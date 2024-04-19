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Marriage & Family Survey and Statistics 2024

Happy family gathering around table to eat together
Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

19 April 2024 | See disclaimer

Content disclaimer: Please note that this article discusses potentially sensitive topics such as marriage, family and fertility.

Marriage and family are important parts of Australian society. But are times changing? How do Australians view marriage and family in today’s landscape?

We surveyed almost 1,000 Australians 18 and over about their thoughts and opinions on the meaning of marriage and family.

Quick Stats

  • Almost half of Australians surveyed are married while more than a third have never been married.
  • The majority of respondents aged 18 to 24 said they wanted children.
  • Financial considerations were the second most common reason why respondents said they didn’t want children.
  • Older respondents were more likely to want bigger families than younger respondents.

Marriage and Divorce Statistics

There were a record number of marriages in 2022, with more than 127,000 marriages in one year. New South Wales had the most number of marriages that year, followed by Victoria and Queensland.

Meanwhile, in 2022 the median age for marriage in Australia was 32.5 years for men and 30.9 years for women. [1]

In the same year, there were almost 50,000 divorces in Australia. The median length of a marriage in 2022 increased to 12.8 years from 12.2 years the year before. [1]

Find out about Australian Marriage and Divorce Statistics in 2023.

Family and Children Statistics

In 2021, almost half of all Australian families were made up of couples with children while couples with no children made up 38.8% of Australian families. [2]

The portion of one-parent families in Australia slightly increased in 2021 to 15.9% from 14.5% in 1996. [3]

Meanwhile, in couple families, 53% had children living at home while 47% were empty nesters. [3]

The average number of people per household in Australia has dropped from 2.6 in 2016 to 2.5 in 2021. [3]

Types of Australian Families

Marriage and Family Survey Results

To better understand how Australians feel about marriage and family, we surveyed almost 1,000 participants. Explore our findings below.

Have you been married before?^

Australia

State

Age

Gender

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Almost half of Australians surveyed are currently married while 35% have never been married.

South Australian respondents had the highest rate of divorce with 18.1% saying they were currently separated or divorced while 5.6% said they had been divorced and now remarried.

Meanwhile, Queensland had the highest percentage of married respondents (49.5%).

Almost a third of respondents aged 65 to 69 were separated or divorced.

Meanwhile, male respondents were more likely to be divorced and remarried with 5.2% of men surveyed saying this compared to 2.9% of women surveyed.

Do you want to get married?^

Australia

State

Age

Gender

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Just less than a quarter of those surveyed said they wanted to get married, while 17.9% said they didn’t want to get married and 15% said they were unsure.

Those surveyed in Western Australia were the most likely to say they didn’t want to get married, according to 21.8% of respondents.

While it was more likely that older respondents were currently married, younger respondents were more likely to say they wanted to be married in the future.

Of those surveyed aged 18 to 24, 70.5% said they wanted to be married.

Meanwhile, women who were surveyed were slightly more likely than the men surveyed to say they wanted to be married, while male respondents were more likely to already be married.

Why do you want to get married or why did you want to get married?*

Australia

RankReasonPercentage of respondents
1stIt’s a celebration of love60.2%
2ndIt’s a sign of commitment58.1%
3rdIt’s an important milestone34.0%
4thFamily influences12.1%
5thFor cultural/religious reasons11.8%
6thPartner influences10.3%
7thFor financial security10.1%
8thBecause we had kids10.1%
9thSocial influences9.5%
10thUnsure4.9%
11thOther3.3%

State

Age

18-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-69
It’s a sign of commitment54.9%56.8%61.2%59.0%59.7%56.1%57.4%64.7%55.6%53.7%
It’s an important milestone45.1%56.8%33.7%33.3%39.0%34.9%21.3%17.7%18.5%22.2%
For cultural/religious reasons13.4%12.5%16.3%7.7%7.8%18.2%6.6%3.9%9.3%14.8%
It’s a celebration of love58.5%64.8%64.3%61.5%57.1%56.1%54.1%58.8%57.4%51.9%
For financial security13.4%17.1%8.2%5.1%11.7%12.1%8.2%19.6%11.1%3.7%
Family influences15.9%23.9%14.3%12.8%11.7%9.1%11.5%5.9%1.9%13.0%
Partner influences13.4%13.6%12.2%7.7%11.7%13.6%6.6%3.9%9.3%7.4%
Social influences15.9%12.5%11.2%12.8%10.4%10.6%8.2%5.9%3.7%7.4%
Because we had kids8.5%8.0%13.3%12.8%14.3%13.6%14.8%7.8%11.1%1.9%
Other0.0%1.1%2.0%1.3%2.6%7.6%0.0%5.9%3.7%9.3%
Unsure4.9%2.3%5.1%5.1%3.9%10.6%3.3%0.0%7.4%5.6%

