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Whether you’re after affordable cover or our top policy, we’ve got a wide range of travel insurance cover for you to choose from.
Get a quote online or call us on 1300 792 001.Get a Quote
Depending on which level of international travel insurance you choose, your cover can include:
If you need medical treatment overseas, you'll have $Unlimited* cover for emergency hospital and medical expenses while abroad.
We can also cover emergency dental expenses overseas up to a limit based on your policy.
For full details, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
We can cover the cost to repair, replace and reimburse your lost, stolen or damaged belongings (limits and sub-limits apply).
We only use depreciation for items that are 2 years old or more.
In case you need to cancel or reschedule your holiday due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury), choose your preferred cancellation and amendment limit to prevent being out of pocket.
This can cover pre-paid travel such as your flights or accommodation, hotel transfers, and more. (Does not apply to Basic plan.)
Not all travellers enjoy the same activities, which is why we provide a few different activity cover options for your international or interstate travel.
Activities including surfing, bungee jumping, zip lining and more are included in the travel insurance plan, while more adventurous activities including snow sports are available to purchase under additional adventure covers.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.
Some common medical conditions may be automatically covered, as long as you meet the specific criteria for that condition.
If you have existing medical conditions outside of the criteria, you can complete an online health assessment along with your quote. If approved an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.
If you rent a car and are listed as the main driver on the car’s rental papers, and that car gets damaged or stolen while you’re using it on your trip, we can help cover certain costs. We’ll either cover the excess for an accident or damage, or the actual cost to fix the car (whichever is the lesser amount).
This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.
*Where '$Unlimited' is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Get insured for you and your travelling companions the next time you travel overseas. Choose from our range of international cover levels to suit your needs.
|Benefits
|Comprehensive
|Essential
|Basic
|Annual Multi-Trip option
|
yes
|
yes
|
no
|Travel amendment and cancellation costsΔ
|Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
|Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
|
no
|COVID-19 related medical expenses on your trip
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|Overseas medical expenses
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|Overseas dental expensesΔ
|Up to $2,000
|Up to $1,000
|Up to $500
|Luggage and personal effectsΔ
|Up to $10,000
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $2,000
|Additional expenses
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|Additional expenses if diagnosed with COVID-19
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $5,000
|Rental vehicle insurance excess
|Up to $10,000
|Up to $4,000
|
no
*Where '$Unlimited' is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Travel insurance can cover you in case something goes wrong and you suffer a financial loss you’re unable to cover on your own. We do not cover travel for the following.
For example, if you get sick or injured and have to be hospitalised overseas, your medical bills could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Some countries only allow you to enter them only if you have a travel insurance policy that includes adequate amounts of hospital and medical cover.
For example, to stay in the Schengen Area for more than 90 days, Australian travellers need a visa.
One of the visa requirements is travel insurance, which covers at least €30,000 worth of medical and repatriation costs.
For more information on why you should consider purchasing travel insurance, visit Smartraveller.
Whether you’re after affordable cover or our top policy, we’ve got a wide range of travel insurance cover for you to choose from.
Get a quote online or call us on 1300 792 001.Get a Quote
For an additional cost, you can add to your international travel insurance policy by choosing one or more of the listed optional extras to your policy:
If you’re carrying valuable items in your luggage, you can insure these for more on your travel insurance policy (maximum limits apply). Receipts or valuations (less than 24 months old) must be available if requested by us. Depreciation may apply to items purchased more than two years ago. Please refer to the PDS for details.
You can increase the amount of cancellation cover to suit you. Select an amount from the options available at the time of applying for cover.
The level of cancellation cover you choose will influence your premium. Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses, that are non-refundable and non-recoverable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.
This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.
If you or your travelling companion become diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to your trip, optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover your travel expenses.
This can provide cover for your non-refundable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses up to a limit based on your added cover.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.
This benefit is not available on our Basic policy.
Budget Direct has the following two options available for snow sports cover:
See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.
We have two levels of Adventure Cover:
See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover.
There are two levels of motorcycle/moped riding cover available for purchase.
Motorcycle/moped riding
Motorcycle/moped riding+
Please refer to the PDS for all conditions that apply.
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you get access to a 24/7 network of medical and emergency assistance providers.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct travel insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.
You can get a Budget Direct single-trip policy for up to 12 months.
An Annual Multi-Trip policy is effective for 12 months. However, there is a maximum duration per trip that you can choose from 30, 45 or 60 days for international trips (with domestic trips also included), or 15 or 30 days when travelling domestically. (If you plan on taking a longer trip, you’ll need to purchase another, single-trip policy).
|Which Countries Are Not Covered?
|
We do not cover travel for the following:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.
Yes you can. If you purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period.