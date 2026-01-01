^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
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Driverless car features are designed to make driving a safer experience for everyone on the roads. As driverless car features start to become more common in newer car models, one of the main questions people are asking is whether these features will impact their car insurance.

Current Australian law requires a human driver to be in control of the vehicle regardless of the level of autonomy. This means that drivers of vehicles with autonomous/driverless technology are still responsible for actions of the vehicle including breaches of traffic laws and potentially for damage resulting from crashes.

Driverless Car Features

While fully driverless cars aren’t available yet, Budget Direct insures a number of cars with some level of autonomy.

We currently insure cars with many driverless features such as:

  • Autopilot
  • Auto Emergency Braking
  • Lane-keep assist
  • Steering assist
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic parking
  • Sign recognition
  • Reversing camera

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Autonomous Emergency Braking is a vehicle safety technology designed to help drivers avoid or reduce the severity of crashes. AEB can alert drivers to imminent crashes and can apply the brakes independent of the driver.

Manufacturer AEB Technology Insured by Budget Direct?
Alfa Romeo Autonomous Emergency Braking
Audi Pre Sense Plus
BMW Driving Assistant Plus
Ford Active City Stop
Holden Automatic Emergency Braking City Stop
Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System
Hyundai Autonomous Emergency Braking
Kia Autonomous Emergency Braking
Land Rover Autonomous Emergency Braking
Lexus Pre-collision Safety System with Brake Assist
Mazda Smart City Brake Support
Mercedes-Benz PRE-SAFE Brake
Mini City Collision Mitigation
Mitsubishi Forward Collision Mitigation
Nissan Intelligent Emergency Braking with Forward- Collision Warning
Peugeot Active City Brake
Skoda Multi-Collision Braking
Subaru Pre-Collision Braking System (Eyesight)
Toyota Pre-Crash Safety System
Volkswagen City Emergency Braking
Volvo City Safety

Insurance Council of Australia

The Insurance Council of Australia states that it is imperative for all organisations and individuals using autonomous technology to have appropriate levels of insurance to cover any potential liabilities for damage or injury that may occur.

What’s covered?

Loss or damage to your vehicle

Cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle due to collision or crash, malicious acts, theft, attempted theft, fire, storm, hail and floods

New car replacement

If your new car is written off within two years or 40,000km (Gold Car Insurance policy) of the original registration (whichever comes first), we’ll replace it with a brand-new one.

Damage to other people’s property

Up to $20 million of legal liability cover for the damage your car causes to other people’s vehicles and other property.

Hire car following theft

If your vehicle is stolen, we’ll reimburse you for the reasonable cost of a hire car for up to 21 days, up to a maximum of $1,500.

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Towing

Costs of recovery, towing and storage if your car’s stolen or unsafe to drive following an accident.

Personal Items

Belongings damaged in a collision or stolen from your car, up to $500 (Gold Car Insurance policy).

Replacement Keys

Replacement of your car keys and/or remote locking device if they’re stolen, up to $1,000.

Caravan and/or trailer

Damage to your trailer and/or caravan (Gold Car Insurance policy, up to $1,000) following a collision (but not their contents).

Emergency costs

Transport for the driver and passengers if your damaged car is undriveable or, if transport is unavailable, temporary accommodation – $200 a day, up to a total of $1,000 (Gold Car Insurance policy).

Get a comprehensive car insurance quote online

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Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply.

For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement .

Upgrade your cover

For an additional premium, you can customise your comprehensive car insurance by adding one or more of these optional benefits to your policy:

Accident hire car

If we accept your at fault claim, we’ll arrange a hire car for you to use for up to 21 days.

Reduced window glass excess

Reduce your excess for damage to your vehicle’s window glass, including its windscreen and rear and side windows , to just $40.

Choice of repairer

If you have a claim with us, you can nominate your preferred repairer.

How do I add an optional benefit to my policy?

You can add one or more of these benefits when you get a quote and buy a policy or — if you’ve already bought one — by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

(Note that you can reduce your window-glass excess only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.)

