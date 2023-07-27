Discover Australia’s Oldest Houses

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Where are Australia’s oldest homes?

Kaylee Randall

Kaylee Randall

Content Strategist

27 July 2023 | See disclaimer

Australia has a rich and diverse heritage reflecting a variety of architectural styles. Do you live in one of Australia’s oldest suburbs?

Quick Stats

  • Budget Direct’s recent home insurance quote data shows that New South Wales has the greatest share of old homes with 42.30 per cent.

  • Victoria follows not too far behind holding a 34.05 per cent share of the country’s oldest homes.

  • While New South Wales might have more old homes, Budget Direct data reveals that Queensland, the Sunshine State has the suburbs with the highest concentration of aged homes with six of Australia’s top 10 oldest suburbs.

  • Queensland also surprisingly takes out the title for the youngest suburb in Australia, with homes in the Banya suburb on average just 6 months old.

  • Budget Direct encourages Aussies to consider the right home insurance that can cover them should the worst happen, no matter if they reside in a newer or older home.

Discover Australia’s Oldest Houses

Our recent home insurance quote data shows that Paddington, New South Wales has the greatest share of old homes, with 2.39 per cent of them built prior to the 1900s.

As it was the first Australian state to be settled, it’s little wonder NSW has a 42.3 per cent share of homes built prior to the 20th century, with Newtown (1.58%), Surry Hills (1.37%), Balmain (1.29%) and Redfern (1.14%) rounding out the top five.

Victoria follows not too far behind holding a 34.05 per cent share of the country’s oldest homes. Then it’s Queensland (9.2%), South Australia (8.41%), Tasmania (3.57%), Western Australia (2.16%) and the Northern Territory (0.05%) rounding out the list.

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We also ran the numbers on the average home age of properties, the data showing Queensland held the lion’s share of grand dame suburbs. Six of the country’s top 10 suburbs that had the oldest average home age call the Sunshine State home.

It may be located way down south, but the South Australian suburb of Torrensville is at the top of the list when it comes to the oldest houses on average in Australia. The average age of homes in this bustling suburb, just three kilometres west of the Adelaide CBD, is 87.8 years old.

Queensland’s Ipswich comes in second, with the average age of homes in the state’s sixth-largest Local Government Area sitting at 82.6 years old.

Homes in East Geelong (Vic) on average are 81.1 years old, while East Toowoomba (Qld) and Clovelly (NSW) round out the top five oldest suburbs with the average ages of its homes sitting at 79.3 and 78 years, respectively.

East Ipswich (Qld), Mount Morgan (Qld), Ascot Vale (Vic), Gordon Park (Qld) and Ascot (Qld) finish off the top 10 with the average age of homes in these suburbs ranging from between 72.8 and 69.2 years.

According to the latest Census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (2021), the median age of Australians sits at 38 years, with those aged between 55 and 74 (Baby Boomers) making up 21.5 per cent of the population, leading the way alongside Millennials (25-39 years). [1]

With older Australians remaining in their own homes longer, it’s not surprising that Australian Institute of Family Studies research reveals that Baby Boomers have an emotional attachment to their home. [2]

The AIFS’s 1996 Australian Family Life Course Survey found that 93 per cent of homeowners aged 50-70 ‘strongly agreed’ or ‘agreed’ they were very attached to their home. [2]

It’s this cohort who have traditionally grown with their homes as opposed to entering the new home market.

AIFS’s ‘ageing in place’ policy strategy showed that a substantial portion of older people prefer not to change the place in which they age at all, with 29 per cent of 50 to 70-year-old homeowners saying if they could not live alone later in life they would stay at home and gain outside help.

On the other end of the scale, we also ran the numbers on the youngest suburbs by state. Queensland’s Banya is the baby with its average home being just 6 months old.

Victoria and New South Wales are still young but slightly more mature, having three suburbs each in the top 10 youngest, with the average house age ranging from two and four years old.

Oldest Homes by Suburb and State

Suburb and StateAverage Home Age (in years)
Torrensville, SA87.8
Ipswich, Qld82.6
East Geelong, Vic81.1
East Toowoomba, Qld79.3
Clovelly, NSW78.0
East Ipswich, Qld72.8
Mount Morgan, Qld72.8
Ascot Vale, Vic71.0
Gordon Park, Qld70.9
Ascot, Qld69.2

Youngest Homes by Suburb and State

Suburb and StateAverage Home Age (in years)
Banya, Qld0.5
Melonba, NSW2.2
Mambourin, Vic2.7
Bonnie Brook, Vic3.1
Deanside, Vic3.2
Nirimba, Qld3.5
Strathnairn, ACT4.7
Grantham Farm, NSW4.5
Taylor, ACT4.7
Gables, NSW4.9

How does property age affect home insurance?

Age matters … even when it comes to home insurance.

Any property built more than 50 years ago may be considered an ‘older home’, while anything built before the early 1900s could be classed as a ‘heritage home’.

Yes, it’s true - if you buy a heritage-listed home, you won’t be eligible for Budget Direct Home Insurance.

It’s important to know if your home is classified as a heritage-listed dwelling as this may have an effect on insurance protection cover.

Whether you reside in a newer or older home, considering the right home insurance can cover some costs should the worst happen.

See more research

Methodology

We analysed 10 years of Budget Direct home insurance quote data from 2014 to 2023. At least 1000 rows of data for each data point were analysed to determine the percentage of homes built before 1900 and the average age of homes as reported by quoters across Australia. NT was excluded from some of the data as Budget Direct does not offer home insurance in the NT and therefore may have inaccurate data.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Snapshot of Australia
  2. Ian Winter, 1999, Home Ownership and Social Policy in an Ageing Society

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. Budget Direct engaged Elevate Communication to conduct this research on Budget Direct's behalf, and while Elevate Communication have taken all due care in providing the statistics from their research, Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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