Australian Marriage & Divorce Stats 2023

There was a significant spike in the number of registered marriages in Australia during the final year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve gathered statistics on marriage and divorce rates in Australia during 2022 and compared them to previous results to find out what Australians’ current attitudes are towards marriage and divorce.

Quick Stats

There were 127,161 marriages registered in Australia in 2022, that’s 37,994 more marriages than in 2021. [1] [2]

In 2022, there were 49,241 divorces granted in Australia, returning to pre-pandemic numbers. [1]

In 2023, the average wedding in Australia cost $34,715, increasing 7.7% on the previous year’s average. [4]

Australian Marriage Statistics

There were 127,161 marriages registered in Australia in 2022, 37,994 more marriages than the previous year and according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics “the highest number of marriages on record”. Before 2022, the highest number of registered marriages was in 2012 (10 years ago). [1]

The crude marriage rate (the number of marriages divided by the population) was 6.1 marriages per 1,000 people (16 years and over) in 2022. [1]

Due to restrictions during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were only 78,987 marriages recorded in 2020 and 89,167 in 2021 [1]. A large number of marriages in 2020 and 2021 were likely postponed, leading to a large increase in the number of registered marriages in 2022.

Registered Marriages by Age

Age Male [2] Female [2] 16-19 0.2% 0.5% 20-24 6.2% 10.0% 25-29 27.1% 33.2% 30-34 29.3% 27.2% 35-39 14.2% 11.4% 40-44 6.9% 5.7% 45-49 4.8% 4.2% 50-54 4.1% 3.5% 55-59 2.9% 2.1% 60-64 2.1% 1.2% 65-69 1.1% 0.6% 70-74 0.7% 0.3% 75 and over 0.5% 0.2%

In 2022, males were most likely to get married between the ages of 30-34, and females between the ages of 25-29.

While more females were married between the ages of 20-29, this began to decline once they reached 30-34. From the age of 30-34 more males were part of registered marriages than females.

Marriage Rate By Age

Age Male [2] Female [2] 16-19 0.3 1.2 20-24 9.3 16.1 25-29 36.9 47.0 30-34 39.0 35.9 35-39 19.0 15.2 40-44 10.4 8.5 45-49 7.5 6.6 50-54 6.3 5.3 55-59 4.8 3.4 60-64 3.6 2.0 65-69 2.3 1.1 70-74 1.5 0.6 75 and over 0.7 0.2 Median age at marriage 32.5 30.9

In 2022, the median age at the time of marriage was 32.5 years for males and 30.9 years for females [1]. This isn’t a significant change compared to the previous year where the median age at the time of marriage was 32.1 years for males and 30.5 years for females [3].

Same-Sex Marriage and Non-Binary Marriages in Australia

Male same-sex marriages [2] Female same-sex marriages [2] Marriages including a non-binary person [2] 1.4% 2.1% 0.1%

In December 2017, the Marriage Act 1961 was amended to include that marriage in Australia is not governed by sex or gender.

In 2022, male and female same-sex marriages and marriages including a non-binary person made up only 3.6% of all marriages registered. [2]

This was also the first year that the ABS recorded data for marriages including a non-binary person. [2]

Registered Marriages by State

In 2022, more than 35% of registered marriages were in New South Wales. This was followed by more than 26% of registered marriages in Victoria and nearly 20% in Queensland.

Registered Marriages by Month

Month Registered Marriages [2] January 7.0% February 9.5% March 10.3% April 10.1% May 7.5% June 5.2% July 5.3% August 5.7% September 8.8% October 12.2% November 10.7% December 7.6%

In 2022, there were 12.2% of registered marriages in October. This was followed by 10.7% in November, 10.3% in March and 10.1% in April of 2022. [1]

The Australian Wedding Industry Report identified September as the most popular month to get married in 2023, followed by March, April, October and November. [4]

Ten Most Popular Days for Marriage

Date Registered Marriages [1] Saturday, 22 October 2,202 Saturday, 8 October 1,748 Saturday, 12 November 1,716 Saturday, 26 March 1,693 Saturday, 19 November 1,692 Saturday, 2 April 1,667 Saturday, 26 November 1,645 Saturday, 5 November 1,592 Saturday, 1 October 1,584 Saturday, 12 March 1,583

In 2022, there were 2,202 registered marriages on 22 October. [1]

All of these dates fall in either Autumn or Spring and no dates from the Summer and Winter months placed in the top ten.

