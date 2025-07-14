Life Insurance Through Super vs Standalone Policy

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Life Insurance Through Super vs Standalone Policy

Older couple sit at their kitchen counter looking at their laptop.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

14 July 2025 | See disclaimer

Trying to decide on the type of life insurance you want to apply for can be a tedious process, but understanding the advantages and disadvantages associated with life insurance through super vs. a standalone policy can make the process much easier.

Life Insurance Through Your Super

Members of superannuation funds can hold up to 3 different types of life insurance cover including; death cover, total and permanent disability insurance (TPD), and income protection.

According to Jane Eccleston, ASIC’s Senior Executive Leader of Superannuation “almost 10 million superannuation accounts have insurance” and many Australians are unaware they even hold insurance through their super fund [2]. So before you take that next step you’ll want to check whether you’ve already got insurance through your super fund and what you’re covered for.

But if you’re looking to apply for insurance via your super you must be:

  • At least 25 years old
  • Have at least $6000 in your super account
  • Have made a contribution to your super in the last 16 months, unless you
  • contact your fund to request insurance through your super
  • work in a dangerous job and your fund chooses to give you automatic cover (you can cancel this cover if you don’t want it).

Once you meet these requirements, insurance can then be added to your super.

Advantages of Life Insurance Through Your Super

It’s usually cheaper

Premiums are often cheaper due to super funds buying insurance policies in bulk. This type of pricing will also allow you to pay less for insurance held within your super.

It’s convenient

Insurance premiums are automatically deducted from your super balance and you’ll be able to manage one account more easily than a separate super account and life insurance policy. This type of insurance also offers guaranteed acceptance which is ideal for those who work in high-risk jobs.

There may be tax benefits

This insurance option can benefit those who have a marginal tax rate that’s greater than 15%. [2]

Fewer health checks

Individual medical checks aren’t normally required with default or automatic cover under a group policy and this can be useful if you have health conditions that can make it difficult to get insurance outside your super.

You can increase your cover

You can generally increase your cover above the default level as long as you complete a medical examination and a general check-up.

Disadvantages of Life Insurance Through Super

Reduces your retirement balance

As insurance premiums are deducted from your super balance then this will reduce the amount you have left for your retirement. And if you have multiple super funds, likely, you’re also paying for multiple insurance premiums.

Cover can be limited

The default level of cover can be lower than the level of cover you could obtain in a standalone policy and cover usually ends when a person reaches 65-70 years of age or earlier if they retire and convert their superannuation into a retirement fund. If the default cover is the only insurance you have it can fall short in providing adequate protection for your beneficiaries. [3]

If you change funds, your cover might end

If you decide to change super funds, whether that be because of a new job or otherwise, there’s a chance that your cover might end. This is because super funds must cancel insurance on any inactive accounts after a continuous 16 months.

The payout might be delayed

Before releasing your funds, your superannuation trustee will have to decide whether the condition of release has been met, and who the correct beneficiary is. This may take some time depending on if there is a binding nominated beneficiary and if it’s current.

Binding and non-binding death benefit nominations can only be made to the deceased’s legal representative or dependant under superannuation law, a dependant being ‘the spouse of the person, any child of the person and any person with whom the person has an interdependency relationship’.

If the nominated person does not meet the criteria for ‘dependant’ the Trustee will need to decide on the recipient of the insurance and superannuation benefit. [4]

Features of Standalone Life Insurance

You can tailor Budget Direct’s Life Insurance to your unique circumstances, to include things such as how much you’ll need to cover your mortgage, continue paying school fees or rent or cover other loans or debts you may have, in the event of an early demise.

It’s important to also consider what you may want to leave as an inheritance or bequest as well as what role your existing assets can play in meeting ongoing financial commitments.

Our standalone life insurance policy offers cover including a lump sum payment if you pass away and a terminal illness benefit to help cover any medical treatment expenses or fund any last-minute experiences or adventures.

There’s also a funeral advance benefit to help cover any final expenses and a future increases benefit if an event like the birth of a child occurs and you need to increase your cover.

Instead of a one size fits all approach, life insurance should be tailored to your individual needs. And as long as you calculate how much cover you’ll need you can have that peace of mind knowing that you have adequate life insurance cover in place.

With Budget Direct you can explore different types of Life Insurance including Optional Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Cover, Income Protection Cover and Trauma Insurance.

And finally, remember to always read the Product Disclosure Statement to understand the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that may apply to a financial product before you purchase.

See More Articles

References

  1. Shapecharge, 2022, A senior couple planning their finance and paying bills while using a laptop at home
  2. Australian Securities & Investments Commission,, 2021, Insurance through super
  3. James Martin & Gary Hunter, 2021, Life Insurance through superannuation
  4. Treasury discussion paper, 2019, Superannuation binding death nominations

Disclaimer

The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited, AFSL 247302 (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by Auto & General Services AFSL 241411 (AGS). AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. You should consider factors like your objectives, financial situation and needs, and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and Financial Services Guide (FSG) before making decisions about the product. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

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