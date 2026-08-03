^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct is launching the ‘Splashdown’ campaign today, the latest creative instalment in its highly successful Insurance Solved platform developed in collaboration with long-term agency partner 303.

The campaign is a unique blend of entertainment and robust brand reinforcement that highlights Budget Direct’s unparalleled achievement in winning Money Magazine’s Insurer of the Year for 10 years in a row, while parodying the phenomenon of ‘celebrity space-tourists’.

The campaign continues to address Budget Direct’s traditional mass reach objectives, while broadening audience engagement in the social spheres. ‘Splashdown’ is a satirical look at celebrity culture, portraying a glamorous group of space-tourists, and their hapless re-entry that crashes a suburban pool party. Amidst the selfies and comedic chaos, beloved super sleuths Sarge and his team, reassure the concerned homeowners that Budget Direct’s award-winning insurance has them covered.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, commented on the strategy to celebrate the brand’s significant milestone achievement and broaden audience engagement.

“Our goal with ‘Splashdown’ is to better engage with more Australians, bringing our Insurance Solved proposition to life for them, in more engaging and innovative ways. That means highlighting our incredible 10-year run as Money Magazine’s Insurer of the Year, our commitment to outstanding service and support, and the real value we deliver.

“We also wanted to extend the campaign’s reach into the social media world and engage with those audiences in an impactful and entertaining way. We thought recent celebrity space missions were such an iconic cultural flashpoint that was perfect to have some fun with.

“Finding the right cast to lean into the joke was key and collaborating with Nikki Osborne has really brought the idea to life. Her quirky humour and ability to laugh at herself has captured the campaign’s satirical tone, and brought her 500,000+ followers along for the ride,” added Kerr.

303 Chief Creative Officer Bart Pawlak said that Budget Direct has always been at the forefront of popular culture and the playful nod to space travel as the latest must-have celebrity flex is no exception.

“Budget Direct’s commitment to culturally engaging campaigns has seen it emerge as one of the country’s most recognised brand platforms.

“We’ve loved partnering with the team over the long-term to find new and unique ways to build on that brand equity. It’s one of the many reasons the effectiveness award-winning Insurance Solved platform continues to drive such outstanding results.”

Budget Direct was named ‘Australia’s favourite ad’ by TRA in 2026.

The ‘Splashdown’ campaign has a robust marketing mix starting on TV and radio today and rolling out across cinema, BVOD, SVOD, social and OOH. Additional online and social media integration will broaden the space mission’s storyline and connect with new audiences.

This holistic multi-channel approach will deliver broad audience engagement and amplify the message of Budget Direct’s sustained industry excellence.

The hero 45-second TV commercial can be viewed here.

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