^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can I get travel insurance if I have an existing medical condition?

If you have an Existing Medical Condition and for example take medication to keep that condition in check, it doesn’t mean you can’t purchase travel insurance. It does however, mean that you should tell us about all your Existing Medical Conditions including anything for which medication is prescribed so we can complete an online health assessment.

Budget Direct Travel Insurance automatically covers some medical conditions, provided you meet all of the criteria outlined in the PDS. To see the conditions and the criteria, please consult the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

What is an existing medical condition?

We consider an existing medical condition to be any disease, illness, medical or dental condition or physical defect that, at the time you purchase cover, meets any of the criteria listed below.

You must be aware of the condition, or a reasonable person in your circumstances could be expected to be aware of the condition, including if it meets any one of the following:

  • It involved (has required) a trip to an emergency department, hospitalisation or a day surgery in the past 12 months.
  • It requires prescription medications from a doctor, regular check-ups, ongoing treatment or risk factor control, or specialist consultations.
  • It’s a documented medical condition affecting the brain, circulatory system, heart, kidneys, liver, respiratory system, or involves cancer.
  • It involved surgery on the abdomen, back, brain, joints or spine that needed at least an overnight stay in hospital.
  • It is chronic or ongoing (whether chronic or otherwise) and medically documented, or is under investigation, pending diagnosis or pending test results.

Can I get travel insurance if I'm pregnant?

If your pregnancy was not medically assisted and you have no complications with this or a previous pregnancy, you can be covered automatically up to 23 weeks and 6 days without completing an assessment. If you have had previous complications, carrying multiple babies or conception was medically assisted - you will be required to complete a medical assessment.

Cover is only available for serious unexpected pregnancy complications up until the 24th week.

Can I get travel insurance if I have high blood pressure?

High blood pressure (hypertension) can be covered as long as you meet the Autocover criteria outlined in the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

Can I get travel insurance if I have a heart condition?

If you have a heart condition, collectively known as cardiovascular disease, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Can I get travel insurance if I have diabetes?

Diabetes (type I or II) can be covered as long as you meet the Autocover criteria outlined in the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

Can I get travel insurance if I have asthma?

Asthma can be covered, as long as you meet the Autocover criteria outlined in the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If you aren’t eligible for automatic cover, you can complete a health assessment online with your quote where an additional premium may apply.

Do I need health insurance to get travel insurance?

To be eligible for Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you must be a citizen or permanent resident of Australia (and therefore entitled to publicly funded health services via Medicare).

If you’re a non-permanent resident, you must have a valid Medicare card, private health insurance, or overseas student travel insurance in Australia for the duration of your trip.

Our International Travel Insurance policies – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* amount for unforeseen overseas medical and hospital expenses.

Our Domestic cover does not include medical and hospital expenses. That’s because these expenses are already claimable in Australia from Medicare or your private health fund.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset.

What happens if I have an undiagnosed condition?

If your condition(s) or health changes after you have completed and paid for approved conditions, please contact us. Some examples of when to contact us:

  • New treatment or prescribed medication
  • Changes to treatment or prescribed medications, including changes in dosages
  • New sickness, condition, illness or injury for which you needed to ask for medical advice.

If you receive a diagnosis before you depart on your Journey, you may be able to complete a health assessment and, if approved, add Existing Medical Condition cover to your policy by paying us the required premium.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.

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