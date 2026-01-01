^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What’s Covered With International Travel Insurance?

Depending on which level of international travel insurance you choose, your cover can include:

Overseas Medical and Dental Expenses

If you need medical treatment overseas, you'll have $Unlimited* cover for emergency hospital and medical expenses while abroad.

We can also cover emergency dental expenses overseas up to a limit based on your policy.

For full details, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

Luggage and Personal Effects

We can cover the cost to repair, replace and reimburse your lost, stolen or damaged belongings (limits and sub-limits apply).

We only use depreciation for items that are 2 years old or more.

Cancellation and Amendment Fees

In case you need to cancel or reschedule your holiday due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury), choose your preferred cancellation and amendment limit to prevent being out of pocket.

This can cover pre-paid travel such as your flights or accommodation, hotel transfers, and more. (Does not apply to Basic plan.)

Activities and Sports

Not all travellers enjoy the same activities, which is why we provide a few different activity cover options for your international or interstate travel.

Activities including surfing, bungee jumping, zip lining and more are included in the travel insurance plan, while more adventurous activities including snow sports are available to purchase under additional adventure covers.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.

Existing Medical Conditions

Some common medical conditions may be automatically covered, as long as you meet the specific criteria for that condition.

If you have existing medical conditions outside of the criteria, you can complete an online health assessment along with your quote. If approved an additional premium may apply.

Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.

Rental Vehicle Insurance Excess

If you rent a car and are listed as the main driver on the car’s rental papers, and that car gets damaged or stolen while you’re using it on your trip, we can help cover certain costs. We’ll either cover the excess for an accident or damage, or the actual cost to fix the car (whichever is the lesser amount).

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

*Where '$Unlimited' is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Compare International Travel Insurance Policies

Get insured for you and your travelling companions the next time you travel overseas. Choose from our range of international cover levels to suit your needs.

Benefits Comprehensive Essential Basic
Annual Multi-Trip option
Travel amendment and cancellation costsΔ Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
COVID-19 related medical expenses on your trip $Unlimited* $Unlimited* $Unlimited*
Overseas medical expenses $Unlimited* $Unlimited* $Unlimited*
Overseas dental expensesΔ Up to $2,000 Up to $1,000 Up to $500
Luggage and personal effectsΔ Up to $10,000 Up to $5,000 Up to $2,000
Additional expenses $Unlimited* $Unlimited* $Unlimited*
Additional expenses if diagnosed with COVID-19 Up to $5,000 Up to $5,000 Up to $5,000
Rental vehicle insurance excess Up to $10,000 Up to $4,000

*Where '$Unlimited' is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.

ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Compare Our Overseas Travel Insurance Coverage

Is Travel Insurance Compulsory?

Travel insurance can cover you in case something goes wrong and you suffer a financial loss you’re unable to cover on your own. We do not cover travel for the following.

For example, if you get sick or injured and have to be hospitalised overseas, your medical bills could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some countries only allow you to enter them only if you have a travel insurance policy that includes adequate amounts of hospital and medical cover.

For example, to stay in the Schengen Area for more than 90 days, Australian travellers need a visa.

One of the visa requirements is travel insurance, which covers at least €30,000 worth of medical and repatriation costs.

For more information on why you should consider purchasing travel insurance, visit Smartraveller.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Whether you’re after affordable cover or our top policy, we’ve got a wide range of travel insurance cover for you to choose from.

Get a quote online or call us on 1300 792 001.

Get a Quote

^Conditions Apply

Upgrade Your Cover with Optional Extras

For an additional cost, you can add to your international travel insurance policy by choosing one or more of the listed optional extras to your policy:

Increase Luggage Item Limit

If you’re carrying valuable items in your luggage, you can insure these for more on your travel insurance policy (maximum limits apply). Receipts or valuations (less than 24 months old) must be available if requested by us. Depreciation may apply to items purchased more than two years ago. Please refer to the PDS for details.

Increase Cancellation Cover

You can increase the amount of cancellation cover to suit you. Select an amount from the options available at the time of applying for cover.

The level of cancellation cover you choose will influence your premium. Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses, that are non-refundable and non-recoverable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs

If you or your travelling companion become diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to your trip, optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover your travel expenses.

This can provide cover for your non-refundable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses up to a limit based on your added cover.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.

This benefit is not available on our Basic policy.

Snow Sports Cover

Budget Direct has the following two options available for snow sports cover:

  1. Snow Sports covers basic snow activities including snow skiing, snowboarding or snowmobiling on a marked trail or slope and cross-country skiing.
  2. Snow Sports+ cover includes the Snow Sports inclusions, as well as snow skiing/snowboarding on off-trails and slopes and heli-skiing and boarding.

See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.

Adventure Activities Cover

We have two levels of Adventure Cover:

  1. Adventure cover includes activities such as rowing, sailing, rock climbing and more.
  2. Adventure+ cover includes all activities mentioned in Adventure Cover, plus ice hockey, skydiving, trekking the Kokoda Track and more.

See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover.

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover

There are two levels of motorcycle/moped riding cover available for purchase.

Motorcycle/moped riding

  • For motorcycle/moped riding bikes with an engine capacity of 250cc or less

Motorcycle/moped riding+

  • For customers who have held an Australian motorcycle rider’s licence for the last 5 years, who want to ride a motorcycle/moped with an engine capacity greater than 250cc and are the registered owner of a motorcycle in Australia that has the equivalent or greater engine capacity to the bike they plan on riding

Please refer to the PDS for all conditions that apply.

Overseas Medical and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you get access to a 24/7 network of medical and emergency assistance providers.

Read more about overseas medical emergency assistance

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct travel insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

International Travel Insurance FAQs

How long can I get travel insurance for?

You can get a Budget Direct single-trip policy for up to 12 months.

An Annual Multi-Trip policy is effective for 12 months. However, there is a maximum duration per trip that you can choose from 30, 45 or 60 days for international trips (with domestic trips also included), or 15 or 30 days when travelling domestically. (If you plan on taking a longer trip, you’ll need to purchase another, single-trip policy).

Which countries does Budget Direct travel insurance cover?
Which Countries Are Not Covered?

We do not cover travel for the following:

  • If the Australian Government declares a country as a Level 4, Do Not Travel destination we are unable to provide a policy for travel to that country. To find out the risk rating of your destination/s, visit the federal government's Smartraveller website.
  • Certain countries that are subject to an embargo or relevant sanctions from the UN Security Council, the Government of Australia, the UK or USA as well as any other applicable country or any international organisation Australia belongs to.
  • Countries involved in international or intra-national conflicts, acts of war or interventions involving the use of force or coercion; and
  • Countries in which we have limited operational servicing capacity.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

Can I buy travel insurance after departure?

Yes you can. If you purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period.

See all travel insurance FAQs