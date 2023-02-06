Life Insurance with Pre-existing Medical Conditions

We understand that living with a medical condition can seriously impact your day-to-day life. Similarly, when you apply for Life Insurance Cover you may also be worried about your pre-existing condition impacting your premium. Well, with Budget Direct you can still apply for cover with a pre-existing condition which means you may receive support for your loved ones, should the worst happen.
What is a pre-existing medical condition?
A pre-existing medical condition is one you have either been diagnosed with or present symptoms of, prior to taking out your Life Insurance policy. Keep in mind this may be a condition that has been successfully treated, one that required treatment in the past, or one that requires ongoing treatment.
What counts as a pre-existing medical condition?
When getting a quote for Life Insurance you must disclose all pre-existing medical conditions and take your time when answering the application questions.
A typical pre-existing condition, ailment or illness may include:
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Heart disease
- High blood pressure
- High Cholesterol
- Kidney or liver disease
- Mental health conditions (including anxiety and depression)
- Musculoskeletal conditions
- Strokes
- Sleep apnoea
When you apply for Life Insurance, you may also need to take a blood test, or a medical examination to confirm your condition, depending on the level of cover you apply for. If this is the case, NobleOak’s Budget Direct Life Insurance team will arrange this, and do so at no cost to you. Please keep in mind that in some circumstances, medical conditions you’ve had in the past may not be considered pre-existing under your current Life Insurance policy.
Please refer to our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for more information.
Applying for Life Insurance
If you’re worried about purchasing Life Insurance with pre-existing conditions make sure you disclose these conditions in your application to help avoid any nasty surprises when it comes time to claim.
While having a pre-existing condition may increase your premium (to account for any added risk), not disclosing a medical condition can be much more costly. If you fail to disclose a pre-existing medical condition you may find your premium is initially reduced, but any saving will seem insignificant in the event you need to claim and it is declined due to you not disclosing the pre-existing condition.
With Budget Direct Life Insurance you will be assessed upfront and asked a series of health and lifestyle questions. If there are any special acceptance terms required to be noted on your policy – for example, for a pre-existing condition – you will be informed before your policy begins and it will be noted on your insurance certificate.
Life Insurance Pre-Assessment
If you’re worried about committing to a Life Insurance policy too soon you can always complete a pre-assessment. A pre-assessment will help you gain a better understanding of what types of policies and cover are available for your condition. While pre-assessments are not compulsory, please don’t be concerned if we request that you complete one.
The information you’ll be asked to provide may include:
General Information - Date of birth, gender or how you identify, height, weight, home address and personal contact information.
- Lifestyle Information - Smoking status and average alcohol consumption, hobbies, work activities, extreme sport or pastimes you participate in.
- Health Status - Information about pre-existing conditions, former surgeries and any information about current medical conditions.
- Family History - Any family history of health issues or medical conditions including the current and former status of your parents.
- Occupation - What is your current occupation and the requirements of your role, and what industry or field do you work in.
Remember, your pre-assessment results are only there to inform you of your policy options. If a standard policy isn’t suitable for you, then Budget Direct will advise you of any special acceptance terms, loadings or exclusions prior to your new policy beginning.
Life Insurance with Pre-Existing Conditions
Living with a pre-existing condition, you may have a greater need for Life Insurance cover. Life cover can help you clear debts, support your family and loved ones, and protect what’s most important to you even when you’re not around.
FAQs
Is an allergy a pre-existing medical condition?
No, allergies are not pre-existing medical conditions. This outcome will depend on your Life Insurance provider.
Is asthma a pre-existing medical condition?
Yes, asthma in most cases is considered a pre-existing medical condition. This outcome will depend on your Life Insurance provider.
Is high cholesterol a pre-existing medical condition?
Yes, high cholesterol in most cases is considered a pre-existing medical condition. This outcome will depend on your Life Insurance provider.
Is pregnancy a pre-existing medical condition?
Yes, pregnancy is considered a pre-existing medical condition and you should aim to buy life insurance during the first trimester of your pregnancy when you are less likely to experience any complications.