Get a comprehensive car insurance quote online

Because we don’t insure unsafe drivers, we can keep our premiums low for safer drivers like you.

If you buy a new car insurance policy online, you can enjoy 15%^ off your first year’s premium.

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Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct car insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the product disclosure statement (PDS)

How to make a claim

If you need to make a claim, we’re here to help you get back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible. Make a claim on your comprehensive car insurance policy.

Award-Winning Australian Car Insurance

We've won Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 award for Best-Value Car Insurance 8 years in a row (2019-26); Finder's Insurer of the Year 2026 award, and WeMoney's Best for Value Car Insurance award for 2026. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), and Canstar's Insurer of the Year the past 5 years (2022-2026).

Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance
Finder Insurer of the Year 2026
WeMoney - Best for Value Car Insurance

More ways to save

Here are some ways you can reduce your comprehensive car insurance premium even further:

Driver-age restriction‡

You can restrict your policy to drivers over a certain age (21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+); the biggest age range of any major insurer.

‘Low kilometres’ policy

If you drive 10,000 km or less per year, you can take out a Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policy, which attracts a lower premium.

Higher excess

If you increase your Basic Excess, we’ll reduce your premium.

How can I get these savings?

You can select your driver-age restriction, kilometres travelled and/or Basic Excess when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on 1300 306 560 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

More reasons to choose us

24/7 claims

Lodge a claim over the phone or online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Reliable repairs

Get a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs to your car for as long as you own it.

Change of vehicle

If you replace your Budget Direct-insured car with a similar one, we’ll automatically provide the same level of cover for your replacement car for 14 days from the purchase date – even if you don’t contact us.

Flexible payments

Pay your premium fortnightly, monthly or yearly, the last of which is the most economical.

Roadside Assistance

For just $89.95 a year – less than $1.75 a week – you can take advantage of our 24/7 nationwide Roadside Assistance service.

It can be purchased with or without a Budget Direct car insurance policy.

With our Australian network of more than 2,500 contractors, you’re never too far from help.

Car Insurance FAQs

Does Budget Direct insure driverless cars?

There are no fully driverless cars available for purchase at this stage, but Budget Direct does insure several models of cars that have driverless/safety features.

Is car insurance compulsory in Australia?

There is one type of car insurance required by law in Australia: compulsory third party (CTP) insurance.

All vehicles in Australia must have CTP insurance before they can be registered and legally driven on the road.

What does compulsory third party (CTP) insurance cover?

CTP insurance protects you against compensation claims made against you (or the driver of your car) if you are wholly or partly at fault for injuring or killing other drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, pedestrians, and/or cyclists in an accident.

Instead of you paying the compensation – including treatment, rehabilitation and care costs and, if necessary, income support payments and funeral expenses – your CTP insurer pays it.

Similarly, if you’re injured or killed in an accident caused by someone else, you or your dependents can claim compensation from that person’s CTP insurer.

CTP insurance does not cover damage to your car or other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).

For more information, contact the CTP insurance regulator/administrator in your state/territory.

What are the different types of car insurance?

Budget Direct offers three types of car insurance:

  • Comprehensive Car Insurance covers the loss of, or damage to, your vehicle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), vandalism, fire, weather, and theft. It also covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).

  • Third Party Property Only covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home). It does not cover damage to your vehicle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, in which case you have limited cover).

  • Third Party Property, Fire and Theft provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only plus cover for loss or damage to your vehicle if it’s stolen or catches fire.

The type of cover you have is shown on your car insurance certificate and in your online account.

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Which insurance covers loss or damage to my car?

Our comprehensive car insurance policy covers loss or damage to your car due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), severe weather, fire, vandalism, and theft.

Which insurance covers damage to someone else's car?

Our comprehensive and third party property policies all cover your liability for accidental damage your car causes to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).

See All Car Insurance FAQs

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‡ Your car would not be covered while it was being driven by someone under the restricted age.

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