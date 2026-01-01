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Award-Winning Australian Insurance
Our feature-packed cover, industry-leading prices and first-rate customer service have been recognised with numerous awards, including Money magazine's Insurer of the Year nine years in a row (2017–25).
We're also Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 winner for Best-Value Car Insurance for eight years in a row (2019-26); multi-winners of Canstar’s national award for Outstanding Value Car Insurance (2007–25) and WeMoney's Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance 2025, alongside Mozo’s Experts Choice 2025 award for Australia's Best Value Insurer.