^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct is kicking goals again, being named as WeMoney’s ‘Insurer of the Year’ for the second year in a row. As reigning premiers, Budget Direct continues to extend its legacy, holding all four Insurer of the Year titles simultaneously: Canstar, Finder, Money Magazine, and WeMoney.

This tremendous achievement forms part of a broader run of victories for Budget Direct who secured a total of nine WeMoney Gold Awards, the most for any insurer in 2026. The sweep spanned multiple products and key areas, including digital excellence, customer service, and outstanding performance, and six of the wins were awarded for the second year in a row.

Awards won by Budget Direct at WeMoney Financial Services Awards 2026

Overall Insurer of the Year

  • Winner - Budget Direct

    • 2 years in a row
3 Overall Insurance Awards

  • Contents Insurer of the Year

    • 2 years in a row

  • Digital Home & Contents Insurer of the Year

    • 2 years in a row

  • Digital Car Insurer of the Year

    • 2 years in a row
3 Best Value Awards

  • Best for Value - Home & Contents

    • 2 years in a row

  • Best for Value - Car

    • 2 years in a row
  • Best for Value (Direct) - Life Insurance
2 Product Feature Awards
  • Best for Flexibility - Home & Contents
  • Outstanding Customer Service - Pet Insurance
9 Total Awards Won
  • Budget Direct has won 9 WeMoney Awards in 2026.
  • 6 of these wins are for the second year in a row.

WeMoney evaluates insurers across five core criteria: Affordability & Fees, Value, Quality, Customer Experience, and Claims Experience. Each criterion is scored on a scale from 0 to 10 against real-world customer scenarios, with profiles representing multiple demographics sectors.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct said that the awards are validation of a commitment to excellence in product quality, value, and service standards.

“Winning another Insurer of the Year title and continuing to hold all four major titles at once proves this isn’t a one-year story but a reigning legacy.”

“Our team’s focus on value, digital experience, and fantastic service is resonating with independent experts year after year. That consistency is what matters to Australian families protecting their cars, homes, and livelihoods.”

WeMoney’s Founder & CEO Dan Jovevski shared admiration for Budget Direct’s success in the program.

“Assessed across the full suite of insurance products, ‘Insurer of the Year’ is awarded to the brand that stands out on every dimension that matters to Australian policyholders: coverage quality, digital innovation, premium value, policy flexibility, multi-policy benefits, and an unwavering commitment to customer experience,” Jovevski added.

These awards will join Budget Direct’s burgeoning 2026 trophy cabinet, with insurance award wins from Money Magazine, Finder, and Canstar, as well as WeMoney.

Season after season, award after award, Budget Direct continues its sustained excellence as Australia’s most award-winning insurer.

Read more about the 2026 WeMoney Insurance Awards.

Get a quote for one of Budget Direct’s award-winning insurance policies.

Media Contacts

Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au 0419 606 075

Disclaimer:

Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.

The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited (ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302) (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by AGS. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

Because we don’t know your financial needs, we can’t advise if this insurance will suit you. Please consider your needs, Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination, and Key Facts Sheets available at budgetdirect.com.au when deciding to buy insurance. Home & Contents Insurance not available in NT, North Qld and Northern WA. Subject to meeting underwriting criteria. Any discounts on both new and renewing policies only apply to the extent that any minimum premium isn't reached.

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