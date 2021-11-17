Budget Direct recently asked 1,000 Australians about their experiences around learner drivers. The survey found that:
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79% of drivers passed their written road rules test on their first attempt, while 72% passed their practical driving test the first-time around
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Only 48% of learner drivers had adequate insurance while driving - 34% were unsure, while 18% did not
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Only 6% of learner drivers were involved in a traffic collision while supervised by an adult
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3 in 4 Aussies surveyed have trained with a qualified driving instructor, for at least part of their hours
Budget Direct’s Jonathan Kerr said, “It’s really great to see that the majority of drivers are passing their written and practical road tests on their first go.”
“But the number of supervising drivers who do not have adequate insurance cover for learner drivers is quite concerning. Always check your policy to see if your learner driver is covered”
4 in 5 Aussies (79%) surveyed passed their written test for their learner licences on the first go
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Most Australian drivers (79%) passed their written road rules test on their first go, while 16% passed on their second attempt
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Victoria had the highest number of drivers pass on their first go (87%) while South Australia had the lowest (63%)
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First time pass rates: VIC (87%) TAS (85%), WA (84%), ACT (83%), NSW (78%), QLD (74%), SA (63%)
3 in 4 Aussies (72%) surveyed passed their practical driving test for their provisional licences on their first go
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Most Australian drivers (72%) have passed their practical driving test on the first go, while 21% passed on their second attempt
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Tasmania had the highest number of drivers pass on their first go (85%) while Western Australia had the lowest (69%)
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First time pass rates: TAS (85%), SA (82%), ACT (72%), NSW (78%), VIC (77%), QLD (72%), WA (69%)
Find out more
For more information, you can check out our Learner Drivers & statistics 2021.
Media Contacts
Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au
This information is general in nature only and does not constitute personal advice. The survey was conducted by PureProfile on behalf of Budget Direct in June 2021. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000 weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it and accept no liability for this information.