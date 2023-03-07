Retirement Age Australia: Are Aussies retiring later?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Retirement Age Australia: Are Aussies retiring later?

Grandmother smiles at her granddaughter as they both work in a vegetable patch.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

7 March 2023 | See disclaimer

While Australians can legally retire at any age, there are five common factors that normally influence this decision. These include your health (or the health of a loved one), the type of work you do, friends and family, if you reach financial independence or if it simply feels like the right time to retire.

What is the retirement age in Australia?

During the 2018-19 financial year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) recorded that the average retirement age (of all retirees) was 55.4 years old. However, the average age Aussies intended to retire was 65 years and 6 months [2]. At the time, this was also the age Australians could start receiving the age pension. [1]

Women

During the 2018-19 financial year, 43% of Australian women aged 45 years or over retired [2]. Women were more likely to retire to care for an ill, disabled, or elderly person than men.

Men

During the 2018-19 financial year, 37% of Australian men aged 45 years or over retired. [2]

Age Pension for Australian Residents

Since 2017, the age of retirement for an Australian resident has slowly been increasing alongside the pension age. And, as of 1 July 2023, Australians must be 67 years old to be eligible for the age pension. [1]

You’ll also need to meet the residence rules to confirm your residency, complete an income test to determine your income from all sources, and complete an assets test to determine what you own before you can access Australia’s age pension.

Age Pension Payments

Your age pension payment will vary depending on:

  • Your relationship status - whether you’re single or partnered
  • You and your partner’s income
  • You and your partner’s total number of financial assets
  • The year you started receiving the pension

Age Pension Rates [3]

Per fortnightSingle

Couple each

Couple combined

Couple apart due to ill health

Maximum basic rate$936.80$706.20$1,412.40$936.80
Maximum Pension Supplement$75.60$57.00$114.00$75.60
Energy Supplement$14.10$10.60$21.20$14.10
Total$1,026.50$773.80$1,547.60$1,026.50

Some Australians who were receiving part pensions on 19 September 2009 may be on transitional rates instead.

How to Plan for Retirement

Savings and Investments

In 2018-19, 36% of retired women and only 7% of retired men relied on their partner’s income to meet their cost of living needs at retirement. [2]

Before you retire, you’ll need to plan for how much you expect to spend and work out your budget for when you retire.

Super

Nearly half (46%) of all Australians retire because they’re eligible for superannuation. Superannuation makes up 30% of main income for retired men and 17% of main income for retired women aged 45 years and over. [2]

Before you retire, you should set regular savings targets for yourself and your partner to contribute to your superannuation.

Preservation Age

If you reach your preservation age and meet all the conditions of release, you’ll be able to access your super and retire permanently.

Your super may include any of the following benefit types:

  • Preserved benefits - all contributions and all earnings for a specific period
  • Restricted non-preserved benefits - all contributions made between a specific period
  • Unrestricted non-preserved benefits - money held by your super provider (including your super fund, retirement savings account and approved deposit fund)

Life Insurance

With Budget Direct Premium Life Direct Insurance, you can choose to provide for yourself, your family and loved ones with some financial protection well before retirement.

Life cover can help you to protect your family against financial hardship with a lump sum benefit payable (which is your sum insured; you can apply for up to $15 million of cover) if you were to pass away or are diagnosed with a terminal illness that is likely to result in death within a period of 24 months.

Learn More About Life Insurance

Are Aussies retiring later than previous generations?

Lifespan is Increasing

Over the past 10 years (2011-2021), life expectancy has increased by 1.6 years for men and 1.2 years for women [4]. Australia’s population is continuing to age, not only because of longer life expectancy, but also because of declining fertility rates. [5]

While one of the main reasons Australians retire is reaching retirement age, the increase in life expectancy may also lead to Aussies continuing to work and retire later in life.

Healthcare Limitations

According to the ABS, one of the main reasons retirees left their jobs during 2018-19 was due to their own sickness, injury or disability [2]. But with Australians expected to live longer, it’s unclear whether we have the right policies in place to support the increasing healthcare needs of ageing Australians before they retire.

These healthcare limitations are one of the reasons older Australians may experience discrimination in the workplace. [6]

Compared to their younger counterparts, older Australians experience a larger proportion of health risks including arthritis, osteoporosis or cardiovascular disease and a greater risk associated with musculoskeletal injuries and fatigue. [6]

Workplace Changes

Australian workplaces will need to adapt policies and procedures to meet the needs of older Australians who will continue to work past their “retirement age”. Identifying which Australian workplaces are least prepared as well as the type of support workplaces need to make these changes.

Your Life Insurance

You can do your part to protect your loved ones and keep your assets safe well before retirement with Budget Direct’s Life Insurance.

Buy Life Insurance

FAQs

What is the retirement age in Australia?

The average retirement age for all retirees between 2018-2019 in Australia is 55.4 years old.

Are Australians retiring later?

Yes, Australians are retiring later than previous generations which is most likely due to longer life expectancy and access to the age pension.

See More Articles

References

  1. Department of Social Services, 2023, Age Pension
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2020, Retirement and Retirement Intentions, Australia
  3. Services Australia, 2022, How much you can get
  4. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Life tables
  5. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 2021, Older Australians
  6. Society, culture & health, 2019, Working Well, Working Wisely

Disclaimer

While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information. The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited, AFSL 247302 (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by Auto & General Services AFSL 241411 (AGS). AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. You should consider factors like your objectives, financial situation and needs, and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and Financial Services Guide (FSG) before making decisions about the product. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

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