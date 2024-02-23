Cost of Living Survey & Statistics 2024

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Cost of Living Survey & Statistics 2024

A young couple shops for oranges in grocery store.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

23 February 2024 | See disclaimer

In our latest survey, we surveyed 1,013 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about what Australians think about the cost of living.

We also compared these results to the latest cost of living data (from the ABS) and previous surveys on the cost of living in 2022 and 2023 to better understand trends from the previous years and how the cost of living continues to impact Australians.

Quick Stats

  • Half of the respondents think the cost of groceries has significantly increased in the last twelve months.
  • More than 40% of Australian respondents feel that renters in their local area paid significantly more rent in the last twelve months.
  • For the third year in a row, half of respondents feel that there was no change to their income in the last twelve months.
  • Nearly two-thirds of respondents have cut back on lifestyle costs and recreational costs due to the rising cost of living.

The Cost of Living in Australia

In employee households (where the principal source of income is determined by wages and salaries), selected living costs rose 6.9% in the year ending in the December 2023 quarter. This was the highest annual increase in living costs out of all household types. [1]

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were some of the main contributors to annual cost of living increases across all households. Most households were also impacted by alcohol and tobacco consumption. [1]

Mortgage interest charges rose by 40.3% annually to December 2023, impacting employee households the most. The mortgage was also a larger part of their spending than in other households. [1]

For a deeper look into the cost of living in Australia, check out Budget Direct’s Cost of Living Tool to see how Aussies are faring compared to other world cities.

Cost of Living Survey Results^

What is your annual income?

Australia

Gender

FemaleMale
<$18,200 14.3%9.9%
$18,200-$45,00027.8%22.4%
$45,000-$120,00041.9%50.5%
$120,000-$180,000 12.6%11.6%
>$180,000 3.5%5.5%

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Nearly 46% of Australian respondents earn between $45,000-$120,000.

More than half of 68-77 year old respondents earn between $18,200-$45,000.

Close to 40% of participants from South Australia earn between $18,200-$45,000, which is nearly double the percentage of New South Wales participants who earn the same amount.

Do you feel the cost of groceries has increased or decreased in the last 12 months?

Australia

Significant decrease1.4%
Decrease0.7%
Slight decrease1.4%
No change4.3%
Slight increase12.9%
Increase29.8%
Significant increase49.5%

Gender

FemaleMale
Significant decrease1.9%0.9%
Decrease0.4%1.1%
Slight decrease1.3%1.5%
No change3.2%5.7%
Slight increase10.2%16.1%
Increase26.7%33.4%
Significant increase56.5%41.4%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Significant decrease1.9%0.5%2.2%1.2%1.4%0.9%
Decrease0.0%1.6%0.6%1.2%0.0%0.0%
Slight decrease3.1%1.6%1.1%0.6%0.7%0.9%
No change10.6%6.2%4.4%2.5%2.0%0.0%
Slight increase23.6%16.1%8.2%10.4%11.6%8.0%
Increase24.2%28.5%30.2%29.5%32.7%30.4%
Significant increase36.7%45.6%53.3%54.6%51.7%59.8%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Significant decrease1.5%0.8%0.5%3.9%1.4%
Decrease0.6%1.1%0.5%1.0%0.0%
Slight decrease0.6%2.3%0.5%1.0%2.7%
No change4.6%5.3%3.5%1.0%6.8%
Slight increase15.6%14.3%9.5%9.6%10.8%
Increase32.6%29.4%27.4%25.0%32.4%
Significant increase44.5%46.8%58.2%58.7%46.0%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

There were 1 in 2 Australians surveyed who think the cost of groceries has significantly increased in the last twelve months. This figure has increased year on year since 2022.

Nearly 60% of female respondents think the cost of groceries has increased significantly in the last twelve months.

More than a third of 18-27 year old respondents felt a significant increase in the cost of groceries, compared to 60% of 68-77 year old respondents.

Almost 60% of respondents from Queensland and Western Australia feel there was a significant increase in the cost of groceries, which was higher than respondents from other states.

Do you feel the cost of fuel has increased or decreased in the last 12 months?

