Car accidents are a sad, yet common part of life. In fact, “land transport accidents” were one of the leading causes of death among Australians aged under the age of 241. And yet, in a country as vast as Australia, driving is an essential part of life.
Budget Direct recently asked 1,000 Australians about their attitudes towards car accidents and safe driving.
Our survey found that 64% of Australians 18+ with a driver’s licence have been involved in at least one car accident.
Also, 61% of Aussies are most worried about being involved in a car accident, compared to 18% who are most scared about dying from the side-effects from a vaccine.
Budget Direct’s Jonathan Kerr said, “The chances of being involved in a car accident are very high and we all need to do our part to help reduce the road toll by avoiding driving behaviours such as speeding, drink driving, driving while being fatigued or being distracted while driving.”
18% of Australians are more worried about side effects from a vaccine than they are about being in a car accident.
61% of Aussies worry more about being involved in a car accident compared to:
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18% who were most worried about contracting side effects from a vaccine
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12% most concerned about drowning
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8% most concerned about risks associated with adventure sports such as scuba diving or bungee jumping
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1% most concerned about dying in a train crash
For more information, you can check out our Car Accident survey & statistics 2021.
Media Contacts
Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au
This information is general in nature only and does not constitute personal advice. The survey was conducted by PureProfile on behalf of Budget Direct in June 2021. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000 weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it and accept no liability for this information.