Best Road Trips for the Christmas Season

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Best Road Trips for the Christmas Season

25 June 2021 | See disclaimer

There’s no better time for a road trip than during the Christmas break. With summer in full swing, the warm weather is perfect for exploring Australia’s beautiful beaches and lush green hinterlands in a selection of scenic routes.

Whether you use your own vehicle or hire a car, you can go on a holiday road trip for a weekend, a week away, or even longer (that sounds good to us!).

Here are a few of our favourite road trips around the country worth a drive this Christmas season.

See all of Budget Direct’s travel planning guides.

Waterfall Way, NSW

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Stretching around 200 kilometres between Coffs Harbour and Armidale, this scenic drive crosses the Great Dividing Range and winds its way through some of the most attractive scenery in NSW. If you live in Brisbane, it’s not far away at all and provides a handy antidote to summer beach crowds and coastal humidity.

The cool highlands of the New England Plateau offer a relaxing blend of rainforest, wineries, rural tranquillity, inviting towns and a surprising amount of well-above-average waterfalls along the way. Many of these also act as swimming holes where you can cool off and break up the journey.

The lovely town of Dorrigo makes a handy place to stop for the night with plenty of B&Bs and farm stays in the region to choose from. There are beautiful walking tracks and peaceful picnic areas found all along The Waterfall Way – you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Great Alpine Road, Victoria

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If you want to escape the Victorian summer heat and fancy a drive on the highest sealed road in Australia (that’s accessible year-round), you should seriously consider a driving holiday along the mesmerising Great Alpine Road.

Making its way from Wangaratta to Metung in the Gippsland Lakes region, it offers several diverse landscapes of high mountain ranges, densely forested valleys, vast wineries and the beautiful region known as Gippsland.

There’s so much to see in this area. Discover gold rush history in Beechworth while sampling some of the best food and wine in the state. You can even the small, welcoming town of Metung as your base to explore nearby beaches, lakes and waterfalls.

If you want to do some hiking, the historic mining town of Omeo is an ideal place to take a break. It offers easy access to national parks and scenic alpine adventures.

Feel your cares drift away as you enjoy the alpine village of Dinner Plain, the scenic attractions of Bairnsdale and the fresh mountain air of Mount Hotham. The trick to making the most of this drive is to take your time and ensure plenty of stops along the way.

Great Barrier Reef Drive, QLD

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This scenic coastal route runs between Cairns and Cape Tribulation, running alongside the rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef. You can start with an excursion to Green Island, the Daintree River Cruise, exploring the Atherton tablelands or a relaxing stay in Port Douglas. There’s so much to choose from!

The drive is only 140km in length, but there’s plenty to see and do along the way.

The road north of Cairns hugs the coast, providing splendid beach and rainforest views. We’d even recommended stopping at Rex Lookout to experience the picturesque views of Trinity Bay, and as a perfect backdrop to any photo.

Cane fields and green mountains can be seen past Port Douglas, eventually bringing you to the Daintree River ferry crossing. But watch out, there’s no swimming here – we’ll leave that to the crocodiles!

On the Daintree to Cape trip section, keep your eyes open for cassowaries, they often make an appearance in this area.

At Cape Tribulation, you can immerse yourself in the laid-back jungle vibe or organise a quick eco-trip to a nearby reef.

Kangaroo Island, South Australia

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Boasting 1600 kilometres of sealed road to choose from, some of the most beautiful wildlife and awe-inspiring scenery it’s not a surprise that Kangaroo Island is a natural choice for a self-driving holiday.

You can either bring your own car across on the Sea Link ferry or hire one when you get there. Either way, you’ll find that driving is the perfect way to explore the island’s secluded beaches, national parks and windswept cliff faces by the water.

Give yourself anywhere from 3 days to a week or more and create your itinerary. At this time of year, it’s best not to just ‘wing it’ when it comes to booking accommodation – make sure you’ve got somewhere to stay each night.

Island highlights include the swimming-with-dolphins tour at Emu Bay, spectacular walking tracks in Flinders Chase National Park and the beautiful beach at Vivonne Bay.

The Seal Bay Conservation Park is a local highlight presenting a once in a lifetime experience to get up close and personal with a local sea lion colony.

You should also check out the Penneshaw Penguin Centre and the Kelly Hill Caves while on the island. And don’t forget to sample some of Kangaroo Island’s seafood before you go home!

Now that you have an idea of some of the best road trips to explore this Christmas, why not use our interactive Pit Stop Planner to create a custom rest-stop plan along your route.

See More Travel Planning Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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