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

For respondents who were married or wanted to get married, the majority said the celebration of love was why they chose marriage.

This was closely followed by it being a sign of commitment and that it’s an important milestone.

Financial security was a top reason to get married for 17.1% of respondents in the 25 to 29 age group and 19.6% of respondents in the 55 to 59 age group.

Women who were surveyed were much more likely to get married because it was a celebration of love or for financial security.

Meanwhile, men who were surveyed were more likely to get married because of partner influences.

The social influence of marriage was most common for those in South Australia and Victoria with more than one in ten respondents from each state saying this was why they wanted to or did get married.

Why don’t you want to get married?*

Australia

RankReasonPercentage of respondents
1stI like my current situation36.6%
2ndI like my independence35.4%
3rdIt doesn’t seem necessary34.8%
4thI’m not interested28.0%
5thIt’s too expensive25.9%
6thI’ve already been married24.0%
7thI think it’s an outdated concept21.9%
8thNegative experience14.5%
9thI don’t want to share finances12.9%
10thI don’t want to get divorced7.4%
11thOther4.9%
12thUnsure4.0%

State

Age

18-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-69
Not interested15.8%16.7%20.0%18.2%26.1%23.7%22.9%33.3%40.7%46.2%
Like independence10.5%29.2%30.0%31.8%17.4%21.1%37.1%36.7%48.2%46.2%
It’s outdated10.5%29.2%23.3%31.8%39.1%31.6%17.1%10.0%22.2%19.2%
Like my current situation15.8%29.2%26.7%22.7%26.1%29.0%42.9%26.7%51.9%38.5%
Don’t want to share finances0.0%16.7%6.7%13.6%13.0%10.5%17.1%6.7%22.2%15.4%
Too expensive5.3%58.3%53.3%36.4%43.5%23.7%20.0%20.0%18.5%19.2%
Not necessary31.6%33.3%43.3%27.3%52.2%39.5%31.4%36.7%25.9%42.3%
Don’t want to divorce0.0%8.3%3.3%13.6%13.0%13.2%5.7%6.7%11.1%3.9%
Already been married15.8%4.2%6.7%9.1%4.4%18.4%14.3%23.3%22.2%61.5%
Negative experience5.3%8.3%6.7%18.2%0.0%13.2%2.9%23.3%14.8%42.3%
Other21.1%4.2%6.7%0.0%4.4%2.6%5.7%0.0%3.7%0.0%
Unsure5.3%0.0%6.7%4.6%4.4%10.5%2.9%0.0%7.4%3.9%

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

For those who said they didn’t want to get married, the most common reason was because they liked their current situation.

This was followed by not getting married because they liked their independence or because it didn’t seem necessary.

Women who were surveyed were more likely to not want to get married because they didn’t want to share their finances and because they liked their independence.

Men who were surveyed were more likely to not want to get married because they didn’t want to get divorced and because they liked their current situation.

A similar percentage of men and women respondents said they weren’t interested in marriage.

Almost 60% of respondents aged 25 to 29 said they didn’t want to get married because it was too expensive.

If you get married, what type of wedding would you want and if you are married, which of the following best describes the type of wedding you had?^

Australia

State

Age

Gender

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Almost a quarter of those surveyed said they preferred a traditional wedding. This was closely followed by a DIY backyard wedding.

Those surveyed in Western Australia were most likely to say they had or would want a DIY wedding, while those in New South Wales who were surveyed were most likely to want a religious wedding.

A traditional wedding was the most popular choice for respondents aged between 18 and 44. Meanwhile, DIY and elopement weddings were the most popular for those surveyed aged 45 to 49.

