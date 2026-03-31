^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

From Maroubra to Redfern and across the region, Budget Direct is backing South Sydney footy in more ways than one through a major new community investment program.

The Budget Direct Grassroots and Growth Program will support more than 7,000 young players, plus their local clubs, investing in grassroots participation from the ground up. The Program spans the South Sydney Junior League, Rabbitohs Touch, and Rabbitohs Oztag, and includes investment in the sporting competitions alongside the provision of vital equipment like goal post pads, corner post pads, and marquees which clubs can use for the 2026 season and beyond.

Budget Direct celebrated this flagship community investment program at the Rabbitohs recent Come and Try Day, with additional branded merchandise and ticket giveaways, helping local clubs drive community engagement and encourage sign-ups for the upcoming junior sports season.

Commenting on the Program, Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct shared, “Community footy is part of the fabric of South Sydney. Every weekend, local clubs bring families together, get kids active and outdoors, keep small businesses going, and create real community connections that protect young people’s wellbeing.”

“The Budget Direct Grassroots and Growth Program with South Sydney is another way we can give back to the local community and hopefully provide thousands of families with improved access to local footy, better resources for their clubs, and more opportunities for their children to participate in community sport.”

“Community clubs are the beating heart of footy. Kids fall in love with the game the moment they pull on a jersey and run out onto their local field. Budget Direct’s investment is giving back to what makes our game so special - helping to develop the next generation of players and fans and ensuring kids across South Sydney have the chance to experience the game,” said Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly.

Campbell Graham, powerful outside back at the South Sydney Rabbitohs added, “Having Budget Direct invest in the Rabbitohs’ junior clubs is massive for grassroots footy. I came through the Coogee Randwick Wombats and Maroubra Lions and I know how much that kind of support means to a local club. Events like this Come & Try Day are exactly how you get kids falling in love with the game - I wish we’d had something like this when I was coming through.”

Budget Direct’s commitment extends to every aspect of the game, including the new exclusive apparel partner of the South Sydney District Rugby League Referees Association.

“You can’t have grassroots footy without referees. They’re out there every weekend, keeping our players safe, games fair, and games running across South Sydney. Supporting them feels like a natural extension of our commitment to the local community,” said Kerr.

The Referee Association provides training, structured development pathways, and mentorship for aspiring and experienced officials alike. As the exclusive apparel partner, Budget Direct will support the Association to continue their crucial work in developing and supporting referees across South Sydney.

Budget Direct’s multi-faceted approach to sporting sponsorship sets a benchmark for the industry, extending beyond traditional jersey branding to deliver tangible community outcomes through grassroots investment, referee support, and youth participation programs.

In addition to this grassroots support for South Sydney, the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship is also delivering positive community impact by leveraging the brand’s proud sponsorship of The Dolphins, Melbourne Storm, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. The Championship is a unique competition that celebrates team rivalries and fan fervour that will ultimately see $205,000 injected into vital charities alongside prizes for three lucky fans and their chosen causes.

Footy fans can follow the competition and enter to win at: www.budgetdirect.com.au/footy

Disclaimer:

Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.

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