) National Flood Information Database.
  • This uses flood studies from participating government bodies including local councils.
  • Third-party maps and risk databases

    • This data and our methodology are updated periodically to reflect our improved understanding of the risk.

Should I consider Flood cover?

It is important to carefully consider your own specific needs for Flood cover, as not having adequate insurance cover will increase your risk of significant financial losses.

Birdseye view of neighbourhood cul-de-sac

How do I add Flood Cover to my policy?

You can choose to add Flood cover to your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance policy when you get a quote and buy insurance, subject to eligibility.

During the quote process you’ll be presented with an initial price before being asked to ‘refine your cover’. This is your opportunity to add optional covers, including Flood cover.

If you’ve already bought your insurance, you can request to add Flood cover online by logging into Policy Manager where our chat team can also assist you if required, or by calling us on 1800 182 310.

If you meet our underwriting criteria, we’ll approve your request. Adding Flood cover will increase your premium.

There may be a 72 hour waiting period after your Flood cover is added. For full details, check your Product Disclosure Statement.

How much will my Flood Cover cost?

If you’re eligible for Flood cover, the cost of adding it to your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance policy will depend on, among other things,

  • how often your property is expected to flood
  • the expected depth of flooding
  • the value of your home and the cost of repairing or rebuilding it

You can add Flood cover to your policy during the online quote process to see the cost of your Flood cover.

When will my Flood Cover take effect?

Your Flood cover will take effect 72 hours after you add it to your policy. It can only take effect instantly if your home and/or contents insurance policy started:

  • immediately after another policy covering the same risk, with the same level of cover (including Flood cover) ended, without a break in cover; or
  • the same day you bought your home or moved to a new address.

Why does Budget Direct only cover homes south of the Tropic of Capricorn in QLD and WA?

Northern Australia is exposed to more intense weather-related perils than southern Australia is; most notably cyclones.

To manage claims costs and keep premiums low for our customers, our policy is to only insure homes and contents south of the Tropic of Capricorn in QLD and WA. Home & Contents Insurance not available in NT.

Is my car covered for floods?

Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance covers your car for loss or damage due to severe weather, including flood.

Compare policy benefits Replacement cost calculators Customer reviews Flood Insurance Portable Contents Insurance Accidental Damage Insurance Motor Burnout Cover Fire Insurance Cover NSW Emergency Services Levy Make a claim Home Insurance Guides

Get a home insurance quote online

Get a Quote