^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct recently asked 1,000 Australians about their own drink driving habits and attitudes towards other drink drivers. Some interesting myths and misconceptions came out of the survey around what is the perceived acceptable limit for drinking and still being able to drive home.

Budget Direct’s Jonathan Kerr said, “The number of people who are dying on our roads because of drink driving offenders is unacceptable”.

“If you’re planning to drink, it’s important that you think ahead and leave the car at home. There are safe transport options including rideshare, taxis and public transport, or even staying over at your mate’s place.”

Myth #1: Each state and territory has different limits for Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) while driving

According to our survey, at least 1 in 5 Aussies do not know the Blood Alcohol Content limits in their state.

The Department of Health states that in all states and territories, you’re breaking the law if you drive and your blood alcohol concentration is equal to or more than 0.05. If you’re on a learners or provisional licence, your BAC must be zero.

However, the penalties for drink driving vary between each state and territory, with higher penalties for blowing well above the 0.05 limit (0 for learner and probationary drivers).

Queensland currently has the highest fines for fully-qualified drivers who blow at least 0.05 with fines starting from $1,929 and a disqualification period of 1-9 months. Probationary and learner drivers who blow over 0 also face fines starting from $1,929 and a disqualification period of 3-9 months.

However, if you get caught drink driving in Western Australia and blow above 0.15 then you can expect to pay $5,650. You will also be disqualified from driving for at least 15 months.

To see the full breakdown of fines and licence disqualification periods for drink driving charges, you can review the Laws & limits to drink driving in Australia.

Myth #2: You will not exceed the BAC limit if you stick to a particular number of drinks

At least 2 in 5 Aussies (43%) surveyed don’t know how many drinks they can have and stay under the legal blood alcohol limit.

There are a number of factors that can influence blood alcohol concentration including weight, number of drinks consumed and time. Mixing different alcohol types such as beer, spirits or wine can also be problematic when trying to keep track of how many standard drinks you’re consuming.

Myth #3: You can speed up your metabolism to reduce your BAC

Almost 1 in 2 Aussies (47%) surveyed falsely believe they can speed up their absorption of alcohol.

This is alarming because it means that a large proportion of people think that they can reduce their rate of alcohol metabolism by eating, drinking water or exercising.

Once alcohol is in the system, it can only be excreted naturally such as through sweat, urine and breath. The amount of time that alcohol can stay in the body varies which is why some people can still be over the legal BAC limit the following day after becoming intoxicated.

Find out more

To find out more about the results of the survey, you can check out our Australian drink driving survey & statistics 2021.

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

This information is general in nature only and does not constitute personal advice. The survey was conducted by PureProfile on behalf of Budget Direct in July 2021. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000 weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it and accept no liability for this information.

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