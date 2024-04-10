Home Burglary Survey and Statistics 2024

In 2021-22, the number of break-ins increased from a record low in 2020-21 during the COVID-19 pandemic. [1]

We surveyed 1,003 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about Australians’ experiences with home burglary.

We also compared these results to our Home Burglary Survey and Statistics 2022 to better understand trends from the previous year.

For insights into what Australians think about home burglary, check out our survey results below.

Quick Stats

Nearly 8% of Australian participants have experienced a break-in or attempted break-in in the last 12 months.

Almost two-thirds of participants who experienced a break-in also had packages stolen from outside their homes.

Nearly 47% of respondents who experienced a break-in would pay substantially more to rent or buy a house in a safer suburb.

Australian Home Burglary Statistics

In the last ten years, victimisation rates in break-ins have decreased.

Break-ins increased again in 2021-22 after a record low in 2020-21 of 1.7% that were likely linked to pandemic-related lockdowns. [1]

Break-In Statistics Across Australia

During the 2021-22 financial year 2% of households experienced a break-in while 2% experienced an attempted break-in. [2]

Of these, nearly 80% of households only experienced one break-in and households outside capital cities were more likely to experience an attempted break-in. [2]

Of those households who experienced a break-in, 72% reported their most recent break-in to the police, while only 43% of households reported the most recent attempted break-in to the police. [2]

Some common reasons for not reporting include:

Thinking it was too trivial or unimportant

Thinking that the police would be unable or unwilling to do anything

Nothing was stolen

Consequences of Break-Ins

Most Common Items Stolen During Break-Ins

Most Common Examples of an Attempted Break-In

Number of Affected Households A door or window was damaged or tampered with 86,000 Someone was seen or heard trying to break in 51,800

Home Burglary Survey Results^

Which items (do you think) are most likely to be taken in a home robbery?

Australia Gender Age State Trends over time Have you experienced a break-in? Australia Gender Female Male Money, purse or wallet 42.10% 44.56% Personal items (such as jewellery) 24.76% 20.08% Mobile phones 3.81% 6.28% Computer equipment 11.24% 12.55% Tools 2.67% 2.30% Bicycles/Sporting equipment 1.14% 0.63% Alcohol or food 0% 1% Keys 13.14% 11.09% Other 0.95% 1.05% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-77 Money, purse or wallet 42.07% 38.89% 44.20% 41.98% 45.07% 48.51% Personal items (such as jewellery) 31.71% 24.24% 23.76% 21.60% 16.90% 14.85% Mobile phones 5% 4% 4% 5% 6% 5% Computer equipment 9.15% 14.14% 11.60% 12.35% 14.08% 11.88% Tools 1.83% 1.52% 2.21% 6.17% 1.41% 2.97% Bicycles/Sporting equipment 1.83% 1.01% 0.00% 0.00% 2.11% 0.00% Alcohol or food 0.00% 1.01% 1.10% 1.23% 0.00% 0.99% Keys 7.93% 13.13% 12.15% 11.73% 11.97% 15.84% Other 0.00% 2.02% 0.55% 0.00% 2.82% 0.00% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Money, purse or wallet 43.93% 36.78% 42.23% 47.57% 52.86% Personal items (such as jewellery) 26.79% 26.44% 15.05% 20.39% 17.14% Mobile phones 6% 5% 5% 5% 1% Computer equipment 12.15% 14.18% 7.28% 11.65% 12.86% Tools 2.18% 4.60% 1.94% 0.00% 2.86% Bicycles/Sporting equipment 0.62% 0.38% 1.94% 0.97% 1.43% Alcohol or food 0.62% 1.15% 0.49% 1.94% 0.00% Keys 7.79% 10.73% 23.79% 11.65% 8.57% Other 0.00% 0.77% 1.94% 0.97% 2.86% Trends over time 2022 2024 Money, purse or wallet 45.8% 43.3% Personal items (such as jewellery) 18.8% 22.5% Mobile phones 6.5% 5.0% Computer equipment 14.6% 11.9% Tools 3.6% 2.5% Bicycles/Sporting equipment 0.9% 1.0% Alcohol or food 1.0% 1.0% Have you experienced a break-in? Yes No Money, purse or wallet 39.24% 43.61% Personal items (such as jewellery) 24.05% 22.40% Mobile phones 7.59% 4.76% Computer equipment 6.33% 12.34% Tools 1.27% 2.60% Bicycles/Sporting equipment 5.06% 0.54% Alcohol or food 1.27% 0.76% Keys 15.19% 11.90% Other 0.00% 1.08%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 40% of Australians surveyed thought that money, purses or wallets were most likely to be stolen in a home robbery.

Nearly a quarter of respondents from Queensland thought that keys were most likely to be stolen in a home robbery.

Less than 3% of participants thought that tools and only 1% of participants thought that bicycles/sporting equipment were most likely to be stolen.

Despite these results, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, tools and bicycles or sporting equipment were stolen just as much as money, purses and wallets. [2]

Out of the participants who’d experienced a break-in, 5% thought bicycles/sporting equipment were most likely to be stolen in a burglary.

