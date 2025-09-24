Is Income Protection Tax Deductible in Australia?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Is Income Protection Tax Deductible in Australia?

A woman in a yellow jumper does tax calculations at a desk with a calculator
Gemma Radcliffe

Gemma Radcliffe

Content Writer

24 September 2025 | See disclaimer

Specific policy terms: The exact tax treatment can depend on the specific wording of your income protection insurance policy. Always refer to your Product Disclosure Statement - and always seek advice from a tax professional.

Income protection can be an important form of insurance to have. This is because it can potentially cover part of your lost income if you are unable to work due to injury, illness, or disability.

But you may be wondering, are there any deductions around income protection when it comes to filing your tax return? The short answer is probably yes. However, there are some details you’ll need to pay attention to, which we’ll look at here.

This information is general in nature only and does not constitute financial advice. And, as always, it’s advisable to seek advice from a qualified tax professional who can help you understand the tax implications of your income protection insurance.

Income Protection Insurance Tax Deductions

Income protection insurance pays a monthly benefit of up to 70% of your regular income (before tax) due to sickness or injury, but the key to what is and is not tax deductible is very much tied to your policy. That means, the policy must be designed to replace income that you would otherwise earn and pay tax on.

For example, policies that provide a benefit or lump sum payment - such as to cover trauma, critical illness, or life insurance - are not tax deductible. If your policy is bundled with other covers, only the portion of the premium tied to the income protection component can be claimed.[1]

To better help you understand, let’s take a look at a potential real-life scenario: John, an electrician, purchases a Life Cover policy with Trauma Cover as an optional extra to help safeguard his family. His annual premium is inclusive of the income protection portion to replace his salary if he can’t work due to illness or injury.

Trauma cover and life insurance are not tax deductible in this situation. This means that when John lodges his tax return, he cannot claim the full premium - he can only claim a tax deduction for the premium related to the income protection component. [1]

In short, only the premiums you pay to protect your income (salary and wages) are deductible.[1]

Policies Held Directly

Things can change if you hold a direct income protection policy (that is, a policy that you purchased directly from an insurance provider, not a superannuation fund). In this case, if you pay premiums directly to an insurer for a policy held in your own name, you can generally claim a tax deduction for the full premium amount.

A close up of a hand signing documents with a pen

Are the Benefits from Income Protection Taxable?

There are some exceptions to the taxability of income protection benefits. These include:

  • Pre-tax contributions. If you paid premiums for your income protection insurance using pre-tax income (such as salary sacrifice), the benefits received are generally taxed only on the amount that exceeds your premiums.
  • Post-tax contributions. For premiums paid with after-tax income, the entire benefit received is generally considered taxable income.
  • Lump sum payments. Lump sum payments from income protection insurance are generally taxed differently.
  • Specific policy terms. The exact tax treatment can depend on the specific wording of your income protection insurance policy. Always refer to your Product Disclosure Statement - and always seek advice from a tax professional.

In addition to this, benefits received from an income protection policy are considered assessable income[1]. This means you need to declare the payments on your tax return and pay tax on them - just like you would do for regular income from your job.

Construction builder worker accident at construction site. A hard hat is in the foreground

What About Life Cover Policies?

There is a difference between life insurance and income protection. The biggest note to take away is that life insurance pays a lump sum if you pass away. On the other hand, income protection will give you ongoing payments.

Keep in mind, there are policies that combine income protection with other cover, including Life Insurance, Total and Permanent Disability (TPD), and Trauma Insurance. But, in general, only the portion of the premium that relates specifically to the income protection cover is tax deductible.

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When you have a policy that puts together income protection with other inclusions such as life insurance, your insurer should provide a premium summary of your cover that tells you how much of your total premium relates to the income protection part and how much relates to the other covers.

How to Claim Deductions on Your Tax Return

One of the best first steps you can take when it comes to claiming deductions is to consult with a tax professional. They are best qualified in the ins and outs of tax, and can help you settle a better tax return.

Aside from this, keep a paper trail of everything. Accurate record-keeping is important to the ATO, and failure to do so could lead to an audit. When it comes to lodging your tax return, you can do so via the ATO’s online services - however, their pre-fill service may already have some information, but always double-check it against your own records to avoid issues in the future.

Tax time can be complex, especially when you have additional insurance policies in play. You may consider working with a tax professional to ensure a positive outcome. You should also look at your personal financial situation, needs and expectations, and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) before you purchase any life insurance policy.

See More Articles

References

  1. Australian Taxation Office, 2025, Income Protection Insurance

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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