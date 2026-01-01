Compare the Cost of Living
How do Australian capitals compare to other world cities?
From a cup of coffee to buying a home, compare how much it costs to live in cities around the world.
How do Australian capitals compare to other world cities?
From a cup of coffee to buying a home, compare how much it costs to live in cities around the world.
When illness or injury stops you working, Budget Direct Income Protection helps cover living expenses. Discover how our benefit periods work.
When tax time rolls around, it’s best to know whether or not your income protection tax is deductible.
Learn how to save with these ten money saving tips. From cancelling subscriptions to cutting non essential items, there’s always a way to save.
While all sports involve some level of risk, it’s important to disclose if you are taking part in an activity that could have a significant impact on your life.
While almost 10 million Australian superannuation accounts have insurance, many Australians are unaware they even hold insurance through their super fund.
Do you know the difference between a critical and terminal illness? We’ll explain what each term means in relation to your Life Insurance policy.
Budget Direct surveyed more than 950 Australians aged over 18 on insights into why they got their life insurance policy, and their attitudes towards it.
Marriage and family has long been an important part of Australian culture. But are times changing? Explore our research to see trends and attitudes of everyday Australians.
Find out how Australians feel about the increasing cost of living in 2024.
Find out what Australians’ current attitudes are towards marriage and divorce with statistics on marriage and divorce rates in 2023.
Learn about the average retirement age in Australia and our take on what it all means.
There is a common misconception that pre-existing conditions will leave you void of cover, but you can still apply for Life Insurance.
Learn how to keep your mortgage details, passports and insurance policies safe to ensure you and your beneficiaries have access to important documents when you need them.