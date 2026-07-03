^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct, Australia’s most awarded and consistently recognised insurer, has achieved a record-setting milestone by being named Money magazine’s ‘Insurer of the Year’ for the 10th consecutive year in 2026.

This significant achievement is part of an extraordinary and unique collection of awards that sees Budget Direct retain all four Insurer of the Year titles from Money magazine, Canstar, Finder, and WeMoney in 2026, firmly reinforcing its reputation as one of Australia’s best insurers.

The Money magazine award was based on research conducted by Rainmaker Information, which assessed the competitiveness of home and contents, and car insurance premium rates, and took into consideration holistic factors such as corporate strength, breadth of what they deliver and how they support customers, customer engagement and reliability in paying claims. Budget Direct’s sustained success, now a decade strong with Money magazine, is a clear indicator of its unwavering commitment to excellence across every facet of its operations.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, expressed profound gratitude for the recognition. “To be honoured as Money magazine’s Insurer of the Year for a 10th consecutive year is a truly humbling and extraordinary achievement.

“This consistent recognition, particularly alongside our unique position of simultaneously holding all four major Insurer of the Year titles, unequivocally positions Budget Direct as Australia’s most awarded insurer.

“This collection of expert accolades is not just a testament to our ongoing focus on value and service, but a powerful affirmation of the trust placed in us by millions of Australians.

“We are incredibly grateful for our customers’ continued confidence in Budget Direct and the tireless dedication of our entire team, who work hard every day to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers across Australia.”

Budget Direct Retains Title as Australia’s Insurer of the Year
Award TitleAward YearsConsecutive Wins
Money Magazine Insurer Of The Year2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, 201010 Years (12 total wins)
Canstar Insurer Of The Year2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 20225 Years
WeMoney Insurer Of The Year2026, 20252 Years
Finder Insurer Of The Year20261 Year

Budget Direct is continually improving its claims service to be faster and more convenient for customers by leveraging data, smart underwriting, and innovative solutions like machine vision/AI processing for initial damage assessments on car insurance claims.

“We remain dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs, simplifying the insurance experience, and empowering them with the confidence that comes from knowing they are supported by Australia’s most awarded insurer,” Kerr added.

Budget Direct offers a wide range of insurance products including car, home and contents, pet, travel, motorcycle, roadside assistance, and life cover, reinforcing its role in protecting what matters most to Australians.

Media Contacts

Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au 0419 606 075

Disclaimer:

Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.
Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.
Read PDS, TMD and awards information at budgetdirect.com.au to decide if products are suitable for you.

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