Australia

Significant decrease0.6%
Decrease0.4%
Slight decrease2.2%
No change8.0%
Slight increase18.6%
Increase36.0%
Significant increase34.3%

Gender

FemaleMale
Significant decrease0.9%0.2%
Decrease0.0%0.9%
Slight decrease2.0%2.3%
No change5.9%10.4%
Slight increase15.7%21.8%
Increase35.9%36.2%
Significant increase39.4%28.3%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Significant decrease0.0%0.5%0.6%1.2%0.7%0.9%
Decrease0.6%0.5%0.0%0.0%0.7%0.0%
Slight decrease1.9%2.6%1.1%3.1%3.4%0.0%
No change11.8%7.3%11.0%6.8%8.8%3.6%
Slight increase24.2%22.3%12.1%19.6%17.0%12.5%
Increase32.3%36.8%41.8%34.4%29.9%38.4%
Significant increase29.2%30.1%33.5%35.0%39.5%44.6%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Significant decrease0.9%0.0%0.0%1.9%1.4%
Decrease0.0%0.8%0.5%1.0%0.0%
Slight decrease1.5%2.6%0.5%3.9%4.1%
No change7.0%11.7%5.0%8.7%8.1%
Slight increase22.3%15.5%16.9%14.4%20.3%
Increase37.5%34.3%37.3%38.5%29.7%
Significant increase30.8%35.1%39.8%31.7%36.5%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

More than a third of Australian respondents feel that the cost of fuel has significantly increased in the last twelve months.

Nearly 40% of female respondents feel that the cost of fuel has significantly increased, compared to nearly 30% of male respondents.

More than 40% of 38-47 year old respondents feel that fuel costs have increased. Meanwhile nearly 45% of 68-77 year olds feel fuel has significantly increased in the last twelve months.

There were 2 in 5 Queensland respondents who feel the cost of fuel has significantly increased in the last twelve months.

From 2022 to 2024, the percentage of respondents who feel the cost of fuel has significantly increased continues to trend downwards. In 2024 this percentage of respondents is half of what it was in 2022.

Do you feel renters in your local area paid more or less than 12 months ago?

Australia

Significant decrease0.7%
Decrease0.6%
Slight decrease1.6%
No change10.1%
Slight increase13.9%
Increase31.4%
Significant increase41.8%

Gender

FemaleMale
Significant decrease0.9%0.4%
Decrease0.4%0.9%
Slight decrease1.5%1.7%
No change7.2%13.3%
Slight increase11.3%16.9%
Increase32.2%30.4%
Significant increase46.5%36.4%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Significant decrease0.6%1.6%0.6%0.0%0.7%0.9%
Decrease0.6%1.0%0.6%0.0%1.4%0.0%
Slight decrease5.6%1.0%1.1%1.2%0.0%0.9%
No change13.0%11.4%12.1%6.8%8.2%8.9%
Slight increase17.4%16.1%11.0%11.0%14.3%9.8%
Increase29.2%30.1%29.7%33.1%32.7%33.9%
Significant increase33.5%38.9%45.1%47.9%42.9%45.5%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Significant decrease0.3%0.8%1.0%1.9%0.0%
Decrease1.2%0.0%0.0%1.0%0.0%
Slight decrease1.2%2.3%1.0%1.9%2.7%
No change12.5%11.3%5.0%5.8%9.5%
Slight increase13.4%19.6%8.0%12.5%12.2%
Increase32.0%30.2%38.8%17.3%28.4%
Significant increase39.3%35.9%46.3%59.6%47.3%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

More than 40% of Australian respondents feel that renters in their local area paid significantly more rent in the last twelve months.

Just over 1 in 3 male respondents feel that renters paid significantly more rent compared to more than 2 in 5 female respondents.

Almost two-thirds of participants from Western Australia feel that there was a significant increase in the amount paid by renters in the last twelve months. This was significantly higher than the national average.

From 2022 to 2024, the percentage of respondents who feel renters in their local area paid significantly more rent continues to trend upwards.

Do you feel your income has increased or decreased in the last 12 months?

Australia

Significant decrease2.9%
Decrease4.1%
Slight decrease5.5%
No change49.8%
Slight increase28.5%
Increase6.7%
Significant increase2.6%

