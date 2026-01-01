Can I get travel insurance if I have an existing medical condition?

If you have an Existing Medical Condition and for example take medication to keep that condition in check, it doesn’t mean you can’t purchase travel insurance. It does however, mean that you should tell us about all your Existing Medical Conditions including anything for which medication is prescribed so we can complete an online health assessment.

Budget Direct Travel Insurance automatically covers some medical conditions, provided you meet all of the criteria outlined in the PDS. To see the conditions and the criteria, please consult the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

What is an existing medical condition?

We consider an existing medical condition to be any disease, illness, medical or dental condition or physical defect that, at the time you purchase cover, meets any of the criteria listed below.

You must be aware of the condition, or a reasonable person in your circumstances could be expected to be aware of the condition, including if it meets any one of the following:

It involved (has required) a trip to an emergency department, hospitalisation or a day surgery in the past 12 months.

It requires prescription medications from a doctor, regular check-ups, ongoing treatment or risk factor control, or specialist consultations.

It’s a documented medical condition affecting the brain, circulatory system, heart, kidneys, liver, respiratory system, or involves cancer.

It involved surgery on the abdomen, back, brain, joints or spine that needed at least an overnight stay in hospital.

It is chronic or ongoing (whether chronic or otherwise) and medically documented, or is under investigation, pending diagnosis or pending test results.

Can I get travel insurance if I'm pregnant?

If your pregnancy was not medically assisted and you have no complications with this or a previous pregnancy, you can be covered automatically up to 23 weeks and 6 days without completing an assessment. If you have had previous complications, carrying multiple babies or conception was medically assisted - you will be required to complete a medical assessment.

Cover is only available for serious unexpected pregnancy complications up until the 24th week.

Can I get travel insurance if I have high blood pressure?

High blood pressure (hypertension) can be covered as long as you meet the Autocover criteria outlined in the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

Can I get travel insurance if I have a heart condition?

If you have a heart condition, collectively known as cardiovascular disease, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Can I get travel insurance if I have diabetes?

Diabetes (type I or II) can be covered as long as you meet the Autocover criteria outlined in the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

Can I get travel insurance if I have asthma?

Asthma can be covered, as long as you meet the Autocover criteria outlined in the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

Do I need health insurance to get travel insurance?

To be eligible for Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you must be a citizen or permanent resident of Australia (and therefore entitled to publicly funded health services via Medicare).

If you’re a non-permanent resident, you must have a valid Medicare card, private health insurance, or overseas student travel insurance in Australia for the duration of your trip.

Our International Travel Insurance policies – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* amount for unforeseen overseas medical and hospital expenses.

Our Domestic cover does not include medical and hospital expenses. That’s because these expenses are already claimable in Australia from Medicare or your private health fund.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset.

What happens if I have an undiagnosed condition?

If your condition(s) or health changes after you have completed and paid for approved conditions, please contact us. Some examples of when to contact us:

New treatment or prescribed medication

Changes to treatment or prescribed medications, including changes in dosages

New sickness, condition, illness or injury for which you needed to ask for medical advice.

If you receive a diagnosis before you depart on your Journey, you may be able to complete a health assessment and, if approved, add Existing Medical Condition cover to your policy by paying us the required premium.