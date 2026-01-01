What does travel insurance not cover?
All of the exclusions that apply to Budget Direct Travel Insurance are outlined in the PDS. A few common scenarios that are NOT covered are outlined below. Make sure you familiarise yourself with the PDS so you can see the complete list of exclusions and scenarios that aren’t covered by our policy. Some common scenarios that we can’t cover include:
- Illegal acts by you
- Motorcycle or Moped Riding without the appropriate gear (e.g. helmet), licence or cover added to your policy
- Certain high-risk activities like base jumping or running with the bulls
- Unattended belongings in public places (if you can’t see or touch them, we can’t cover them)
- The standards or expectations of your travel arrangements being below or not meeting the standard expected
These are just a few examples, for a full list of exclusions, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.
Does travel insurance cover pregnancy and childbirth?
Budget Direct Travel Insurance does not cover any claims directly or indirectly related to childbirth, care of a newborn child or complications arising from any of these.
We offer pregnancy cover for serious, unexpected pregnancy complications that occur up until the 24th week of pregnancy.
If you are aware of your pregnancy at the relevant time, you may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy when you purchase your policy, please refer to the PDS for details.
If you’re pregnant or have another existing condition that is not covered by us, cover may be available for claims not related to your pregnancy or other existing condition.
Does travel insurance cover missed flights?
We do not cover claims related to a policyholder arriving late for their check-in and missing their flight.
Does travel insurance cover countries with travel warnings/alerts/advisories?
The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.
Budget Direct may not provide cover for travel to countries the government advises people not to travel to and you will not be able to select these countries when obtaining a quote.
If you’re currently travelling and the risk rating of the country you’re in is raised to ‘Level 4 - Do not travel’, contact us.
We’ll explain how the higher risk rating affects your Budget Direct travel insurance and what your options are.
Note that, in addition to government travel advice, you need to be aware of our related travel alerts.
Does travel insurance cover mental health conditions?
To have your existing medical condition (including some mental health conditions) covered by travel insurance, you may need to complete an online health assessment. If approved, we may offer you cover. The PDS includes a lot of helpful details and definitions regarding Existing medical conditions.
Does travel insurance cover civil unrest or war?
Budget Direct travel insurance does not cover claims arising out of war, civil war, invasion, insurrection, revolution, use of or threatened use of military power, or usurpation of government or military power.
When planning your trip, it’s advisable to check the Australian Government’s Smartraveller website , which rates the security situation in different countries.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.