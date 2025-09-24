^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Drive your car into the ground or trade it in?

Woman driving with hands at 9 and 3 on steering wheel

24 September 2025 | See disclaimer

It’s a big decision: Whether to drive your car ‘into the ground’ or trade it in for another one.

While the thought of driving a newer car is certainly appealing, it could put a dent in your budget.

Before making a decision, it’s important to understand the pros and cons of keeping your car versus trading it in.

This guide can help steer you in the right direction

See all of Budget Direct’s car-buying guides

Keep it or trade it in?

Keeping your car ‘until its wheels fall off’ does have its benefits.

First, you’ll have a chance of paying it off. This means (eventually) no monthly car repayments and years of future service from a car that still runs.

An older car can save you money on repairs. For example, if you dent your bumper, you might opt not to pay to fix it if the car’s still safe to drive.

Conversely, you may be obligated to make certain repairs on a newer car, particularly if you’re still making repayments on it.

If you’re ready to upgrade your ride, trading in your car at a dealership is an easy way to get extra money — that is, a down payment — towards a newer vehicle.

A newer car will likely be more fuel efficient and have a higher safety rating.

Trading in with a dealer allows you to dispose of your vehicle without the hassle of trying to sell it yourself.

At a dealership, you generally sign some paperwork, and you’re done.

You won’t have to get the car inspected to obtain a safety certificate. That’ll be the dealer’s job.

Before you upgrade

Before trading in your car, here are some questions you’ll want to consider:

What’s your budget?

New vehicle budget = registration cost + yearly maintenance + petrol intake + insurance

Will a new or used car be more in your price range? You’ll also need to factor in the cost of registration, maintenance, petrol and car insurance.

Differences between buying or leasing a car

When you lease a car:

  • You typically don’t pay any large upfront costs, such as a deposit.
  • You can choose to return the vehicle at the end of the lease

At the end of the lease you can purchase the car for a pre-arranged price, lease, or buy another car.

When you buy a car:

  • You own the vehicle
  • You can sell or trade-in your vehicle at any time

If you took out a loan to buy the car, at the end of the loan term, you have no further payments (if your loan is without a balloon payment).

See our linked article for more differences between leasing and buying a car.

What type of car is right for you?

You’ll also want to determine what type of car is right for you. If you do a lot of city driving, you might opt for a smaller car to save on fuel.

If a larger vehicle better suits your lifestyle, remember it’ll be more expensive in terms of registration, servicing, fuel and tyres.

Popular makes and models hold their value well. If you’re likely to upgrade again in a few years, consider the resale value of the car you want.

See all of Budget Direct’s car-buying guides

Determine the value of your car

A dealer will likely value your car roughly 10–20 per cent below the price they’ll sell it for, so they can make a profit.

Before you make a trade, do your homework and find out the true value of your car.

Trade-In tip: Know your trade-in&#x27;s value before you visit the dealership

Redbook.com.au is a trusted resource for car valuations in Australia. It offers a free assessment tool based on your car’s year, make and model.

You can also see what other sellers are asking for vehicles similar to yours on carsales.com.au.

If your car has automatic transmission, you’re in luck. They typically command higher prices than manuals.

How old is it?

Your car’s age will definitely affect its value (probably decreasing it, unless it’s a rare classic or collectable car).

Age, though, is generally less critical than the car’s mileage, which explains why older cars with low mileage often have a higher value than newer cars with high mileage.

Popular makes and models tend to hold their value better than less popular ones.

What’s its condition?

By regularly servicing your vehicle and keeping records, you’ll make your car more attractive to a prospective buyer.

Imperfections can affect its value, so it’s advisable to repair scratches and dents in the bodywork.

Interior damage, such as stains and tears, should also be addressed sooner rather than later.

Sources

https://classroom.synonym.com/keeping-old-car-vs-buying-new-car-5933.html https://www.drive.com.au/buying-tips/get-top-dollar-for-your-tradein-20090731-e3vd.html https://www.moneysmart.gov.au/life-events-and-you/life-events/buying-a-car https://www.mensfitness.com/life/cars/10-things-consider-buying-new-car?page=2 https://www.bankrate.com/finance/auto/4-steps-to-boost-car-trade-in-value-1.aspx https://www.redbook.com.au/ https://www.comparethemarket.com.au/blog/car/your-car-valuation-checklist/

See More Car Buying Guides

Disclaimer

Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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