Gender

FemaleMale
Significant decrease3.9%1.7%
Decrease4.3%3.8%
Slight decrease5.0%6.1%
No change51.5%47.8%
Slight increase27.6%29.6%
Increase5.4%8.3%
Significant increase2.4%2.8%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Significant decrease1.2%2.1%2.2%5.5%5.4%1.8%
Decrease3.1%3.6%5.0%1.8%5.4%6.3%
Slight decrease8.1%5.7%3.3%4.3%6.8%5.4%
No change40.4%51.8%50.6%52.8%49.7%51.8%
Slight increase30.4%26.4%25.8%29.5%28.6%31.3%
Increase10.6%7.8%11.0%3.7%3.4%2.7%
Significant increase6.2%2.6%2.2%2.5%0.7%0.9%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Significant decrease1.5%4.9%2.0%3.9%2.7%
Decrease3.4%3.0%6.5%2.9%5.4%
Slight decrease5.5%5.3%4.5%8.7%4.1%
No change52.1%49.1%48.3%56.7%48.7%
Slight increase27.4%28.7%29.4%24.0%32.4%
Increase7.9%5.7%8.0%2.9%2.7%
Significant increase2.1%3.4%1.5%1.0%4.1%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

*The missing 5.5% of respondents were N/A, retired or this didn’t apply to them.

Half of Australian respondents feel that there was no change in their income in the last twelve months.

There were 1 in 10 respondents aged 18-27 and 38-47 years old who feel that their income has increased in the last twelve months.

Nearly 60% of respondents from Western Australia feel that there was no change in their income. This was also higher than the national average.

Over three years, the percentage of respondents who feel their income has slightly increased continues to rise.

Have you felt more or less stressed due to the rise in the cost of living over the past 12 months?

Australia

Significantly less stressed0.1%
Less stressed0.6%
Slightly less stressed1.9%
No change19.2%
Slightly more stressed28.3%
More stressed25.7%
Significantly more stressed24.3%

Gender

FemaleMale
Significantly less stressed0.0%0.2%
Less stressed0.2%1.1%
Slightly less stressed1.5%2.3%
No change14.8%24.1%
Slightly more stressed26.1%30.9%
More stressed27.0%24.1%
Significantly more stressed30.4%17.3%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Significantly less stressed0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.9%
Less stressed0.6%0.5%0.6%0.6%0.0%0.9%
Slightly less stressed2.5%3.1%1.7%1.8%1.4%0.0%
No change14.9%10.9%12.1%17.2%25.2%33.0%
Slightly more stressed24.8%22.3%27.5%33.1%35.4%27.7%
More stressed28.0%30.6%27.5%25.8%20.4%21.4%
Significantly more stressed29.2%32.6%30.8%21.5%17.7%16.1%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Significantly less stressed0.0%0.4%0.0%0.0%0.0%
Less stressed1.2%0.0%0.5%0.0%1.4%
Slightly less stressed2.4%1.5%0.0%3.9%4.1%
No change16.2%22.6%20.4%16.4%24.3%
Slightly more stressed32.3%24.5%28.9%24.0%27.0%
More stressed26.2%24.5%25.4%32.7%20.3%
Significantly more stressed21.7%26.4%24.9%23.1%23.0%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Nearly 30% of Australian respondents were slightly more stressed due to the rising cost of living in the past 12 months.

There are 17% of male respondents who feel significantly more stressed. While there are 30% of female respondents who feel significantly more stressed, which is almost double the percentage of male respondents.

A third of respondents aged 28-37 years old feel significantly more stressed.

Meanwhile a third of Western Australians were more stressed due to the rising cost of living.

Has the rising cost of living made you more or less focused on your finances and/or budget in the last 12 months?

Australia

Significantly less focused0.3%
Less focussed1.1%
Slightly less focused1.6%
No change14.0%
Slightly more focused23.5%
More focused31.4%
Significantly more focused28.1%

Gender

FemaleMale
Significantly less focused0.4%0.2%
Less focussed0.9%1.3%
Slightly less focused0.9%2.3%
No change10.6%18.0%
Slightly more focused21.5%25.8%
More focused33.2%29.4%
Significantly more focused32.6%23.0%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Significantly less focused0.6%0.5%0.0%0.6%0.0%0.0%
Less focussed1.9%1.0%2.2%1.2%0.0%0.0%
Slightly less focused4.4%1.6%1.7%1.2%0.7%0.0%
No change10.6%8.8%11.0%12.9%18.4%24.1%
Slightly more focused27.3%19.7%23.6%23.3%23.8%23.2%
More focused28.0%35.2%30.8%33.1%30.6%26.8%
Significantly more focused27.3%33.2%30.8%27.6%26.5%25.9%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Significantly less focused0.0%0.4%0.0%1.0%0.0%
Less focussed0.6%1.1%1.5%1.9%1.4%
Slightly less focused1.2%2.6%0.0%1.0%4.1%
No change12.8%19.3%11.9%12.5%10.8%
Slightly more focused22.6%22.6%25.4%24.0%25.7%
More focused34.8%26.4%32.3%27.9%32.4%
Significantly more focused28.1%27.6%28.9%31.7%25.7%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Almost a third of Australian respondents were more focused on their finances and/or budget in the last twelve months.

