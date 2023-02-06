Life Insurance with Pre-existing Medical Conditions

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Life Insurance with Pre-existing Medical Conditions

Mother and daughter play chess in the park
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

6 February 2023 | See disclaimer

We understand that living with a medical condition can seriously impact your day-to-day life. Similarly, when you apply for Life Insurance Cover you may also be worried about your pre-existing condition impacting your premium. Well, with Budget Direct you can still apply for cover with a pre-existing condition which means you may receive support for your loved ones, should the worst happen.

What is a pre-existing medical condition?

A pre-existing medical condition is one you have either been diagnosed with or present symptoms of, prior to taking out your Life Insurance policy. Keep in mind this may be a condition that has been successfully treated, one that required treatment in the past, or one that requires ongoing treatment.

What counts as a pre-existing medical condition?

When getting a quote for Life Insurance you must disclose all pre-existing medical conditions and take your time when answering the application questions.

A typical pre-existing condition, ailment or illness may include:

  • Asthma
  • Cancer
  • Depression
  • Diabetes
  • Heart disease
  • High blood pressure
  • High Cholesterol
  • Kidney or liver disease
  • Mental health conditions (including anxiety and depression)
  • Musculoskeletal conditions
  • Strokes
  • Sleep apnoea

When you apply for Life Insurance, you may also need to take a blood test, or a medical examination to confirm your condition, depending on the level of cover you apply for. If this is the case, NobleOak’s Budget Direct Life Insurance team will arrange this, and do so at no cost to you. Please keep in mind that in some circumstances, medical conditions you’ve had in the past may not be considered pre-existing under your current Life Insurance policy.

Please refer to our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for more information.

Applying for Life Insurance

If you’re worried about purchasing Life Insurance with pre-existing conditions make sure you disclose these conditions in your application to help avoid any nasty surprises when it comes time to claim.

While having a pre-existing condition may increase your premium (to account for any added risk), not disclosing a medical condition can be much more costly. If you fail to disclose a pre-existing medical condition you may find your premium is initially reduced, but any saving will seem insignificant in the event you need to claim and it is declined due to you not disclosing the pre-existing condition.

With Budget Direct Life Insurance you will be assessed upfront and asked a series of health and lifestyle questions. If there are any special acceptance terms required to be noted on your policy – for example, for a pre-existing condition – you will be informed before your policy begins and it will be noted on your insurance certificate.

Life Insurance Pre-Assessment

If you’re worried about committing to a Life Insurance policy too soon you can always complete a pre-assessment. A pre-assessment will help you gain a better understanding of what types of policies and cover are available for your condition. While pre-assessments are not compulsory, please don’t be concerned if we request that you complete one.

The information you’ll be asked to provide may include:

General Information - Date of birth, gender or how you identify, height, weight, home address and personal contact information.

  • Lifestyle Information - Smoking status and average alcohol consumption, hobbies, work activities, extreme sport or pastimes you participate in.
  • Health Status - Information about pre-existing conditions, former surgeries and any information about current medical conditions.
  • Family History - Any family history of health issues or medical conditions including the current and former status of your parents.
  • Occupation - What is your current occupation and the requirements of your role, and what industry or field do you work in.

Remember, your pre-assessment results are only there to inform you of your policy options. If a standard policy isn’t suitable for you, then Budget Direct will advise you of any special acceptance terms, loadings or exclusions prior to your new policy beginning.

Life Insurance with Pre-Existing Conditions

Living with a pre-existing condition, you may have a greater need for Life Insurance cover. Life cover can help you clear debts, support your family and loved ones, and protect what’s most important to you even when you’re not around.

FAQs

Is an allergy a pre-existing medical condition?

No, allergies are not pre-existing medical conditions. This outcome will depend on your Life Insurance provider.

Is asthma a pre-existing medical condition?

Yes, asthma in most cases is considered a pre-existing medical condition. This outcome will depend on your Life Insurance provider.

Is high cholesterol a pre-existing medical condition?

Yes, high cholesterol in most cases is considered a pre-existing medical condition. This outcome will depend on your Life Insurance provider.

Is pregnancy a pre-existing medical condition?

Yes, pregnancy is considered a pre-existing medical condition and you should aim to buy life insurance during the first trimester of your pregnancy when you are less likely to experience any complications.

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Disclaimer

While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information. The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited, AFSL 247302 (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by Auto & General Services AFSL 241411 (AGS). AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. You should consider factors like your objectives, financial situation and needs, and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and Financial Services Guide (FSG) before making decisions about the product. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

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