Can Life Insurance Cover My Mortgage?

Applying for a new mortgage is a major financial decision, and depending on your financial and personal situation, you may need some extra financial support.

Especially if you’re unable to work due to an unexpected illness, disability, or injury, or become terminally ill, which can significantly impact your financial situation.

And with rising living expenses, monthly loan repayments on a mortgage and other debts, it’s clear why you would be looking for a way to protect your family home.

What Types of Insurance Can Cover My Mortgage?

Life Insurance should not be confused with Mortgage Insurance, including Mortgage Protection Insurance and Lenders Mortgage Insurance.

Mortgage Protection Insurance

Mortgage Protection Insurance is taken out by the borrower and covers their home loan repayments in case the borrower loses their job, becomes seriously ill, or passes away.

Mortgage Protection Insurance is not offered by Budget Direct.

Lender’s Mortgage Insurance

Lender’s Mortgage Insurance (LMI) is taken out by the lender and covers them if the borrower is unable to meet their mortgage repayments and the property has to be sold. If the sale proceeds do not cover the outstanding loan balance, the lender can claim the shortfall.

Lender’s Mortgage Insurance is not offered by Budget Direct.

How Life Insurance Products Can Cover Your Mortgage

When applying for a Life Insurance policy, we calculate your premium based on information that you provide, such as your age, occupation, pre-existing medical conditions and smoking status.

While not all life products are suitable for everyone, Budget Direct has several Life Insurance products that (if you’re approved) can help to cover your mortgage.

Life Cover

Life Insurance pays a lump sum payment if you pass away or are diagnosed with a terminal illness.

If you get a terminal illness, we can advance your death benefit cover amount, rather than pay it when you pass away.

This provides an opportunity for you to cover any mortgage expenses and help support your family financially once you’re gone.

Life Cover

Total and Permanent Disability

Total and Permanent Disability Insurance covers you if you’re unable to work again due to illness or injury.

If you take out or increase a mortgage on your primary place of residence (either alone or with another person), then you may be eligible for the Future Increases Benefit.

Under this benefit, you can increase your cover by $250,000, or 50% of your original cover amount or the new or increased mortgage amount (whichever is smaller), without needing to provide further medical evidence.

Keep in mind that you must provide a copy of the mortgage documents as evidence to be eligible for this benefit.

Total and Permanent Disability

Income Protection Insurance

Income Protection Insurance provides a monthly payment if you’re unable to work due to illness or injury, and are required to take extended leave from work.

While it hasn’t been specifically designed as mortgage protection, your Income Protection policy can be used to cover different living costs, including your mortgage payments.

As of the December quarter of 2025, the average loan size was $736,000 for owner-occupied dwellings.[1]

This extra financial support can help you make regular payments on your mortgage, in a time when you’re unable to work, and avoid further financial strain and falling even further behind.

Income Protection Insurance

Differences Between Life Products and Mortgage Protection

Find whether you need Mortgage Protection Insurance policies, Life Insurance or Income Protection Insurance and how they all compare.

Mortgage Protection Insurance Life Cover Income Protection Insurance Can cover mortgage repayments if you get a serious illness or injury Yes No Yes Can cover mortgage repayments if you become involuntarily unemployed Yes Yes Yes Can cover mortgage repayments if you pass away Yes Yes No Can cover other living expenses that aren’t mortgage repayments No Yes Yes Can make tax return deductions No No Yes

Considerations For Life Insurance Cover

Before you apply for Life Insurance, there are a few things you should consider first.

Employment

In compliance with superannuation law, you must have stopped or temporarily stopped your employment where you receive any income or rewards under a continuing employment contract to apply for Life Insurance products.

To be gainfully employed means to be “employed or self-employed for gain or reward in any business, trade, profession, vocation, calling, occupation or employment.” [2]

Or if you are involuntarily unemployed, this means you are unemployed due to redundancy (not a voluntary redundancy), retrenchment or as a result of your employer filing for bankruptcy. [2]

Any type of redundancy benefit or redundancy payments will be excluded from your regular income when it comes to Life Insurance.

Existing Medical Conditions

When applying for a Life Insurance policy, you will be required to disclose any existing conditions you may have.

And while having an existing condition may increase your premium (to account for any added risk), not disclosing a medical condition can be much more costly, making this an important conversation to have.

Life Insurance with Pre-Existing Medical Conditions

Single and Joint Policies

You can only apply for Life Insurance cover for yourself (as the Life Insured) or for someone else as an authorised representative. We don’t issue policies in joint names.

Policy Ownership and Beneficiaries

You are the only Life Insurance policyholder, and in most cases, your personal information is collected directly from you when you apply for Life Insurance or make a change to your cover.

This may include information such as your name, date of birth, address and your beneficiaries’ details.

Your nominated beneficiaries are a person, group or entity that is nominated (by you) to receive your death benefit when you pass away.

Exclusions and Limitations

Checking the exclusions and limitations in our product disclosure statement will help you understand more about:

Why won’t we pay any Life Cover claim

Special Acceptance Terms

Benefit reductions

Complying with superannuation law

When your insurance policy ends

Our Life Insurance Calculator

Our Life Insurance Calculator can help you figure out how much life insurance cover you may need.

Your Life Insurance is calculated based on:

Your lifestyle choices, including your family unit

Your living costs and everyday expenses

Your mortgage and other debts

Your medical history and health

What amount of money would you like to leave to loved ones

The overall value of your income, assets, superannuation and other investments.

We calculate your Life Insurance premiums based on your responses, so you can tailor your policy to meet your needs.

Life Insurance Calculator

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