Have you ever had packages stolen from outside your home (e.g. deliveries left at your front door)?

Australia Gender Age State Trends over time Have you experienced a break-in? Australia Gender Female Male Money, purse or wallet 42.10% 44.56% Personal items (such as jewellery) 24.76% 20.08% Mobile phones 3.81% 6.28% Computer equipment 11.24% 12.55% Tools 2.67% 2.30% Bicycles/Sporting equipment 1.14% 0.63% Alcohol or food 0% 1% Keys 13.14% 11.09% Other 0.95% 1.05% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-77 Yes 30.49% 23.23% 18.23% 12.35% 14.08% 4.95% No 69.51% 76.77% 81.77% 87.65% 85.92% 95.05% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Yes 19.94% 17.62% 13.59% 17.48% 20.00% No 80.06% 82.38% 86.41% 82.52% 80.00% Trends over time Have you experienced a break-in?

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 17% of Australian participants had packages stolen from outside their homes. That’s more than double the percentage found in our Home Burglary Survey in 2022. [4]

More than 30% of 18-27 year olds had packages stolen from outside their home.

Almost two-thirds of participants who had experienced a break-in also had packages stolen from outside their homes.

Which security measures do you currently have in place at home?

Australia Gender Age State Trends over time Have you experienced a break-in? Australia Gender Female Male Deadlocks 51.81% 59.41% Security screens 51.05% 50.84% Floodlights/sensor lights 38.67% 37.45% Security cameras 40.00% 38.70% Alarm system/live monitoring 21.90% 23.64% Other 4.00% 4.81% None 11% 10% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-75 Deadlocks 42.68% 44.95% 53.59% 61.73% 69.01% 64.36% Security screens 40.85% 44.44% 48.62% 57.41% 61.97% 61.39% Floodlights/sensor lights 29% 32% 34% 41% 52% 40% Security cameras 45.12% 50.00% 43.09% 38.27% 38.03% 17.82% Alarm system/live monitoring 23.78% 27.27% 18.23% 24.07% 25.35% 17.82% Other 4.27% 2.02% 2.21% 5.56% 8.45% 4.95% None 14.02% 10.10% 12.15% 10.49% 3.52% 12.87% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Deadlocks 52.02% 55.56% 52.43% 69.90% 57.14% Security screens 45.48% 41.76% 66.50% 58.25% 58.57% Floodlights/sensor lights 39% 35% 35% 40% 49% Security cameras 42.68% 40.61% 34.47% 33.98% 37.14% Alarm system/live monitoring 23.68% 26.82% 14.08% 31.07% 24.29% Other 4.67% 1.92% 7.28% 2.91% 7.14% None 11.84% 11.49% 7.77% 7.77% 8.57% Trends over time 2022 2024 Deadlocks 61.5% 55.4% Security screens 56.1% 51.0% Floodlights/sensor lights 43.8% 38.1% Security cameras 27.9% 39.4% Alarm system/live monitoring 18.1% 22.7% None 16.4% 10.0% Have you experienced a break-in? Yes No Deadlocks 39.24% 56.82% Security screens 40.51% 51.84% Floodlights/sensor lights 37.97% 38.10% Security cameras 62.03% 37.45% Alarm system/live monitoring 32.91% 21.86% Other 3.80% 4.44% None 4% 11%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 55% of Australians surveyed have deadlocks installed in their home for security.

This is followed by 50% of participants who have security screens and nearly 40% of participants who have both floodlights and/or sensors and security cameras installed.

Nearly 70% of 58-67 year olds have deadlocks installed in their home for security.

Almost two-thirds of participants who had experienced a break-in also had security cameras installed at their homes.

Would you pay more money to rent or buy a house that was located in a safer suburb?

Australia Gender Age State Have you experienced a break-in? Australia Gender Age State Have you experienced a break-in?

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 20% of Australians would pay substantially more money to rent or buy a house that was located in a safe suburb.

Almost 60% of female participants would pay slightly more money to rent or buy a house that was in a safer suburb.

Nearly 47% of respondents who experienced a break-in would pay substantially more to rent or buy a house in a safer suburb. This is more than double the national average response.

Have you experienced a break-in, or attempted break-in within the last 12 months?

Australia Gender Age State Trends over time Australia Gender Age State Trends over time

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 8% of Australian participants have experienced a break-in or attempted break-in in the last 12 months. This is up from 3.2% in our last survey in 2022. [4]

Almost 16% of 18-27-year-olds have experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in in the past 12 months.

Over 10% of Western Australian participants have experienced a break-in or an attempted break-in in the last 12 months.

What happened during the break-in?*

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Female Male Stolen property 56.76% 45.24% Damaged property 51.35% 42.86% Confrontation with thief 8.11% 21.43% Other 2.70% 4.76% None of the above 13.51% 11.90% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 Stolen property 50.00% 52.63% 63.64% 30.77% Damaged property 61.54% 47.37% 27.27% 30.77% Confrontation with thief 23.08% 10.53% 0.00% 15.38% Other 3.85% 5.26% 0.00% 7.69% None of the above 3.85% 15.79% 18.18% 23.08% State NSW Vic Qld WA Stolen property 59.26% 47.62% 46.15% 54.55% Damaged property 44.44% 52.38% 46.15% 45.45% Confrontation with thief 11.11% 0.00% 30.77% 18.18% Other 7.41% 4.76% 0.00% 0.00% None of the above 3.70% 19.05% 30.77% 9.09%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

*Results only include participants who experienced a break-in during the last 12 months.

