The Difference Between Critical and Terminal Illnesses

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Difference Between Critical and Terminal Illnesses

Woman pinches the bridge of her nose with her eyes closed and wearing a facemask while standing in front of a window.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

14 July 2025 | See disclaimer

One of the first steps to understanding your Life Insurance Cover is knowing the difference between critical and terminal illnesses. While some of the language used by insurers can sound confusing, we thought we’d take the time to explain what each term means in relation to your policy.

Definitions of Critical and Terminal Illnesses

A critical illness refers to a potential curable injury, illness or medical condition. Some examples of a critical illness include:

  • Heart attack
  • Stroke
  • Kidney failure

Whereas in life insurance terms, a terminal illness refers to a life-threatening condition that will likely be fatal within 2 years.

Some examples of illnesses that can be terminal include:

  • Advanced cancer
  • Motor neurone disease
  • Advanced heart disease

There is no guarantee that a critical illness won’t eventually be fatal, nor is it guaranteed that a terminal illness will be fatal within 2 years. These are simply how most Life Insurances (such as Budget Direct) can delineate these types of conditions.

How does Life Insurance cover critical & terminal illnesses?

Life Insurance for Critical Illnesses (also known as Trauma Cover)

You can generally take out Trauma Cover as a standalone policy or opt to add Trauma Cover to your Life Insurance policy. This provides cover if you’re diagnosed with any of the 37 unique conditions listed in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

The main trauma events that Budget Direct Trauma Insurance covers are:

  • Cancer excluding specified early-stage cancers
  • Coronary Artery Angioplasty – through specific procedures
  • Coronary Artery By-Pass through open chest surgery
  • Heart Attack with evidence of severe heart muscle damage
  • Stroke in the brain resulting in specified permanent impairment

Please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for the full list.

If you’re diagnosed with a critical medical condition and meet the conditions of this cover, you’ll receive a lump-sum payout. With this amount, you may want to pay off debts so you can focus on your recovery; cover time off over and above your annual leave and sick leave; cover therapy or ongoing medical costs, or pay for costs that will help you adapt to a new lifestyle.

Life Insurance for Terminal Illnesses

Most Life Insurance Cover allows you to make an early claim if you’re diagnosed with a terminal illness with less than 24 months to live, instead of the beneficiaries receiving it as a Death Benefit. This is known as a Terminal Illness Benefit.

Budget Direct’s Life Insurance can advance the terminal illness benefit amount once a diagnosis is received by two Medical Practitioners that the illness or injury is likely to result in death within 24 months. The Terminal Illness Benefit can help you clear debts (like your mortgage or education) or fund any adventures you may wish to experience and share with your loved ones.

Find the Right Life Cover

Both types of covers are valuable and can help you look after those you love if something untoward should happen. And choosing the right cover will help you gain additional peace of mind and support your family, even when you may not be around. Always read the Product Disclosure Statement to understand any terms and conditions of these benefits.

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Disclaimer

The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited, AFSL 247302 (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by Auto & General Services AFSL 241411 (AGS). AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. You should consider factors like your objectives, financial situation and needs, and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and Financial Services Guide (FSG) before making decisions about the product. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

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