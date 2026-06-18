Budget Direct is kicking goals again, being named as WeMoney’s ‘Insurer of the Year’ for the second year in a row. As reigning premiers, Budget Direct continues to extend its legacy, holding all four Insurer of the Year titles simultaneously: Canstar, Finder, Money Magazine, and WeMoney.
This tremendous achievement forms part of a broader run of victories for Budget Direct who secured a total of nine WeMoney Gold Awards, the most for any insurer in 2026. The sweep spanned multiple products and key areas, including digital excellence, customer service, and outstanding performance, and six of the wins were awarded for the second year in a row.
Awards won by Budget Direct at WeMoney Financial Services Awards 2026
|Overall Insurer of the Year
|3 Overall Insurance Awards
|3 Best Value Awards
|2 Product Feature Awards
|9 Total Awards Won
WeMoney evaluates insurers across five core criteria: Affordability & Fees, Value, Quality, Customer Experience, and Claims Experience. Each criterion is scored on a scale from 0 to 10 against real-world customer scenarios, with profiles representing multiple demographics sectors.
Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct said that the awards are validation of a commitment to excellence in product quality, value, and service standards.
“Winning another Insurer of the Year title and continuing to hold all four major titles at once proves this isn’t a one-year story but a reigning legacy.”
“Our team’s focus on value, digital experience, and fantastic service is resonating with independent experts year after year. That consistency is what matters to Australian families protecting their cars, homes, and livelihoods.”
WeMoney’s Founder & CEO Dan Jovevski shared admiration for Budget Direct’s success in the program.
“Assessed across the full suite of insurance products, ‘Insurer of the Year’ is awarded to the brand that stands out on every dimension that matters to Australian policyholders: coverage quality, digital innovation, premium value, policy flexibility, multi-policy benefits, and an unwavering commitment to customer experience,” Jovevski added.
These awards will join Budget Direct’s burgeoning 2026 trophy cabinet, with insurance award wins from Money Magazine, Finder, and Canstar, as well as WeMoney.
Season after season, award after award, Budget Direct continues its sustained excellence as Australia’s most award-winning insurer.
Read more about the 2026 WeMoney Insurance Awards.
Get a quote for one of Budget Direct’s award-winning insurance policies.
Media Contacts
Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au 0419 606 075
Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.
Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.
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