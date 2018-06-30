Budget Direct Insurance Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026

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Insurer of the Year

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The cost of living in Australia ranked

#1

Canberra
#2

Adelaide
#3

Hobart
#4

Sydney
#5

Perth
#6

Gold Coast
#7

Newcastle
#8

Melbourne
#9

Brisbane
#10

Darwin
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