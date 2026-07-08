How long does Income Protection Last?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How long does Income Protection Last?

Man sitting on couch with coffee cup
Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

8 July 2026 | See disclaimer

When illness or injury prevents you from working, the loss of regular income can put real pressure on your household finances. That’s where Budget Direct Income Protection comes in. This income protection insurance is designed to provide a monthly benefit when you’re temporarily unable to work, covering up to 70% of your before tax earnings. This helps you stay on top of living expenses while you focus on recovery.

Benefits of Budget Direct Income Protection

Budget Direct Income Protection is a flexible income protection cover that can be personalised to individual circumstances.

Anyone can apply online if you’re 18–60 and work at least 20 hours per week. If you’re 55 or older when you apply, the maximum benefit period you can select is 1 or 2 years, and cover ends on the policy anniversary after your 65th birthday.

How long do payments last for income protection?

Your benefit period is the maximum period you can receive benefits for a single income protection claim. With Budget Direct, you can choose 1, 2, 5 or 10 years.

If you select the 10-year benefit period, the maximum monthly income reduces by 14% after two years.

Your waiting period is how long you must be disabled and unable to work before benefits commence. Waiting period options are:

  • 30, 60 or 90 days.

  • A 730-day (2-year) waiting period is also available if you have existing cover under a group salary continuance policy (for example, through your super account).

You may find that a suitable waiting period depends on your current savings, accrued sick and annual leave and how soon you would need payments to start.

Sum Insured (how much you are covered for):

Wondering how much income protection you can apply for? With Budget Direct, you can insure up to 70% of your income, before tax, to a maximum monthly benefit of $30,000.

The cover amount is calculated as 70% of the first $25,000 of your regular monthly income, plus 50% of the next $25,000. This keeps your insurance cover practical and balanced.

Occupation & Income Protection

Your occupation affects eligibility and insurance premiums because some jobs carry higher risk.

It’s important to provide accurate work details when you apply for income protection, so your income protection policy is valid and tailored to your individual circumstances. Self-employed Australians can also be covered, with policies that reflect variable income patterns and business responsibilities.

If you have a medical history or pre-existing medical conditions that interfere with your work, it’s worth reading our guide on life insurance with pre-existing medical conditions for further information about how it may affect your cover.

What’s Included in Budget Direct Income Protection

Built-In Benefits at No Extra Cost

  • Waiver of Premium: Your premiums are waived while you receive payments on a successful claim.

  • Recurring Disablement: If you relapse from the same condition within 6 months of returning to work, your claim continues without a new waiting period.

  • Rehabilitation and Return-to-Work Support: Benefits can help cover the cost of rehabilitation programs, equipment or vocational training to assist your recovery.

Optional Extras

  • Claim Payment Increase Benefit: Your monthly payments increase each year in line with Consumer Price Index (CPI) to help offset inflation.

  • Monthly Superannuation Benefit: You can add up to 11.5% of your sum insured to cover your super balance while you’re on claim.

For more on managing important personal documents and insurance details, you can read our article on how to keep important documents safe.

Managing Your Policy & Premiums

Life changes, and your insurance can adapt. If you get a permanent salary increase, the Future Income Increase Benefit lets you raise your cover by up to 15% (max $2,500) without another medical assessment, as long as you apply within 60 days.

If you experience a major life shift, such as unemployment, parental leave, or returning to full-time study, you can take advantage of the Premium Pause feature. This lets you temporarily pause your insurance costs for up to 12 months after your policy has been active for two years.

Both features help manage premium loading, variable age stepped premiums, or cash-flow needs over time.

Making a Claim

If a medical practitioner certifies that you will be unable to work for the entire waiting period (e.g., 14 days or more), you could contact us to start the claim process.

When you make a claim:

  • Your income protection benefit is the lesser of your sum insured or your income replacement amount.

  • If you earn other payments or post-disability income while claiming, your monthly benefit may be reduced (offsets can apply, such as workers’ compensation).

For clarity on related protection options, you can learn more about the difference between critical and terminal illnesses.

Important Exclusions and Limitations

No benefit is payable if you haven’t earned income in the 12 months before your disability.

Claims will not be paid for sickness or injury related to:

  • Self-inflicted injury or attempted suicide (within the first 13 months of cover)
  • Normal, uncomplicated pregnancy or childbirth
  • Participation in criminal activity
  • War or acts of war
  • Pre-existing conditions not disclosed and accepted when you applied

Budget Direct Income Protection can help provide financial security when life doesn’t go to plan. It’s flexible and straightforward, so that you can focus on recovery without the added worry of household bills. Remember to speak to a financial adviser if you need tailored guidance.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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