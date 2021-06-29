6 Super Simple Holiday Road Trip Tips

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

6 Super Simple Holiday Road Trip Tips

29 June 2021 | See disclaimer

Holiday periods are risky for drivers on Australian roads. With more people out and about, there’s usually more traffic congestion, more fatigue and more driving in unfamiliar locations.

Having a holiday is supposed to be about relaxing and having fun but it’s often a time where people tend to rush while on the road. This frantic pace can lead to speeding, impatience, distracted driving and carelessness behind the wheel.

End-of-year office parties and other alcohol-fuelled celebrations are an inevitable part of the holiday season too, which can result in a higher number of people driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Christmas and Easter periods are both particularly dangerous times for drivers. There were 31 road deaths over the Christmas period and 19 road deaths over the Easter period in 2019. [1]

There are several simple ways to stay safe on the roads during the holiday period and we’ve put together a list of the most important tips.

See all of Budget Direct’s travel planning guides.

1. Make sure your car is ready

When creating a road trip checklist you should think carefully about car maintenance.

A basic service list can include checking your vehicles:

  • Tyre tread

  • Air pressure in the tyres

  • Engine oil

  • Lights

  • Brakes

  • Coolant

  • Battery

  • Overall condition

You should also pack the car safely and carry a car emergency kit to handle any issues that arise during the road trip.

2. Choose the safest route, not the quickest

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Keep in mind that the shortest route may not always be the safest – and if there are road works or traffic jams, it won’t be that quick either!

Make sure to research the route you’re taking so that you know which hazards to look out for along the way. Narrow lanes, dirt roads, detours, potholes and motorways heavy with truck traffic can all affect how quickly and safely you reach your destination.

Holiday periods are a risky time to drive so give yourself enough time to account for unexpected hold-ups, accidents and/or higher traffic volumes.

3. Drive according to the conditions

We’re not just talking about the weather conditions but also the condition you’re in while driving and what’s going on in your car.

Conditions can be determined by whether you’re tired, have children in the car, are using a narrow road or have just entered a new state where the road rules or speed limits are a bit different.

During the holiday period, a crowded Christmas-time car park is no less dangerous. Rushed shoppers looking for limited parking spaces can cause frustration (and in some cases accidents) so you must endeavour to stay calm, drive slowly and wait it out.

4. Plan ahead for a smoother trip

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Know your exact route before you head off and try to avoid peak traffic times for both departure and arrival. Use a rest stop planner to work out the best places to stop for a break so you’re never driving more than 2 hours without a rest.

It’s important that you take an ample amount of time to rest and be aware of fatigue. Sometimes when we get up early to beat the traffic during the holidays it can also lead to tiredness on the roads.

Managing driver fatigue should be of the utmost importance.

A regular sleep schedule, healthy diet and frequent exercise might help reduce fatigue. While leaving the window open for fresh air, drinking coffee and blasting the radio may be ‘band-aid solutions’ – they don’t adequately address fatigue.

You should always observe safe driving practices by taking a break before safely going any further.

5. If you’ve been drinking

While alcohol consumption is common over the holidays if you are to indulge, make sure to select a designated driver, taxi, or Uber to get you home safely. Whatever you do, don’t drive if you’ve had a drink. It’s not worth it.

Your judgement and skills will be impaired and you’ll be breaking the law and endangering yourself and others.

In Australia, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 0.05% for drivers who hold a full license. While the legal limit for learner, provisional and probationary drivers, drivers classed as special drivers and restricted license holders is 0.00% blood alcohol concentration. [2]

6. Slow down while driving

Image

During the holiday period, all drivers must slow down while on the road.

It’s estimated that the chance of a pedestrian surviving an impact with a car moving at 50km/h is less than 10%. [3]

This is why you should remain calm, be patient with other drivers and give yourself enough time when driving.

Everyone deserves to be safe on our roads over the holidays and we all have a part to play to ensure that this is the outcome.

See More Travel Planning Guides

References

  1. Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, 2021, Safety Statistics
  2. Alcohol and Drug Foundation, 2017, Blood alcohol levels
  3. Budget Direct, 2021, Speeding survey & statistics 2021

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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