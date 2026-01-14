^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct has been awarded the prestigious and inaugural title of ‘Insurer of the Year’ in the 2026 Finder Provider of the Year Awards, firmly cementing its position as a leading insurance choice for Australians seeking exceptional value and reliable coverage.

This landmark achievement is complemented by a sweep of category awards with a total of five wins for Budget Direct, the most awards for any provider. These include the overall ‘Insurer of the Year’ title, Pet Insurance – Insurer of the Year, and Car Insurance – Insurer of the Year across New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia.

The Finder Provider of the Year Awards showcase the providers and brands who offer top-rated products and have the most satisfied customers. Budget Direct’s wins solidify its reputation as a standout insurance industry performer and Australia’s most award-winning insurer.

These latest accolades join a formidable collection of 95 Finder Awards won since 2017, including 20 Car Insurance wins, and 49 Customer Satisfaction Awards since 2022, underscoring Budget Direct’s enduring commitment to both product quality and exceptional customer experience.

Awards Finder Provider of the Year Awards 2026
Category Insurer of the Year 2026 (Overall)
Winner Budget Direct
Provider of the Year Wins Most Provider of the Year Awards of any brand with 5 wins
Car Insurance NSW - Insurer of the Year
Car Insurance SA - Insurer of the Year
Car Insurance WA - Insurer of the Year
Pet Insurance - Insurer of the Year
Product Wins Won 3 product awards
Best Value Car Insurance
Best Value Pet Insurance
Best Low Cost Car Insurance
Historical Track Record 95 Finder Awards since 2017
20 Car Insurance Wins since 2017
49 Customer Satisfaction Awards since 2022 (including 14 wins)

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct said the awards were even more proof that Budget Direct is upholding its promise to customers to provide exceptional cover at a competitive price, having paid out more than $1.5 billion on claims in the past twelve months.

“Winning the inaugural ‘Insurer of the Year’ is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to providing Australians with exceptional value without compromising on quality,” said Kerr.

“In a landscape where household budgets are under increasing pressure, consumers are actively seeking the best value for their essential services. This award from Finder, a trusted voice in consumer comparison, validates our core mission: to deliver consistently low premiums backed by robust coverage and reliable service,” added Kerr.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said Budget Direct is a standout performer in Finder’s Provider of the Year Awards 2026.

“Taking home five wins – the most of any brand this year – proves Budget Direct is a powerhouse in the Australian market.

“We are particularly thrilled to crown them our inaugural ‘Insurer of the Year’ award. This new flagship award is designed to identify the best of the best by combining our extensive set of product data with our customer satisfaction survey of 60,000 Aussies.

“With insurance prices increasing in most categories, Australians should look for the best deal for them. Budget Direct’s 2026 sweep makes them a great brand to consider,” Cooke said.

Winning the overall ‘Insurer of the Year’ award signifies a new level of industry recognition for Budget Direct and is the result of ongoing innovation in policy design, operational efficiencies and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

Budget Direct will continue to meet increasing consumer demands for great insurance products at a competitive price with an unwavering commitment to Insurance Solved® for Australians.

Read more about the 2026 Finder Awards.

Get a quote for one of Budget Direct’s award-winning insurance policies.

Media Contacts

Bronwyn Fardon, PR Manager, Auto & General - bronwyn.fardon@autogeneral.com.au 0419 606 075

Disclaimer:

Insurance is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066.

All data in this article are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in February 2025. While AGS has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate, current and complete, we do not guarantee it and accept no liability for the use or reliance upon this information.

This information contains general information only about our products and has not taken into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Please read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination available at budgetdirect.com.au and consider whether the product is appropriate to you before deciding to buy our product/s. Subject to meeting underwriting criteria.

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