2026
Research and Resources
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics
|Budget Direct Wins Record 10th Money Magazine Insurer of the Year Award in a Row, While Retaining all Four Major Awards in 2026
|Australians Dangerously Unaware of ‘Escape of Liquid’ Risk as School Holidays Approach
|A League Of Their Own: Budget Direct Continues Insurer of the Year Winning Streak
|Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship Sees Dolphins Unite with Chameleon Housing and Yalari Ahead of Storm Showdown
|Budget Direct Backs South Sydney Communities With Major Grassroots Footy Investment
|Celebrate National Puppy Day: Budget Direct Pet Insurance Highlights the Joy of New Beginnings and Lifelong Pet Wellness
|Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship - Launched With Big Wins for Charities and Major Cash Prizes for Footy Fans!
|Game, Set, Grand Slam: Straight-Sets Victory for Budget Direct in Australia's Insurer Of The Year Awards
|Budget Direct Crowned Inaugural Australian 'Insurer of the Year', Leading All Providers With Five Major Wins in the 2026 Finder Awards.
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics