^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct recently asked 1,000 Australians about moving homes and relocating. The survey found that 1 in 5 Aussies (20%) have moved home within the last 12 months.

Budget Direct’s Jonathan Kerr said, “Moving home can be a very stressful time, and there’s no doubt that COVID-19 has exacerbated this.”

“The lengthy lockdowns in Victoria and New South Wales have accelerated people’s decisions to escape Melbourne and Sydney and move interstate. Queensland and Western Australia have become very attractive markets due to their relatively low cases of COVID as well as more affordable housing and a more relaxed lifestyle.”

“With more people being able to work from home, we may see this trend continue well into the future. Regional areas such as the Sunshine Coast and Cairns have seen unprecedented growth and there are no signs of the market slowing down soon.”

Are more people moving interstate to escape COVID lockdowns?

  • 1 in 3 Aussies surveyed (33%) who moved in the last 12 months relocated interstate

  • Of those who responded they’d moved in the last 12 months, 1 in 3 (36%) said their move was triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic

  • This figure was greatest in Victoria with 47.5% citing the pandemic for their move interstate, followed by NSW with 34.4%

How important is home insurance when moving home?

  • 2 in 5 (40%) of people surveyed said home insurance should be the first thing people should arrange when they’re moving home

  • 1 in 3 (30%) of those surveyed carried their existing home insurance policy to their new home

Too much stuff and stress

  • 3 in 4 Aussies (74%) respondents said they have too many belongings when moving

  • 4 in 5 Aussies (79%) respondents said moving is a stressful experience

DIY or hire a pro?

  • 1 in 2 Aussies surveyed (45%) used both a moving company as well as themselves to move homes

  • 1 in 4 Aussies surveyed (24%) have had a negative experience with removalists in the past

For more information, you can check out our Moving home survey & statistics 2021.

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

This information is general in nature only and does not constitute personal advice. The survey was conducted by PureProfile on behalf of Budget Direct in June 2021. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000 weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it and accept no liability for this information.

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