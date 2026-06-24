^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

As Australian families prepare to lock up and head off on school holidays, Budget Direct warns customers of the silent saboteur responsible for 19% of its home claims over the past two years - escape of liquid.

Budget Direct data reveals escape of liquid as the second most common home and contents claim type making up 19% of claims. With an average cost of $23,843, these claims are most prevalent in Victoria (36%) followed by Queensland (20%).

The insurer’s latest survey with more than 1,000 Australians also uncovers a potential reason why, with almost 25% of respondents saying they don’t actually understand what escape of liquid is, or what puts them at risk.

Escape of liquid refers to damage caused by a sudden escape of liquid, or liquid that has escaped slowly over time, as long as you couldn’t reasonably be aware of it. Examples include a pipe bursting unexpectedly, a leak from a pipe inside a wall that has built up over time or burst drain hose in your washing machine.

One of the leading causes of escape of liquid claims are flexi-hoses, which are found in many Australian households across bathrooms, kitchens, and laundries. When asked how often they should be checked, 28.4% of respondents did not even know what a flexi-hose was, and 29.6% thought once a year was enough.

Catherine Harty, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Budget Direct, said the data highlights a concerning risk for Australian homeowners heading into school holidays with this potential threat lurking under sinks.

“Flexi-hoses fail silently and catastrophically. They can burst or crack without warning, and if no one’s home - like during school holidays - the damage is extensive before anyone knows there’s a problem,” said Harty.

“Opening the door to a burst flexi-hose would have to be one of the worst ways to be welcomed home.”

Surprisingly, newer homes are not immune to escape of liquid risks and could even be more vulnerable. Budget Direct’s survey found that 1 in 5 respondents with homes built after 2000 have made an escape of liquid claim, compared to 1 in 7 overall.

“This challenges the assumption that newer homes are problem-free,” commented Harty.

“Modern homes have more complex plumbing systems and appliances, which means there are more things that can go wrong. Families with newer homes often assume they’re protected by building standards, but they’re just as vulnerable to escape of liquid as older properties, if not more so.”

To ensure your home is protected when on holidays, Harty shared these essential steps.

  1. Turn off water at the mains: Turn the valve handle completely clockwise before heading away on holidays. This will prevent water from reaching the home, and saves you from the potentially catastrophic damage of burst pipes.
  2. Inspect your flexi-hose every six months: Run a hand along the external braiding. If you feel anything rough, spiky, or bulging, this could indicate it’s fraying or unravelling, and is worth getting your tradesperson or plumber to replace the hose.
  3. Check manufacture dates for water systems: Check manufacture dates for any water systems, including hoses and heating. Many flexi-hoses have a five-year warranty, meaning manufacturers expect them to only last that long. Expired hoses need to be replaced to avoid the possibility of a leak.
  4. Watch for signs of damage: Look for dampness or droplets under the sink, paint bubbling on inside walls, rotting skirting boards or floorboards, colour changes to carpet, and discoloured shower/bath seals and bases. These are early warning signs that something needs attention before you head away.

This handy guide provides more detail on preventing water damage in the home, common insurance cover and how to make a claim.

“We want to empower Australians to better manage their risk and protect their home and contents while away,” added Harty.

Read the full Escape of Liquid Survey and Statistics 2025

Media Contacts

Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au 0419 606 075

Disclaimer:

Insurance is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066.
While AGS has endeavoured to ensure the information relied on is accurate, current and complete, AGS does not guarantee, nor does it accept liability for the use or reliance upon this information.

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