Wedding Statistics in Australia

According to the annual Australian Wedding Industry Report 2023, the average cost of a wedding is $34,715 (just under $35,000) increasing 7.7% on the previous year’s average.

Sticking to a budget was the highest stressor when planning the wedding, and in 2023 many couples spent a quarter (26%) more of their initial budget on the wedding. [4]

Fewer couples are relying on their families to pay for their wedding and to reduce costs they’re cutting guest numbers and scaling back in other areas including videography and floral arrangements.

Average Wedding Cost by State

Victoria has the highest average wedding cost ($37,430), closely followed by the average wedding cost in New South Wales ($37,108). [4]

While the lowest average wedding cost was in Tasmania ($26,381), followed by the Australian Capital Territory ($28,196) and the Northern Territory ($30,375). [4]

Australia Divorce Statistics

In 2022, there were 49,241 divorces granted in Australia. Despite a 12% increase in 2021, the rate of divorces has since returned to pre-pandemic numbers. [2]

The crude divorce rate (the number of marriages divided by the population) was 2.4 divorces per 1,000 people (16 years and over) in 2022.

The median length of marriage to separation was 8.9 years and 12.8 years to divorce. [2]

In 2022, more than 50% of divorce applications were joint meaning both people in the marriage wanted to apply for a divorce. [2]

Divorces Granted by Age

Age Male [2] Female [2] 16–24 0.5% 1.3% 25–29 4.6% 7.2% 30–34 10.6% 13.5% 35–39 14.2% 16.0% 40–44 14.8% 15.8% 45–49 15.3% 15.0% 50–54 14.4% 13.1% 55–59 10.4% 8.3% 60–64 6.9% 5.0% 65 and over 7.9% 4.3%

In 2022, females were more likely to get divorced between the ages of 35-39 whereas males were more likely to get divorced ten years later between the ages of 45-49.

Up until the age of 40-44 more females were getting divorced, whereas from the age of 45-49 onwards there are more males registering for divorce than females.

Divorce Rate By Age

Age Male [2] Female [2] 16–24 0.2 0.5 25–29 2.4 3.9 30–34 5.5 6.9 35–39 7.4 8.3 40–44 8.6 9.1 45–49 9.3 9.1 50–54 8.7 7.7 55–59 6.8 5.3 60–64 4.7 3.2 65 and over 1.9 0.9

In 2022, the median age at marriage (before separation and divorce) was 29.8 years for males and 27.5 years for females.

For males, the median age at separation was 42.8 years and 46.7 years at divorce. While females were 39.8 years old at separation and 43.7 years old at the time of divorce. [2]

Same-Sex Divorces in Australia

In 2022 only 1.1% of divorces were from male and female same-sex registered marriages.

Divorces Granted by State

In 2022, nearly 30% of divorces were granted in New South Wales. With the number of divorces peaking in New South Wales during 2021, this number has returned to its pre-pandemic state in 2022. [1]

Key Findings

Marriages

A large number of marriages planned for 2020 and 2021 were likely postponed, which might explain the 17.6% increase in the number of registered marriages in 2022. [1]

In 2022, more than 35% of registered marriages were in New South Wales. This was followed by Victoria and Queensland.

Victoria also has the highest average wedding cost ($37,430), closely followed by the average wedding cost in New South Wales ($37,108). [4]

In 2023, the average wedding in Australia cost $34,715, increasing 3.7% on the previous year’s average. [4]

In the coming year, the average wedding cost is predicted to decrease. Many couples are expected to reduce their wedding budget due to the increasing cost of living in Australia. [5]

Divorces

In 2022, more than 50% of divorce applications were joint meaning both people in the marriage wanted to apply for a divorce. Females were more likely to get divorced between the ages of 35-39 whereas males were more likely to get divorced ten years later between the ages of 45-49. [2]

In 2022, nearly 30% of divorces were granted in New South Wales - after peaking in 2021, this number has returned to its pre-pandemic state in 2022. [1]

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