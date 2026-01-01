^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What is a travel insurance excess?

A travel insurance excess is a fixed amount you are required to pay towards a travel insurance claim. This applies once per event.

The excess is the amount shown on Your Certificate of Insurance.

For example, if you have Budget Direct Comprehensive cover and your luggage is lost or stolen, we can pay you up to $10,000, minus an excess of $200.

On the other hand, if the amount you’re claiming is lower than your excess, you won’t get anything back.

Claims for some benefits attract no excess, for example, claims relating to travel delays.

See all Travel Insurance excesses.

How does travel insurance excess work?

Budget Direct Travel Insurance excesses apply to each insured event.

Note that claims for some benefits attract no excess, for example, claims relating to travel delays.

See all travel insurance excesses.

If I make a travel insurance claim, what will my excess be?

On some policies you can choose the excess amount when purchasing your policy.

See all travel insurance excesses.

How do I pay an excess?

In most cases, we’ll deduct the excess from the benefit payable to you – you won’t need to do a thing.

For example, if you have Comprehensive cover with a standard $200 excess and you make a $5,000 claim for cancellation of your trip, we’ll pay you $4,800 ($5,000 minus the $200 excess).

Can I reduce my excess?

Yes, for an additional premium, Budget Direct policyholders can halve the standard excess to $100; or choose to have no excess.

Do I have to pay the excess if it's not my fault?

Yes, regardless of whether the loss or damage was caused by you or someone else, you’ll be required to pay any applicable excess.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.

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Other Travel Insurance FAQs

What Travel Insurance Covers What Travel Insurance Does Not Cover Trip Cancellation Cover Buying Travel Insurance Managing Your Travel Insurance Claiming on Your Travel Insurance Cancelling Your Travel Insurance Existing Medical Conditions and Travel Insurance