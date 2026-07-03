Budget Direct, Australia’s most awarded and consistently recognised insurer, has achieved a record-setting milestone by being named Money magazine’s ‘Insurer of the Year’ for the 10th consecutive year in 2026.
This significant achievement is part of an extraordinary and unique collection of awards that sees Budget Direct retain all four Insurer of the Year titles from Money magazine, Canstar, Finder, and WeMoney in 2026, firmly reinforcing its reputation as one of Australia’s best insurers.
The Money magazine award was based on research conducted by Rainmaker Information, which assessed the competitiveness of home and contents, and car insurance premium rates, and took into consideration holistic factors such as corporate strength, breadth of what they deliver and how they support customers, customer engagement and reliability in paying claims. Budget Direct’s sustained success, now a decade strong with Money magazine, is a clear indicator of its unwavering commitment to excellence across every facet of its operations.
Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, expressed profound gratitude for the recognition. “To be honoured as Money magazine’s Insurer of the Year for a 10th consecutive year is a truly humbling and extraordinary achievement.
“This consistent recognition, particularly alongside our unique position of simultaneously holding all four major Insurer of the Year titles, unequivocally positions Budget Direct as Australia’s most awarded insurer.
“This collection of expert accolades is not just a testament to our ongoing focus on value and service, but a powerful affirmation of the trust placed in us by millions of Australians.
“We are incredibly grateful for our customers’ continued confidence in Budget Direct and the tireless dedication of our entire team, who work hard every day to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers across Australia.”
|Budget Direct Retains Title as Australia’s Insurer of the Year
|Award Title
|Award Years
|Consecutive Wins
|Money Magazine Insurer Of The Year
|2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, 2010
|10 Years (12 total wins)
|Canstar Insurer Of The Year
|2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022
|5 Years
|WeMoney Insurer Of The Year
|2026, 2025
|2 Years
|Finder Insurer Of The Year
|2026
|1 Year
Budget Direct is continually improving its claims service to be faster and more convenient for customers by leveraging data, smart underwriting, and innovative solutions like machine vision/AI processing for initial damage assessments on car insurance claims.
“We remain dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs, simplifying the insurance experience, and empowering them with the confidence that comes from knowing they are supported by Australia’s most awarded insurer,” Kerr added.
Budget Direct offers a wide range of insurance products including car, home and contents, pet, travel, motorcycle, roadside assistance, and life cover, reinforcing its role in protecting what matters most to Australians.
Media Contacts
Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au 0419 606 075
Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.
Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.
Read PDS, TMD and awards information at budgetdirect.com.au to decide if products are suitable for you.