Of those who’ve experienced a break-in in the past year, more than half had their property stolen and nearly 47% of participants also had damaged property.

Females were more likely to have property stolen, while males were more likely to have a confrontation with the thief.

Almost two-thirds of 18-27 year olds had their property damaged and more than 23% of this age group confronted the thief during the break-in.

What did you do after the break-in?*

Australia Gender Age State Trend over time Australia Gender Female Male Added/changed locks to doors and/or windows 32.43% 52.38% Added/changed gates/fences around the property 27.03% 38.10% Added/changed security screens on doors and/or windows 21.62% 35.71% Added internal lights on timers 16.22% 23.81% Added security cameras/alarm systems 37.84% 26.19% Added floodlights 16.22% 21.43% Moved house 5% 0% Took out a new insurance policy for my home 8.11% 4.76% None of the above. 13.51% 11.90% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 Added/changed locks to doors and/or windows 46.15% 36.84% 27.27% 46.15% Added/changed gates/fences around the property 42.31% 31.58% 18.18% 23.08% Added/changed security screens on doors and/or windows 27% 37% 27% 23% Added internal lights on timers 34.62% 15.79% 18.18% 15.38% Added security cameras/alarm systems 19.23% 52.63% 36.36% 15.38% Added floodlights 11.54% 21.05% 18.18% 30.77% Moved house 3.85% 0.00% 9.09% 0.00% Took out a new insurance policy for my home 0.00% 15.79% 9.09% 0.00% None of the above. 7.69% 10.53% 18.18% 23.08% State NSW Vic Qld WA Added/changed locks to doors and/or windows 37.04% 28.57% 53.85% 72.73% Added/changed gates/fences around the property 25.93% 42.86% 30.77% 27.27% Added/changed security screens on doors and/or windows 37% 19% 38% 18% Added internal lights on timers 18.52% 19.05% 23.08% 36.36% Added security cameras/alarm systems 37.04% 38.10% 30.77% 9.09% Added floodlights 18.52% 28.57% 7.69% 18.18% Moved house 0.00% 0.00% 7.69% 9.09% Took out a new insurance policy for my home 7.41% 4.76% 0.00% 9.09% None of the above. 14.81% 9.52% 15.38% 9.09% Trend over time 2022 2024 Added/changed locks to doors and/or windows 57.7% 43.0% Added/changed gates/fences around the property 42.3% 32.9% Added/changed security screens on doors and/or windows 30.8% 29.1% Added internal lights on timers 15.4% 20.3% Added security cameras/alarm systems 26.9% 31.7% Added floodlights 19.2% 19.0% Moved house 19.2% 3.0% Took out a new insurance policy for my home 11.5% 6.0% None of the above. 19.2% 13.0%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

*Results only include participants who experienced a break-in during the last 12 months.

After the break-in, 43% of Australians added or changed locks on doors and/or windows.

Nearly 16% of 28-37-year-olds took out a new insurance policy for their home after the break-in.

In 2024, more participants added security cameras/alarm systems, than in 2022.

Did your insurance cover damage and/or losses from the break-in?*

Australia Gender Age State Trends over time Australia Gender Age State Trends over time

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

*Results only include participants who experienced a break-in during the last 12 months.

Nearly 47% of Australian respondents who experienced a break-in in the past year were covered by insurance for damage and/or losses from the break-in and received some level of payment.

More than two-thirds of 38-47-year-old respondents had insurance, but didn’t claim, or didn’t receive a payment.

In 2024, there was a small decrease in Australians who were covered and received some level of payment compared to 2022.

Some Australians may not know that Home Insurance not only covers your house and personal possessions against loss or damage caused by natural disasters including storms and fires but also theft and attempted theft.

Key Takeaways

More than 1 in 2 Australians have deadlocks installed in their homes

Deadlocks continue to be the most sought-after security method with more than 55% of Australians surveyed installing deadlocks in their homes. Older respondents aged 58-67 were also most likely to install deadlocks for security reasons.

And for those respondents who hadn’t experienced a break-in, 57% had deadlocks installed as a pre-emptive security measure.

The percentage of Australians who’ve had packages stolen doubled

In 2024, more than 17% of Australian participants had packages stolen from outside their homes. Almost two-thirds of participants who had experienced a break-in also had packages stolen from outside their homes.

According to Neighbourhood Watch, more than a million parcels are reported stolen in Australia each year and this is predicted to rise. [3]

Most Australians are looking to live in safer suburbs

Nearly 20% of Australians would pay substantially more money to rent or buy a house that was located in a safer suburb. And for those who haven’t experienced a break-in, nearly two-thirds of them would pay slightly more.

See More Research