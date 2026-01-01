^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What does travel insurance not cover?

All of the exclusions that apply to Budget Direct Travel Insurance are outlined in the PDS. A few common scenarios that are NOT covered are outlined below. Make sure you familiarise yourself with the PDS so you can see the complete list of exclusions and scenarios that aren’t covered by our policy. Some common scenarios that we can’t cover include:

  • Illegal acts by you
  • Motorcycle or Moped Riding without the appropriate gear (e.g. helmet), licence or cover added to your policy
  • Certain high-risk activities like base jumping or running with the bulls
  • Unattended belongings in public places (if you can’t see or touch them, we can’t cover them)
  • The standards or expectations of your travel arrangements being below or not meeting the standard expected

These are just a few examples, for a full list of exclusions, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

Does travel insurance cover pregnancy and childbirth?

Budget Direct Travel Insurance does not cover any claims directly or indirectly related to childbirth, care of a newborn child or complications arising from any of these.

We offer pregnancy cover for serious, unexpected pregnancy complications that occur up until the 24th week of pregnancy.

If you are aware of your pregnancy at the relevant time, you may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy when you purchase your policy, please refer to the PDS for details.

If you’re pregnant or have another existing condition that is not covered by us, cover may be available for claims not related to your pregnancy or other existing condition.

Does travel insurance cover missed flights?

We do not cover claims related to a policyholder arriving late for their check-in and missing their flight.

Does travel insurance cover countries with travel warnings/alerts/advisories?

The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.

Budget Direct may not provide cover for travel to countries the government advises people not to travel to and you will not be able to select these countries when obtaining a quote.

If you’re currently travelling and the risk rating of the country you’re in is raised to ‘Level 4 - Do not travel’, contact us.

We’ll explain how the higher risk rating affects your Budget Direct travel insurance and what your options are.

Note that, in addition to government travel advice, you need to be aware of our related travel alerts.

Does travel insurance cover mental health conditions?

To have your existing medical condition (including some mental health conditions) covered by travel insurance, you may need to complete an online health assessment. If approved, we may offer you cover. The PDS includes a lot of helpful details and definitions regarding Existing medical conditions.

Does travel insurance cover civil unrest or war?

Budget Direct travel insurance does not cover claims arising out of war, civil war, invasion, insurrection, revolution, use of or threatened use of military power, or usurpation of government or military power.

When planning your trip, it’s advisable to check the Australian Government’s Smartraveller website , which rates the security situation in different countries.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.

Back to Travel Insurance FAQs

Other Travel Insurance FAQs

What Travel Insurance Covers Trip Cancellation Cover Buying Travel Insurance Managing Your Travel Insurance Claiming on Your Travel Insurance Travel Insurance Excesses Cancelling Your Travel Insurance Existing Medical Conditions and Travel Insurance