More than 32% of female respondents were significantly more focused on their finances, compared to only 23% of male respondents.

Nearly a third of Western Australian respondents feel significantly more focussed on their budget, despite the majority of respondents not feeling any change in their income.

What costs have you cut back on due to the rising cost of living in the last 12 months?*

Australia

Gender

FemaleMale
Recreational costs63.7%55.4%
Groceries51.3%38.7%
Rent/Mortgage (by moving/refinancing)8.5%9.1%
Lifestyle costs63.2%60.0%
Transport costs23.2%27.7%
Health costs27.6%21.4%
Other3.9%4.2%
I haven’t cut back on costs13.7%16.7%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
Recreational costs54.7%62.7%65.9%66.3%59.9%51.8%
Groceries46.6%50.3%48.4%46.6%42.2%40.2%
Rent/Mortgage (by moving/refinancing)14.3%12.4%12.6%6.8%2.0%3.6%
Lifestyle costs59.0%66.3%63.7%69.9%56.5%58.0%
Transport costs29.8%24.9%24.7%24.5%24.5%23.2%
Health costs28.6%28.5%31.3%23.9%19.1%17.9%
Other3.7%4.2%2.2%4.3%3.4%7.1%
I haven’t cut back on costs8.7%9.8%12.6%13.5%17.0%28.6%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Recreational costs65.2%55.5%61.7%54.8%52.7%
Groceries44.8%42.3%49.3%44.2%46.0%
Rent/Mortgage (by moving/refinancing)8.5%11.3%5.5%9.6%5.4%
Lifestyle costs63.1%56.2%67.7%60.6%56.8%
Transport costs25.9%26.4%27.4%21.2%20.3%
Health costs24.4%26.0%26.4%15.4%29.7%
Other2.7%4.2%3.0%5.8%5.4%
I haven’t cut back on costs13.1%19.6%13.9%14.4%16.2%

*Respondents could select more than one response

Nearly two-thirds of Australian respondents have cut back on lifestyle costs and recreational costs due to the rising cost of living in the last twelve months. This was the most common response followed by groceries, transport costs and health costs.

Almost 70% of 48-57 year old respondents have cut back on lifestyle costs in the last twelve months.

Younger Australians, including 14% of 18-27 year olds, have cut back on their rent or mortgage by moving or refinancing. While older Australians, including only 18% of 68-77 year olds, have cut back on health costs.

There were 1 in 10 Victorian respondents who cut back on their rent or mortgage. While 1 in 5 Victorian respondents said they haven’t cut back on costs.

Nearly 70% of Queensland respondents said they cut back on lifestyle costs due to the rising cost of living.

Has a rise in fuel prices ever made you reconsider travelling by car?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Yes29.3%25.7%28.4%26.9%17.6%
No44.2%49.1%49.8%53.9%64.9%
I’ve thought about it26.5%25.3%21.9%19.2%17.6%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

There were 50% of Australian respondents who didn’t reconsider travelling despite fuel prices and always travelled by car when necessary.

More than a third of 18-27 year old respondents have avoided travelling by car due to rising fuel prices.

Nearly 30% of respondents from New South Wales have avoided travelling by car due to rising fuel prices.

In 2024, the number of Australians who always travelled by car increased from the previous year.

Has the last 12 months changed your perception of how long you’ll need to work to retire comfortably?

Australia

I’ll need to work for far less time1.1%
I’ll need to work for less time1.0%
I’ll need to work for slightly less time1.5%
No change28.3%
I’ll need to work for slightly longer9.0%
I’ll need to work for longer18.7%
I’ll need to work for far longer20.1%
N/A, I’ve retired or this doesn’t apply to me20.3%

Gender

FemaleMale
I’ll need to work for far less time0.7%1.5%
I’ll need to work for less time0.7%1.3%
I’ll need to work for slightly less time1.1%1.9%
No change26.5%30.4%
I’ll need to work for slightly longer7.2%11.0%
I’ll need to work for longer21.9%15.0%
I’ll need to work for far longer25.0%14.6%
N/A, I’ve retired or this doesn’t apply to me16.9%24.3%

