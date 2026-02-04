^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

In a first for the Australian Insurance sector, a single insurer has achieved the Insurance Grand Slam, with Budget Direct simultaneously being crowned Australian Insurer Of The Year, by four of Australia’s respected and independent consumer advocates: Canstar, Money Magazine, Finder, and WeMoney, confirming Budget Direct as the independent experts’ choice as, Australian Insurer Of The Year.

Canstar compared Car and Home Insurance from major brands: AAMI, Bingle, GIO, Suncorp Insurance, Budget Direct, NRMA Insurance, QBE Insurance and Youi, and for an unprecedented fifth year in a row, declared Budget Direct the 2026 winner of the Canstar Insurer Of The Year award.

Canstar noted that, “Budget Direct performed consistently well in both Car and Home & Contents Insurance. It continues to provide outstanding value to consumers with competitive pricing and a high level of cover. Budget Direct achieved market-leading performance for Car Insurance in multiple states and a strong performance in Home & Contents Package profiles.”

When Money Magazine considered who to crown their most recent Insurer Of The Year in 2025, they “took into consideration how competitive were the Home & Contents and Car Insurance premium rates and holistic factors such as corporate strength, breadth of what they deliver and how they support customers, customer engagement and reliability in paying claims.” For a record ninth year in a row, Money Magazine selected Budget Direct.

In selecting Budget Direct as WeMoney’s 2025 Insurer Of The Year, WeMoney’s Founder & CEO, Dan Jovevski said, “These awards spotlight the insurers who are truly putting Australians first by delivering exceptional value, service, and digital innovation.”

Finder, which looked across the breadth of Australian Car and Home insurance providers when selected Budget Direct as their 2026 winner said, “Budget Direct scooped the Insurer Of The Year crown with a strong performance across multiple categories for pricing, features and customer service.”

Budget Direct Unprecedented Consecutive Run As Australian Insurer Of The Year

Award TitleIndustry ExpertYear(s) Won
Insurer Of The YearCanstar2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022
Insurer Of The YearFinder2026
Insurer Of The YearMoney Magazine2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017
Insurer Of The YearWeMoney2025

No other provider has concurrently held four Insurer Of The Year awards.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer said securing the industry’s first-ever grand slam was a significant moment for everyone at Budget Direct.

“This level of recognition from four of the leading independent consumer advocate groups, is a tremendous honour and a direct testament to our daily focus on delivering outstanding value to our customers through innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction,” said Kerr.

“We are delighted that when four independent rating groups, using four different methodologies, answered the question, who is their current Australia’s Insurer Of The Year?, they all landed on the same answer, and that was Budget Direct.”

Media Contacts

Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au.

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Disclaimer:

Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.

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