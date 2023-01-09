How to Keep Important Documents Safe

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Keep Important Documents Safe

Young couple sit in kitchen looking at paperwork in front of a laptop.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 January 2023 | See disclaimer

Losing important documents can be a nightmare, and as we go through life accumulating an assortment of valuable certificates, legal papers and critical information they can either be shoved in a drawer somewhere or kept in a safe place.

While keeping important documents safe may not be about being tidy and well organised, proper documentation can make it much easier to keep track of important information in the long run.

6 Types of Important Documents to Keep Safe

Passport and travel

Before you leave on holiday you should get certified copies of your passport so that you have a record of it in case it’s lost or stolen.

And while travelling, the safest place to keep your passport is on your person. When you’re moving through airports or other busy areas and may have to show your passport more than once, you can keep your passport secure in a money belt. A money belt is much safer than a carry-on bag; allowing you to keep your passport on your person and easily accessible (to you) at any moment. And when you don’t need your passport, you should lock it away in a safe, dry environment.

Replacing your passport is both costly and time-consuming. Whether your passport is lost or stolen, you must phone the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on 131 232 or contact your nearest Australian diplomatic or consular mission to report it lost or stolen.

You must report your passport lost or stolen as soon as possible to avoid any penalties from The Australian Passports Act 2005. These legal provisions will ultimately help to protect you and others against identity theft.

And make sure your passport is really lost or stolen before you make a report. Once it’s reported, you won’t be able to use it again, even if it’s found or recovered. It’s also a criminal offence to make false or misleading statements with penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of 1000 penalty units, or both.

Insurance

According to ASIC (the Australian Securities and Investments Commission), nearly $5 million in life insurance benefits were reported to be unclaimed in 2020-21 [1]. Often the person who took out the policy (and knows where the policy documents are) may not be the one to make a claim. Additionally, if details of a life insurance policy aren’t included in a Will, beneficiaries may not be aware they can make a claim.

If the beneficiary knows where the policy documents are, they can decide the best way to keep track of important policies.

With Budget Direct you can receive your policy documents in your inbox, and instead of waiting for the mail, you’ll be able to access your insurance document through your emails in seconds.

Mortgage and property

Your mortgage documents can prove to be invaluable and are very helpful if a title, insurance, tax or legal question is raised. They should ideally be kept in a fireproof and waterproof safe in your home or a safe deposit box at your bank. If you don’t have access to either of these then a lockable filing cabinet may suffice. If you ever do require a copy of your mortgage documents, your lender should be able to provide these however they most likely will require substantial proof of identity and a cost for the re-issue of documents.

Wills

Your original Will is likely kept with your attorney, but you should have also received at least 2 copies for you to keep. One copy should be kept in a safe that’s both waterproof and fireproof or in another secure location, and the second copy should be kept in a locked safe in your home. Someone who you trust must also be aware of your Will’s location, ideally the Executor named in your Will.

If your loved ones aren’t able to locate your Will, they should contact the Law Society in your state who may be of assistance. Worst case scenario is if the Will cannot be located. Then depending on which state in Australia you live, a court will appoint the Executor to manage the payment of your taxes and debts from your assets and then distribute whatever is left over to whoever the court deems as the beneficiaries. This scenario is not ideal and can be very stressful to loved ones, and your assets most likely will not be distributed in the way you would have wanted.

Tax returns

Whether you’re an employee or running your own business, maintaining correct tax records isn’t just good practice – it’s a legal requirement.

And as anyone who has ever been audited can tell you, having all your paperwork and receipts in order can make all the difference in how stressful (and costly) your ATO audit turns out to be. According to ATO, you must keep your written evidence for five years from the date you lodge your tax return [2].

Birth certificate

Everyone has a birth certificate, and it’s a good idea to keep the original in a safe deposit box or another secure location. If you ever need to access your birth certificate make sure you keep a certified copy in a secure filing cabinet or safe in your home.

If your birth certificate is ever lost, damaged or destroyed then you can replace it. The cost to do so will vary per state. Some states provide free replacement life event certificates to those who have had their certificates lost, damaged or destroyed in a declared disaster area.

How to Keep Important Documents Safe

How you store your documents is a personal decision, but here are a few things you should consider before you make any decisions:

  • How secure is your home?
  • Is the area where you store your important documents safe and secure?
  • Are your computers (including your phone) able to be easily accessed and who (if anyone) knows your passwords?
  • Would you consider storing your documents in a bank safety deposit box, a private secure storage facility or another off-site location?
  • Should you invest in a home safe, and if so, what kind?

Safe deposit box

It’s a good idea to store original documents including birth certificates, Wills, tax returns and power of attorney documents in a safe deposit box. Safe deposit boxes are typically kept at your bank or credit union so you can rest assured that these important documents are safe and secure.

Home safes

Original documents or copies that you need to keep at home can be kept in a home safe. Your home safe should at least be fireproof, waterproof (if possible) and have a secure locking mechanism. While you can opt for a small portable safe, they do not offer the same protection as a heavier safe that’s securely bolted to the floor.

A home safe allows you to access important documents at a moment’s notice and keeps them safe from emergency events, like fires or floods.

Secure Life Insurance Cover

Budget Direct also offers paperless policy documentation which means that as long as you have access to your phone, computer or the internet, your insurance policy details are safe, secure and accessible.

When you’re with Budget Direct you can feel secure in knowing that our insurance policies are issued by NobleOak, with a wealth of care and experience. Any of our Life Insurance policies are fully underwritten when you buy them, instead of when you need to claim.

Get secure life insurance cover today.

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References

  1. Australian Securities and Investments Commission, 2021, ASIC Annual Report 2020-21
  2. Australian Taxation Office, 2022, Records you need to keep

Disclaimer

The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited, AFSL 247302 (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by Auto & General Services AFSL 241411 (AGS). AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. You should consider factors like your objectives, financial situation and needs, and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), Target Market Determination (TMD) and Financial Services Guide (FSG) before making decisions about the product. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

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