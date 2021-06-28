^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What you need to know about Australian travel visas

28 June 2021 | See disclaimer

We’ve all heard of travel visas. We know they’re essential to be granted access to certain countries and to be able to either live, work or holiday overseas.

But what exactly are they? How do you get one, and what will it cover you for? There is plenty you need to know before setting off for a new nation. So to prepare you for all the legalities and logistics of international travel, we’ve put together a guide of what you’ll need to know about visas.

See all of Budget Direct’s travel planning guides

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Types of visas

The most important thing to know is that visas are issued by the country you’re entering, not the country you’re coming from. So if you live in Australia but you’re travelling to Ireland, it’s the Irish visas and laws you’ll need to familiarise yourself with.

But to give you a general guide, these are the common kinds of visa you’ll see around the world:

  • Long stay or immigrant visas – These apply to Australians looking to go overseas to live or work. Australia has a lot of “working holiday” agreements with nations all over the world, making the process to work overseas simpler.

  • Transit visas – These are quite a bit simpler, permitting you very short-term access to enter a nation, just as a means of travelling through. Particularly when you’re crossing multiple borders in a day, transit visas make a lot of sense.

  • Visitor or short-stay visas – This is what the average holiday-goer, business traveller or student will need. These allow entry for a few days, weeks or months – depending on how long your stay looks like being.

To get the most accurate information on what you’ll need for your specific destination, always check with the local consulate or embassy for the country you’ll be entering.

You can also read more tips for making international travel easier.

How to get a visa

Each country will have a slightly different process for getting a visa. But as a typical process, you can:

  • Start by reading the Australian travel advisories for all the destinations you’ll be travelling to (or through) – if there is anything unique about their visa process, the advisory will let you know

  • Check out the websites for the embassies or consulates (in Australia) for each of the nations you’ll be visiting, and they’ll give you a proper guide for getting your visa.

Once you’re in contact with the relevant embassy or consulate, the process for getting a visa normally becomes clearer.

Other important notes about visas

Visas on arrival

Some nations don’t require a visa to be arranged prior to you entering the country. You simply turn up, and you’re granted a short-stay or transit visa. Again, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t apply everywhere, so the relevant consulate or embassy is your best point of contact.

The Schengen Area

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This region of 26 European countries has some different restrictions when it comes to visas. Because these countries occupy such little space between them, the restrictions to move around them are normally quite relaxed. You typically just need to apply for your entry and exit to the region, and your travel within is reasonably stress-free.

To learn more, check out the Australian Government’s guide to the Schengen Area.

Bilateral visa waiver agreements

Some countries have agreements with Australia that specific visas aren’t necessary, and an Australian passport is all that’s required for short-term travel.

As usual, the best places to check for any current bilateral visa waiver agreements are the embassies or consulates of the countries you’ll be travelling to.

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See More Travel Planning Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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