Female respondents were more likely to want a traditional wedding or an elopement. While men surveyed were more likely to want to have a religious wedding or a courthouse wedding.

How much would you expect to spend on a wedding or how much did you spend on your wedding?^

Australia

State

Age

Gender

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

More than a third of Australians surveyed said they would spend or did spend up to $5,000 on their wedding. This was followed by just less than a third who said they spent or would spend between $5,000 to $15,000.

Those surveyed in Victoria and Queensland were the most likely to say they would or did spend between $50,000 and $75,000 on their wedding.

Meanwhile, around one in five respondents aged between 18 and 29 said they would or did spend between $30,000 and $50,000 on their wedding.

Do you want to have kids?^

Australia

State

Age

Gender

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

More than half of those surveyed said they already had kids. Of those who didn’t have kids, almost one in five said they wanted to have children at some point, while the same percentage said they didn’t want any.

Those surveyed in New South Wales were the most likely to want kids, while those surveyed in South Australia were the least likely to want kids.

More than half of those aged 18 to 24 who were surveyed said they wanted children.

Men were slightly more likely than women surveyed to say they were unsure about wanting children.

Why do you want kids or why did you have kids?*

Australia

RankReasonPercentage of respondents
1stTo make my life more meaningful49.4%
2ndBecause I’ve always wanted to be a parent44.9%
3rdBecause I value family traditions33.8%
4thTo take part in raising the next generation33.6%
5thI like having children around32.0%
6thTo pass on a legacy/assets19.1%
7thPartner influence11.7%
8thTo have someone to care for me in old age11.2%
9thFamily influence10.6%
10thUnplanned7.7%
11thTo feel connected to my culture7.1%
12thSocial influence4.7%
13thUnsure4.3%
14thOther2.7%

State

Age

18-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-69
Always wanted to be a parent38.0%46.9%44.7%47.5%36.4%47.6%40.3%46.3%53.6%40.7%
Make life more meaningful54.4%56.8%58.8%51.3%45.5%52.4%46.8%38.9%44.6%44.1%
Connect to my culture7.6%11.1%7.1%6.3%10.6%11.1%3.2%5.6%0.0%10.2%
Value family traditions21.5%39.5%23.5%36.3%21.2%30.2%32.3%27.8%37.5%39.0%
Raise the next generation36.7%37.0%28.2%30.0%42.4%28.6%30.7%22.2%35.7%39.0%
Someone to care for me in old age16.5%12.4%12.9%12.5%7.6%15.9%8.1%7.4%5.4%10.2%
Pass on a legacy/assets22.8%13.6%11.8%17.5%25.8%22.2%22.6%13.0%23.2%18.6%
I like having children around20.3%32.1%29.4%38.8%33.3%33.3%37.1%37.0%32.1%32.2%
Partner influence8.9%7.4%17.7%12.5%12.1%11.1%8.1%9.3%10.7%6.8%
Family influence13.9%11.1%16.5%7.5%19.7%11.1%4.8%9.3%7.1%6.8%
Social influence10.1%9.9%7.1%1.3%4.6%6.4%1.6%3.7%0.0%1.7%
Unplanned7.6%7.4%10.6%10.0%7.6%6.4%9.7%11.1%1.8%8.5%
Other1.3%2.5%3.5%1.3%1.5%3.2%1.6%1.9%5.4%8.5%
Unsure6.3%2.5%2.4%5.0%7.6%3.2%3.2%7.4%3.6%3.4%

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

Half of the respondents who said they wanted kids said it was because having children made life more meaningful for them.

This was the most common reason why most respondents said they wanted or had kids, followed by 44.9% who said they always wanted to be a parent.

For those surveyed aged 25 to 29 who said they wanted to have kids, almost 40% said it was because they value family traditions.

Women surveyed were more likely than men surveyed to say they always wanted to be a parent and that having children would make life more meaningful.

Meanwhile, men surveyed were more likely than women surveyed to say they want to have kids to take part in raising the next generation and to pass on their legacy and assets.

Partner influence was also more common for men than women with 16% of men saying this was why they had or wanted kids compared to 7.8% of women.

