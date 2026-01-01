2021
Research and Resources
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics
|Learner Drivers Survey
|Almost 1 in 5 more scared of vaccine side effects than car accidents
|Aussies aren't passing the pub test
|Was COVID-19 a driving force for moving home in 2020-2021?
|Not so perfect storms
|Australia's Safe Suburbs Map
|1 in 3 Aussies surveyed have been involved in a road rage incident in the last year
|Most thieves tend to do a "sneaky" when stealing cars
|"Porch Piracy", Tools, and Good Neighbours
Explore in-depth research and data on a range of topics including car, home, travel, pet, motorcycle, life and roadside assistance.
Travel Research and Statistics
Motorcycle Research and Statistics