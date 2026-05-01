Yesterday, the Dolphins welcomed representatives from Chameleon Housing and Yalari at a special Captains Run ahead of their clash with the Melbourne Storm tonight, a key golden match in the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship.
The Dolphins with Yalari students, L-R Tom Gilbert, Maleya Raitava, Tuviyah Tamwoy, Rylee Scott & Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
The Championship sees Budget Direct’s sponsored teams, the Dolphins, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs, compete not only for premiership points, but to secure significant donations for their chosen charities.
The Dolphins are playing for Chameleon Housing and Yalari, competing for top honours in the Championship that could see these charities share major donations with $100,000 for 1st place, $50,000 for 2nd, or $25,000 for 3rd.
With the Rabbitohs currently leading the Championship, tonight’s clash between the Dolphins and Storm could change the leaderboard as it is a special golden match where points are doubled.
The Dolphins with Chameleon Housing, L-R Tom Gilbert, Samara Stokes, Nicki Kemp (CEO), Megan Hessey and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
The Dolphins Captains Run was a chance to inspire the team and continue to foster strong connections between the players and these vital community organisations, and highlight how the Championship donations will have a powerful impact.
Nicki Kemp, CEO of Chameleon Housing was able to explain their focus on providing safe homes, care and support for young people and young families facing homelessness across South East Queensland, with a particular focus in the City of Moreton Bay. The organisation operates two youth shelters, offering temporary accommodation in purpose-built homes alongside skills building and capacity support to help young people and young parents rebuild their lives.
“Young people and young parents shouldn’t have to choose between survival and their future,” said Ms Kemp. “Budget Direct’s donation will ensure our homes remain safe, and are well-maintained spaces where young people can stabilise and access the support they need. It means we can continue operating our shelters and helping the next generation.”
Yalari Student Support Coordinator and alumna, Jazleen David De Busch, outlined their focus on full boarding school scholarships for Indigenous children from regional and remote communities across Australia. Operating since 2005, Yalari currently supports 271 students nationally, with over 600 alumni now at university, working or undertaking further training. Yalari believes education is the key to generational change.
Jazleen was joined by three current scholarship recipients and spoke about what seeing professional athletes champion their cause meant to the students.
“Our scholarship recipients come from communities where opportunities are limited. When they see the Dolphins competing to support Indigenous education, it sends a profound message: your potential matters, and your community, including leaders in sport and business, is fighting for your success,” said Ms David De Busch.
“The donation will directly support our ability to provide the pastoral care, tutoring, and wraparound support our students need alongside their scholarships. It helps us create a network where young people from remote Australia know they’re not alone in their journey.”
Terry Reader, Chief Executive Officer at the Dolphins, said the Captains Run reinforced the team’s commitment to the Championship.
“Having Chameleon Housing and Yalari join us reminded our players exactly who they’re playing for,” Mr Reader said. “Every tackle, every try, every point scored this season directly supports young people in crisis and students reaching for their dreams. That purpose helps drive us on the field.”
The Dolphins now turn their attention to tonight’s game against the Melbourne Storm, with both teams competing for Championship points and the opportunity to drive meaningful donations to their nominated charities. The Storm are playing for Starlight Children’s Foundation, while South Sydney Rabbitohs are supporting Souths Cares.
Fans can follow the championship and enter to win $10,000 cash for themselves and $10,000 donated to a registered charity of their choice at www.budgetdirect.com.au/footy.
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