Why don’t you want kids?*

Australia

RankReasonPercentage of respondents
1stI am not interested33.9%
2ndFinancial considerations26.8%
3rdIt’s too much pressure24.6%
4thI am not ready right now19.3%
5thEnvironmental concerns (e.g. climate change)16.8%
6thI don’t like to be around kids16.8%
7thOther11.4%
8thUnsure9.3%
9thTo focus on career opportunities8.2%
10thI’m unable to have kids8.2%
11thI prefer to create a chosen family6.4%
12thPartner influence4.3%
13thFamily influence3.6%
14thSocial influence2.5%

State

Age

18-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-69
I am not interested5.6%24.0%35.0%20.8%42.9%46.2%44.0%36.4%44.4%40.0%
I am not ready right now38.9%48.0%30.0%20.8%25.0%7.7%0.0%4.6%0.0%0.0%
It’s too much pressure33.3%44.0%32.5%33.3%28.6%26.9%16.0%4.6%5.6%6.7%
Financial considerations19.4%44.0%42.5%50.0%32.1%19.2%20.0%4.6%22.2%20.0%
Environmental concerns (e.g. climate change)11.1%12.0%32.5%29.2%28.6%11.5%12.0%9.1%5.6%0.0%
To focus on career opportunities13.9%20.0%12.5%16.7%3.6%7.7%0.0%0.0%5.6%0.0%
I prefer to create a chosen family5.6%8.0%10.0%16.7%14.3%0.0%4.0%0.0%5.6%0.0%
Partner influence0.0%8.0%7.5%4.2%3.6%7.7%4.0%4.6%0.0%0.0%
Family influence0.0%8.0%12.5%12.5%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
Social influence5.6%8.0%5.0%4.2%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
I’m unable to have kids8.3%8.0%2.5%0.0%0.0%11.5%8.0%9.1%27.8%20.0%
I don’t like to be around kids11.1%16.0%25.0%25.0%14.3%23.1%16.0%18.2%11.1%6.7%
Other0.0%4.0%5.0%0.0%10.7%7.7%12.0%31.8%16.7%26.7%
Unsure13.9%4.0%10.0%8.3%10.7%11.5%16.0%9.1%5.6%0.0%

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

Of those who said they didn’t want to have children, a third said it was because they weren’t interested. Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents said they didn’t want to have kids for financial reasons.

In South Australia, 26.9% of respondents who said they didn’t want children said it was because of environmental concerns. While 13.3% of those surveyed in Victoria said it was because they wanted to focus on their career.

More than one in five female respondents who said they didn’t want kids said it was because they weren’t ready yet, while more than a quarter said it was too much pressure.

Meanwhile, women who were surveyed were more likely than men surveyed to say they didn’t want kids because of the impact on the environment, with 20.4% of women choosing this option compared to 13% of men.

If you want kids, how many would you like to have or if you have kids, how many do you have?^

Australia

State

Age

Gender

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Almost half of those surveyed said they wanted two kids. This was followed by more than one in five who said they wanted three kids.

Those surveyed in New South Wales were the most likely to want a bigger family with 16.1% saying they wanted four or more children. Meanwhile, 21.7% of those surveyed in South Australia said they wanted just one child.

Older respondents were more likely to want bigger families compared to younger respondents. More than 16% of those aged 55 to 64 said they would want more than four kids compared to just 2.9% of those aged 25 to 29 and 3.1% of those aged 30 to 34.

Key Takeaways

Marriage is a Celebration of Love

The most common reason those surveyed wanted to get married was because it was a celebration of love. This was closely followed by it being a sign of commitment.

Almost half of Australians surveyed were married, while just less than a quarter said they wanted to be married one day.

Younger Respondents Want Kids

Majority of those aged 18 to 24 said they wanted children. However, older respondents were more likely to want bigger families than younger respondents.

More than half of those surveyed said they wanted kids because it would make life more meaningful for them.

Women More Likely to Consider Finances

Women who were surveyed were more likely to get married because of financial reasons than men surveyed. While men were more likely to get married because of partner influences.

Meanwhile, women were more likely to not get married because they didn’t want to share their finances and because they liked their independence.

See More Articles

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Marriage and Divorces, Australia
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Household and families: Census
  3. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Snapshot of Australia

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in April 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 989, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-69). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in April 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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