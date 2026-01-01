Latest Articles on Home & Contents Insurance
Can I insure an engagement ring?
For an additional premium, you can insure portable items, including jewellery.
Is My Home Covered While Unoccupied?
Is your home covered while vacant? We cover unoccupied properties for up to 180 days. Learn more about our conditions in this article.
Does Home Insurance Cover Temporary Accommodation?
If your home becomes unlivable due to an insured event, you may be covered for temporary accommodation while your home is restored. Learn if you're covered and what limitations apply.
Do You Need Home Insurance if You Have Strata Insurance?
Already have Strata Insurance? Find out if you need Home and Contents Insurance too.
How to Switch Home Insurance Providers
Switching home insurance may seem like a lengthy process, but with the right information, it’s much easier than you think.
What is a certificate of currency?
Many lenders require proof of insurance from borrowers, using a certificate of currency to confirm that your policy is both effective and valid.
What home insurance optional extras should I consider?
Is your insurance policy tailored to your needs? Find out what extras you should consider for your Home & Contents Insurance.
Do I Need Home and Contents Insurance for Retirement Living?
Thinking about moving into a retirement village? We’ve outlined who covers the building and if you need contents insurance to protect your belongings.
Does home insurance cover water leaks?
Learn whether an escape of liquid is covered under Budget Direct Home Insurance.
How to Create an Inventory for Your Home and Contents Insurance
When you make a claim on your home and contents policy, you may need to provide proof of value and ownership documents. Here’s a guide to creating a home & contents inventory.
Building Standards and Home Insurance: What You Need to Know
Find out how Australian building standards can affect your home insurance.
Are solar panels covered by home insurance?
Installing solar panels on your home? There may be important considerations to make regarding your home insurance. Learn how solar panels affect your cover.
Should I consider accidental damage insurance?
Learn more about Accidental Damage Insurance at home with Budget Direct.