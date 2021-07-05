Top Tips For Booking Cheap Flights

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Top Tips For Booking Cheap Flights

5 July 2021 | See disclaimer

There is no getting around it, holidays can be expensive. There’s your accommodation, dining, entertainment, and all your travel when you arrive. And perhaps the meanest bully of the bunch is your air travel.

Thankfully though, there are tricks you can use to minimise the amount you’ll end up spending on flights. To help you put your hard-earned holiday fund toward more than plane tickets, we’ve compiled the top tips to slim down your flight costs.

See all of Budget Direct’s travel planning guides.

Book as early as possible

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Airlines will shamelessly increase the price of their flights as they draw nearer, punishing those who want to make last-minute bookings. However, they also need to sell enough seats to make a flight worth it, and that means offering lower prices in advance, to make sure enough seats are sold.

That’s your window to snag a bargain. If you plan as far enough ahead, you’ll naturally find airline prices are lower than you’re used to.

Cookies might be handy for a lot of web browsing, but when it comes time to book flights, they’re your worst enemy.

Airlines have clever ways of tracking whether you’ve been looking at flights, and if they notice you’ve been keeping your eye on particular flight prices, they’ll start increasing them. It’s their sneaky way of making it look like prices going up, so you’ll panic-buy your tickets.

One easy way to get around this is to use private, or incognito browsers. They’ll get you all the information you need, but websites won’t be able to check how many times you’ve visited the page. It’s the ultimate way to avoid being caught with your digital hand in the cookie jar.

Use a comparison site

Going straight to the airline isn’t often the best way to buy. They assume that you’d prefer to fly with them over their competitors, so they’ll add a little extra to the cost.

Using a comparison site takes this out of the equation. It also ensures that you’ll know exactly which airlines are the cheapest at the time you’re booking.

Both Skyscanner and Expedia are credible leaders in this field.

Pay attention to baggage guidelines

Some airlines will let you bring a reasonable amount of luggage in the carry-on. Some have a rather modest carry-on capacity, but checked baggage is fairly generous. All you need to consider is how much luggage you need, and factor in the amount you’re likely to end up paying for baggage at your preferred airline.

If your “cheap” airline costs an arm and a leg for a single carry-on bag, it’s worth considering another option.

Consider connecting flight options

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Particularly on international flights, direct flights are usually more expensive than two connecting flights with a stopover. This does create some unusual options, and it’s worth considering some weird combinations.

Say you’re flying from Adelaide to New Zealand. Sure, there are plenty of options to fly direct, but stopping over in Melbourne will usually be far cheaper. Both of those flight paths are more common, so you’re also more likely to get flights at better times of the day.

This is just one example, and when you’re travelling greater distances, you’ll find there are countless international stopover options. If you’re happy to spend a few hours in a foreign airport, you could save plenty on your overall flight costs.

Don’t forget about rewards programs

Airline rewards programs are fantastic ways to get free flights, upgrades, and extra tickets. Some of them are even partnered with other airlines, making it easier to earn points. It doesn’t take long to accrue points in these programs either, but by the same token, they tend to expire quickly.

So if you find yourself flying regularly, rewards programs can make the world of difference.

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See More Travel Planning Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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