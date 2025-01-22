When looking for a new car, some buyers look for speed while others want a car that can get them from point A to B. In order for your car to get from point A to point B, it needs a working transmission.

The transmission allows the vehicle to change gears, transferring power from the engine to the drive axle in the most efficient way possible.

While the type of transmission is important to the inner workings of a car, it may be difficult to choose between automatic or manual when you’re buying a used or new car.

In this guide, we’ll weigh up the pros and cons to help you decide between a manual or automatic car transmission.

What is the difference between manual and automatic transmissions?

The difference between manual and automatic cars is how the gears shift.

In a manual transmission, you (as the driver) are responsible for shifting gears using the gear stick and the clutch pedal to disengage the transmission from the engine.

While an automatic transmission shifts gears automatically according to the engine speed, vehicle speed and the torque converter which connects the engine to the transmission. Compared to their manual counterparts, automatic transmissions offer convenience, while manual counterparts provide more direct control; both have their own pros and cons.

Even though automatic transmissions don’t have a gear stick, they do have a gear selector. This allows the driver to move the car between park, reverse, neutral and drive.

Pros for Manual Transmission Vehicles

Cheaper to Maintain

If the auto machinery stops working in an automatic transmission, it can end up costing you a lot of money just to keep it running.

On the other hand, manual transmission cars do not require the same level of complex maintenance as automatics, and repairs can cost significantly less.

Better Fuel Efficiency

Manual transmissions are generally more fuel efficient, however this depends on how you drive the car.

While automatic transmissions select the right gear without the driver’s input, manual transmissions require owners to drive in a higher gear at a lower RPM (Revolutions Per Minute or revs) to conserve energy and consume less fuel.

Better Control

A manual gearbox allows drivers to have better control and respond to different road conditions (and change gears) as they encounter them.

Cons for Manual Transmission Vehicles

More Difficult to Learn

Learning how to drive a manual car can often be frustrating and take more time and practice than automatic cars.

Not only do you need to learn how to change gears, but you also need to learn how to use the clutch pedal, accelerator and gear stick to drive smoothly.

Difficult to Drive in Traffic

Driving in heavy traffic conditions can become very difficult with constant stopping and starting made more difficult due to manual gear changes. Navigating through traffic jams further increases the challenge, as frequent stops require continuous clutch and gear work.

Lower Resale Value

Generally, second-hand manual cars cost less when selling than automatic vehicles.

Not only are you dealing with a smaller pool of potential buyers, but the increasing rate of depreciation on second-hand manual cars will mean the value has significantly decreased over time compared to automatic cars.

What can affect car insurance premiums? Find out what can affect car insurance premiums, including your policy, the driver, the type of car you have and more. How much does car insurance cost?

Pros for Automatic Transmission Vehicles

Easier to Use

Automatic vehicle transmissions, by comparison, are much easier to learn and can take less practice time than if you were switching gears in a manual vehicle.

All drivers are taught that you must keep both hands on the steering wheel at all times. In an automatic vehicle, you don’t have to worry about changing gears and can focus on driving safely with both hands on the wheel.

Better for Areas With Hills

With the gears changing automatically according to speed and the incline, an automatic transmission vehicle can be a better option for driving in areas with a lot of hills or reversing down a steep driveway.

Without having to change gears using an automatic transmission you’ll also avoid stalling and potentially rolling down the hill.

Easier to Drive in Heavy Traffic

Automatic transmissions allow the driver to focus on the speed, accelerator and break without stalling in moving traffic.

The only time an automatic vehicle should stall is if there is a mechanical problem with the vehicle.

Cons for Automatic Transmission Vehicles

Expensive to Maintain

Automatic transmissions can be full of more complex mechanical components than manual transmission vehicles.

And with a range of mechanical parts, they often take longer for mechanics to repair (depending on the issue), which can cost you more to maintain over time.

Not as Fuel Efficient

Historically, automatic transmissions have a worse fuel economy compared to manual transmissions.

However, with new advancements in car technology come additional features to improve fuel efficiency in automatic transmissions.

Some of these features include: [1]

Overdrive gears - These allow the engine to run at a lower RPM while driving on a highway.

Start-stop systems - These automatically turn off the engine once you stop the vehicle.

Not Qualified to Drive Manual Cars

If you have the letter ‘A’ on your Australian driver’s licence this means you must only drive a vehicle with an automatic transmission.

If you want to remove this condition then the process will vary depending on which state you live in Australia.

In Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria, you’re required to take a manual licence test before legally being allowed to drive a manual car.

While in the Northern Territory, you can drive a manual car after 12 months of holding an open automatic licence and in Tasmania you can drive a manual after three years of holding an open automatic licence (any less and a test is required).

In New South Wales, if you pass your driving test in a manual car you can drive either a manual or automatic car. And if you pass your driving test in an automatic car, you can still drive a manual as long as you’re supervised by someone with a full Australian driver’s licence.

Once you reach your P2 licence you can drive either a manual or automatic car.

In the Australian Capital Territory you can request the removal of the ‘A’ condition once you’ve held your provisional licence for 12 months or after you’ve held your licence for three years and you receive a full licence.

And in South Australia, you can legally drive a manual and automatic car regardless of the type of vehicle you passed your driving test in.

Car Insurance for Manual and Automatic Cars

While there are pros and cons for cars with manual and automatic transmissions, car insurance is an important addition for all cars.

Comprehensive Car Insurance protects your vehicle from loss or damage whether you’re driving on the highway or just getting from point A to point B.

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