Budget Direct is launching the ‘Splashdown’ campaign today, the latest creative instalment in its highly successful Insurance Solved platform developed in collaboration with long-term agency partner 303.
The campaign is a unique blend of entertainment and robust brand reinforcement that highlights Budget Direct’s unparalleled achievement in winning Money Magazine’s Insurer of the Year for 10 years in a row, while parodying the phenomenon of ‘celebrity space-tourists’.
The campaign continues to address Budget Direct’s traditional mass reach objectives, while broadening audience engagement in the social spheres. ‘Splashdown’ is a satirical look at celebrity culture, portraying a glamorous group of space-tourists, and their hapless re-entry that crashes a suburban pool party. Amidst the selfies and comedic chaos, beloved super sleuths Sarge and his team, reassure the concerned homeowners that Budget Direct’s award-winning insurance has them covered.
Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, commented on the strategy to celebrate the brand’s significant milestone achievement and broaden audience engagement.
“Our goal with ‘Splashdown’ is to better engage with more Australians, bringing our Insurance Solved proposition to life for them, in more engaging and innovative ways. That means highlighting our incredible 10-year run as Money Magazine’s Insurer of the Year, our commitment to outstanding service and support, and the real value we deliver.
“We also wanted to extend the campaign’s reach into the social media world and engage with those audiences in an impactful and entertaining way. We thought recent celebrity space missions were such an iconic cultural flashpoint that was perfect to have some fun with.
“Finding the right cast to lean into the joke was key and collaborating with Nikki Osborne has really brought the idea to life. Her quirky humour and ability to laugh at herself has captured the campaign’s satirical tone, and brought her 500,000+ followers along for the ride,” added Kerr.
303 Chief Creative Officer Bart Pawlak said that Budget Direct has always been at the forefront of popular culture and the playful nod to space travel as the latest must-have celebrity flex is no exception.
“Budget Direct’s commitment to culturally engaging campaigns has seen it emerge as one of the country’s most recognised brand platforms.
“We’ve loved partnering with the team over the long-term to find new and unique ways to build on that brand equity. It’s one of the many reasons the effectiveness award-winning Insurance Solved platform continues to drive such outstanding results.”
Budget Direct was named ‘Australia’s favourite ad’ by TRA in 2026.
The ‘Splashdown’ campaign has a robust marketing mix starting on TV and radio today and rolling out across cinema, BVOD, SVOD, social and OOH. Additional online and social media integration will broaden the space mission’s storyline and connect with new audiences.
This holistic multi-channel approach will deliver broad audience engagement and amplify the message of Budget Direct’s sustained industry excellence.
The hero 45-second TV commercial can be viewed here.