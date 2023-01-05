How to Avoid Unclaimed Life Insurance

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Avoid Unclaimed Life Insurance

Woman hugs her grandmother as they sit in front of a laptop.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

5 January 2023 | See disclaimer

When it comes time to take out Life Insurance, your policy should be accessible to your beneficiaries. While you are the one applying for Life Insurance, it’s your loved ones who will ultimately benefit from your policy.

But, before you apply, have you considered what could happen if your life insurance goes unclaimed? While it could become an unclaimed life insurance policy, there are still ways you can avoid that happening and ensure that your loved ones are supported, even when you’re no longer around.

Unclaimed Life Insurance in Australia

In Australia, there is approximately $1.5 billion of lost money to be claimed from bank accounts, shares, investments and life insurance policies [1]. From that amount, nearly $5 million is attributed to unclaimed life insurance policie [2].

Life Insurers (like Budget Direct) are required to report any unclaimed money to the Australian Securities & Investments Commission better known as ASIC.

What happens to unclaimed insurance policies?

There are several reasons why Life Insurance goes unclaimed. The beneficiary may not know there’s a policy in place, they may have relocated, changed their contact details, and are unable to be found or, in an unfortunate set of circumstances, they may have also passed.

Unclaimed Life Insurance Database

You can find unclaimed money using Money Smart’s money search tool. Unclaimed money received by ASIC is available to be claimed at any time with no time limits on claiming.

If you successfully locate an unclaimed life insurance policy using the money search your next step is to lodge a claim. It generally takes up to 28 days for the money to be sent back to a Life Insurance company before they can pay the beneficiary.

Avoiding Unclaimed Life Insurance

Keep your Life Insurance policy documents safe

If you’re looking to keep your policy documents safe you can start by keeping the document in a safe or another secure area. And if you have an electronic version of your policy documents ensure that it’s password protected.

Update your details

Make sure you keep your details up to date and let your insurance provider know if you’ve changed your email, your phone number or your name. This applies to your beneficiaries’ details too.

Make sure your Will is up to date

Keep your Will up to date, and ensure it has the correct information with instructions on how the proceeds are to be distributed. This is particularly important if your Life Insurance will be paid to your Estate instead of a named beneficiary.

Significant life events, such as marriage or the birth of a child are great opportunities to review you Will.

Check your super

If you have Life Insurance cover through your super then make sure the details listed on your super policy and your beneficiaries’ information are updated every three years. You should also make your beneficiaries and loved ones aware of this arrangement.

Life Insurance You Can Claim On

With Budget Direct, you or your beneficiaries can claim on your Life Insurance policy by contacting us on 1300 220 627. We’ll guide you through what you need to know and refer you to NobleOak (your policy’s underwriter) for the remainder of the claims process.

Get a quote today!

See More Articles

References

  1. Australian Securities & Investments Commission, 2021, Unclaimed Money
  2. Australian Securities & Investments Commission, 2021, ASIC Annual Report 2020-21

Disclaimer

The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited, AFSL 247302 (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by Auto & General Services AFSL 241411 (AGS). AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. You should consider factors like your objectives, financial situation and needs, and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and Financial Services Guide (FSG) before making decisions about the product. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

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