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-77
I’ll need to work for far less time1.9%2.1%0.6%0.6%0.7%0.9%
I’ll need to work for less time1.2%3.1%1.1%0.0%0.0%0.0%
I’ll need to work for slightly less time3.1%1.0%2.2%1.2%1.4%0.0%
No change29.2%26.4%33.0%34.4%30.6%17.9%
I’ll need to work for slightly longer13.7%11.9%7.7%8.6%10.2%2.7%
I’ll need to work for longer18.6%26.4%24.7%20.9%13.6%7.1%
I’ll need to work for far longer29.8%28.0%25.3%22.1%11.6%1.8%
N/A, I’ve retired or this doesn’t apply to me2.5%1.0%5.5%12.3%32.0%69.6%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
I’ll need to work for far less time0.9%0.8%1.0%1.0%1.4%
I’ll need to work for less time0.9%1.1%1.0%1.0%0.0%
I’ll need to work for slightly less time2.1%0.8%1.0%1.0%4.1%
No change31.4%30.9%23.4%22.1%29.7%
I’ll need to work for slightly longer8.5%7.9%6.0%12.5%10.8%
I’ll need to work for longer19.2%19.3%18.9%13.5%21.6%
I’ll need to work for far longer21.0%20.8%22.9%17.3%10.8%
N/A, I’ve retired or this doesn’t apply to me15.9%18.5%25.9%31.7%21.6%

Annual Income

<$18,200$18,200- $45,000$45,000-$120,000$120,000-$180,000>$180,000
I’ll need to work for far less time0.0%0.8%1.5%1.6%0.0%
I’ll need to work for less time0.8%0.4%1.3%0.8%2.2%
I’ll need to work for slightly less time0.0%0.8%1.9%2.4%2.2%
No change28.2%24.6%27.7%30.9%48.9%
I’ll need to work for slightly longer8.1%4.7%11.2%8.1%15.6%
I’ll need to work for longer13.7%14.1%20.4%28.5%13.3%
I’ll need to work for far longer25.8%12.9%23.4%18.7%15.6%
N/A, I’ve retired or this doesn’t apply to me23.4%41.8%12.5%8.9%2.2%
20232024
I’ll need to work for far less time0.4%1.1%
I’ll need to work for less time0.4%1.0%
I’ll need to work for slightly less time1.0%1.5%
No change22.1%28.3%
I’ll need to work for slightly longer14.3%9.0%
I’ll need to work for longer24.4%18.7%
I’ll need to work for far longer21.2%20.1%
N/A, I’ve retired or this doesn’t apply to me16.1%20.3%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Nearly 30% of Australian respondents said there was no change in how long they thought they needed to work to retire comfortably. While 20% of respondents feel that they’ll need to work far longer.

Only 15% of male respondents feel they’ll need to work far longer compared to 25% of female respondents.

Nearly 30% of 18-27 year olds feel they’ll need to work for far longer to retire comfortably.

More than 8% of respondents earning less than $18,200 thought they’ll need to work for slightly longer - this was the same for respondents who earned $120,000-$180,000.

There was also 16% of respondents who earned more than $180,000 who thought they’d need to work for slightly longer. While nearly 30% of respondents from this age group said that they’ll need to work longer to retire.

More than 25% of respondents who earned less than $18,200 thought they’d need to work for far longer to retire comfortably.

Key Takeaways

Half of Australians haven’t felt a change in their income for the third year in a row

For the third year in a row half of Australian respondents said there was no change to their income despite the rising cost of living.

Around 10% of Australians aged 18-27 and 28-37 said they saw an increase in their income in 2024. While only 3% of older respondents aged 48-57 and 58-67 saw an increase in their income.

The majority of Australians are stressed due to the rising cost of living

Nearly 80% of Australians felt some level of stress due to changes in the cost of living, including respondents who said they were slightly stressed, stressed and significantly stressed.

Almost double the percentage of female respondents felt significantly stressed about the rise in cost of living compared to male respondents. Younger Australians surveyed were also more likely to be significantly stressed due to cost of living pressures than older Australians surveyed.

Almost a third of Australians said there was no change in how they viewed retirement

Nearly 30% of Australians surveyed said there was no change in how they viewed retirement or how long they would need to work to retire comfortably.

Meanwhile the percentage of Australians who felt they’d need to work for longer decreased in 2024 compared to the previous year.

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Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2024, Selected Living Cost Indexes, Australia

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in February 2024. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,013, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-77). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in February 2024. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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