Costs of recovery, towing and storage if your car’s stolen or unsafe to drive following an accident.
Belongings damaged in a collision or stolen from your car, up to $500 (Gold Car Insurance policy).
Replacement of your car keys and/or remote locking device if they’re stolen, up to $1,000.
Damage to your trailer and/or caravan (Gold Car Insurance policy, up to $1,000) following a collision (but not their contents).
Transport for the driver and passengers if your damaged car is undriveable or, if transport is unavailable, temporary accommodation – $200 a day, up to a total of $1,000 (Gold Car Insurance policy).