What is a travel insurance excess?
A travel insurance excess is a fixed amount you are required to pay towards a travel insurance claim. This applies once per event.
The excess is the amount shown on Your Certificate of Insurance.
For example, if you have Budget Direct Comprehensive cover and your luggage is lost or stolen, we can pay you up to $10,000, minus an excess of $200.
On the other hand, if the amount you’re claiming is lower than your excess, you won’t get anything back.
Claims for some benefits attract no excess, for example, claims relating to travel delays.
See all Travel Insurance excesses.
How does travel insurance excess work?
Budget Direct Travel Insurance excesses apply to each insured event.
Note that claims for some benefits attract no excess, for example, claims relating to travel delays.
See all travel insurance excesses.
If I make a travel insurance claim, what will my excess be?
On some policies you can choose the excess amount when purchasing your policy.
See all travel insurance excesses.
How do I pay an excess?
In most cases, we’ll deduct the excess from the benefit payable to you – you won’t need to do a thing.
For example, if you have Comprehensive cover with a standard $200 excess and you make a $5,000 claim for cancellation of your trip, we’ll pay you $4,800 ($5,000 minus the $200 excess).
Can I reduce my excess?
Yes, for an additional premium, Budget Direct policyholders can halve the standard excess to $100; or choose to have no excess.
Do I have to pay the excess if it's not my fault?
Yes, regardless of whether the loss or damage was caused by you or someone else, you’ll be required to pay any applicable excess.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.