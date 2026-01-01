Comprehensive Car Insurance
Our Comprehensive Car Insurance policy covers loss or damage to yourown car and the damage it causes to other people's cars and property.
Comprehensive Car Insurance can provide cover for:
Whether you're looking for comprehensive cover or third party property only damage insurance, if you get into a motor vehicle accident Budget Direct has you covered with our range of Car Insurance policies for Australian Capital Territory drivers.Get a Quote
Lower your Car Insurance premium by choosing a Low Kilometres policy or restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age – the biggest range of any major insurer: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+ or 50+.
We're in this for the long run. Get a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs for as long as you own the car.
With our Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, if your brand-new car is written off within two years or 40,000 km (whichever comes first), we'll replace it with a new one.
A car accident can happen at any time of the day. That's why we've made sure you can lodge a claim over the phone or online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Save more by driving less. Get a cheaper premium with our Low Kilometres Policy if you drive less than 10,000 km a year.
If there's damage to your car making it unsafe to drive, we'll pay the cost of towing your car to the repairer or closest holding facility.
If you're in an accident where you're not at fault or if your car is stolen, you'll be eligible for a hire car once we accept your claim.
Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover. Compare Car Insurance cover
Our Comprehensive Car Insurance policy covers loss or damage to yourown car and the damage it causes to other people's cars and property.
Comprehensive Car Insurance can provide cover for:
Our Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance covers your legal liability for the accidental damage your car causes to other people's property. It also protects against loss or damage to your vehicle due to fire or theft.
Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance can provide cover for:
Our Third Party Property Only Insurance covers your legal liability for accidental damage your car causes to other people's property, including their vehicles.
Third Party Property Only Insurance can provide cover for:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.
We've won Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 award for Best-Value Car Insurance 8 years in a row (2019-26); Finder's Insurer of the Year 2026 award, and WeMoney's Best for Value Car Insurance award for 2026. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), and Canstar's Insurer of the Year the past 5 years (2022-2026).
If your damaged vehicle is driveable, we’ll ask you to take it to one of the following to be assessed and fixed:
If your damaged car is not driveable, call us on 1300 885 996 and we’ll arrange for it to be towed.
After assessing your vehicle’s damage and authorising the repairs, we can appoint a repairer and manage the whole repair process on your behalf. You can also nominate your preferred repairer if you have selected the choice of repairer policy option.
Our repairs are guaranteed for as long as you own the car. Alternatively, you may be able to nominate your preferred repairer.
If you choose Budget Direct Car Insurance, we'll make sure you and your car are protected with our range of benefits including:
24/7 Claims,
365 days a year
Award-winning,
flexible cover options
A lifetime guarantee
on authorised repairs
Cover that can be
tailored to you
Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance protects you against loss or damage to your car as well as liability for accidental damage your car causes to other people's cars and property. Comprehensive Car Insurance customers can be covered for:
Budget Direct Car Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.
All vehicles in Australia must have CTP cover before they can be registered and legally driven on the road; motorists pay for this cover either as part of their vehicle registration fee or separately.
In some states and territories, there is only one approved provider of CTP insurance; ACT is one of the jurisdictions in which motorists can choose a provider.
Learn about your Motor Accident Injuries policy.
From third party property only to comprehensive cover, compare Car Insurance policies to find the right level of cover.Compare Car Insurance Cover
Get a Car Insurance quote online and you'll receive a 15% discount on your first year's premium for a new Comprehensive or Third Party insurance policy.Get a Quote
If you need to make a claim, we’re here to help you get back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible.
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online or over the phone at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.Make a Claim
Budget Direct customers can make a claim, view and edit their Car Insurance policies, and buy more insurance online.Login to Policy Manager
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct car insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).Product Disclosure Statement
For just $89.95 a year – less than $1.75 a week – you can take advantage of our 24/7 nationwide Roadside Assistance service.
With our Australian network of more than 2,700 contractors, you’re never too far from help.
Budget Direct offers three types of car insurance:
Comprehensive Car Insurance covers the loss of, or damage to, your vehicle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), vandalism, fire, weather, and theft. It also covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).
Third Party Property Only covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home). It does not cover damage to your vehicle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, in which case you have limited cover).
Third Party Property, Fire and Theft provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only plus cover for loss or damage to your vehicle if it’s stolen or catches fire.
The type of cover you have is shown on your car Insurance Certificate
By not insuring unsafe drivers, we can keep our insurance premiums low for safer drivers like you.
Depending on the type of car insurance you choose, there are a number of ways you can reduce your premium even further, namely:
You’re responsible for your car as soon as you buy it; before driving it anywhere, it’s advisable to insure it.
All vehicles in Australia must have compulsory third party (CTP) insurance before they can be registered and legally driven on the road.
If the car you’re buying is already registered, the CTP insurance will be transferred to you – you won’t have to buy CTP insurance for the car until the current registration expires.
CTP insurance doesn’t cover loss or damage to your car or damage to other people’s property, unlike other types of car insurance.
An insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards a claim.
Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.
For example, if someone under the age of 21 causes an accident while driving your car, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $600 due to the driver’s age.
It means that if the damage bill was $5,000, you would pay $1,200 and we would pay $3,800.
On top of that, an additional excess of $500 would also apply if the driver who caused the accident hasn’t held their full or open Australian licence for two or more years.
This means if both of these excesses were applied to a damage bill of $5,000, you would pay $1,700 and we would pay $3,300
Your Basic Excess and the additional excesses are shown on your Insurance Certificate.
If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.
You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.
There are lots of factors that can influence the cost of car insurance — your premium — including:
For more details, read our article about the cost of insurance.