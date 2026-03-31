From Maroubra to Redfern and across the region, Budget Direct is backing South Sydney footy in more ways than one through a major new community investment program.
The Budget Direct Grassroots and Growth Program will support more than 7,000 young players, plus their local clubs, investing in grassroots participation from the ground up. The Program spans the South Sydney Junior League, Rabbitohs Touch, and Rabbitohs Oztag, and includes investment in the sporting competitions alongside the provision of vital equipment like goal post pads, corner post pads, and marquees which clubs can use for the 2026 season and beyond.
Budget Direct celebrated this flagship community investment program at the Rabbitohs recent Come and Try Day, with additional branded merchandise and ticket giveaways, helping local clubs drive community engagement and encourage sign-ups for the upcoming junior sports season.
Commenting on the Program, Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct shared, “Community footy is part of the fabric of South Sydney. Every weekend, local clubs bring families together, get kids active and outdoors, keep small businesses going, and create real community connections that protect young people’s wellbeing.”
“The Budget Direct Grassroots and Growth Program with South Sydney is another way we can give back to the local community and hopefully provide thousands of families with improved access to local footy, better resources for their clubs, and more opportunities for their children to participate in community sport.”
“Community clubs are the beating heart of footy. Kids fall in love with the game the moment they pull on a jersey and run out onto their local field. Budget Direct’s investment is giving back to what makes our game so special - helping to develop the next generation of players and fans and ensuring kids across South Sydney have the chance to experience the game,” said Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly.
Campbell Graham, powerful outside back at the South Sydney Rabbitohs added, “Having Budget Direct invest in the Rabbitohs’ junior clubs is massive for grassroots footy. I came through the Coogee Randwick Wombats and Maroubra Lions and I know how much that kind of support means to a local club. Events like this Come & Try Day are exactly how you get kids falling in love with the game - I wish we’d had something like this when I was coming through.”
Budget Direct’s commitment extends to every aspect of the game, including the new exclusive apparel partner of the South Sydney District Rugby League Referees Association.
“You can’t have grassroots footy without referees. They’re out there every weekend, keeping our players safe, games fair, and games running across South Sydney. Supporting them feels like a natural extension of our commitment to the local community,” said Kerr.
The Referee Association provides training, structured development pathways, and mentorship for aspiring and experienced officials alike. As the exclusive apparel partner, Budget Direct will support the Association to continue their crucial work in developing and supporting referees across South Sydney.
Budget Direct’s multi-faceted approach to sporting sponsorship sets a benchmark for the industry, extending beyond traditional jersey branding to deliver tangible community outcomes through grassroots investment, referee support, and youth participation programs.
In addition to this grassroots support for South Sydney, the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship is also delivering positive community impact by leveraging the brand’s proud sponsorship of The Dolphins, Melbourne Storm, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. The Championship is a unique competition that celebrates team rivalries and fan fervour that will ultimately see $205,000 injected into vital charities alongside prizes for three lucky fans and their chosen causes.
Footy fans can follow the competition and enter to win at: www.budgetdirect.com.au/footy
Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.
Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.